The travel industry is one of many trying to navigate the future. Former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood says there should be help from the federal government. He joins Stephanie Ruhle to explain. Weighing in: Douglas Holtz Eakin. Aired on 03/19/2020.
Millions Of Jobs Could Be Lost In The Travel Industry | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC
@Google User Trump isnt signing any bills because Moscow Mitch and the GOP arent legislating…. blocked a coronavirus bill and 400 plus others because they lost the house and cant continue raping the country.
@Darwin Tremor So does cyanide
@Greg Brown send your money to Tom Perez @ DNC. Completely legitimate organization….
Funny… The Republicans LOVE socialism when it’s for the rich!!
@Cool Beans Thankfully so!! Much better then Epstein living in yours! You must have forgotten about all those billions he “donated” to the demmy party.
they get the bail out money and then the ceo s give it to themselvse in bonus.
The CEOs got their pay-off when they used the tax cuts and low interest rates to make their companies buy back shares, now the same companies are asking for bail-outs. If air travel beyond USPS air freight is so important, let them go bankrupt, buy them back from auction at less than 1/10th the price and nationalize them.
wombat Exactly! These $$ should be contingent on CEOs and other top management forego their multi-million dollar salaries!
Meanwhile….Trump continues with his plans to strip 700,000 low income U.S. citizens from getting food stamps.
Don’t worry we’ll use just enough socialism to keep the companies open and CEOs paid.
Right. But little guys can suffer. Its ok.
@vicenteroj Dems whp choose to freak out will suffer. The rest of us are just on break.
@vicenteroj they all belong to the one world communist order. thank God President Trump is in office to help manage this manufactured crises to BAIL OUT all their buddies. #DRAINTHEMOFOSWAMP! Imprison them all! the media is their cover!
Crystal Giddens TROLL
@Crystal Giddens trump and thank god should not be in same sentence. Makes me feel dirty. Should probably shower your stupidity might be contagious.
Everybody gets bailed out but the american ppl who pay for it !
now you know why they invented the “coronavirus.” crises, reaction, solution, BAIL OUT!
@Crystal Giddens Yes and to make emperor trump.
the ceo should not be paid after all they already had their bonus.
Im a Barber, sitting here watching this video because my appointments this morning all canceled. I don’t hold it against them. Just chiming in so people know how far reaching this is.
My wife is a hairstylist.. I feel your pain..
Hang in there. We’re all f***d together.
I’m just hoping my hair stylist and manicurist don’t cancel on ME. I’m more than happy to have them do their work. I’m sure we can manage to keep things sanitary given the current situation. Gloves, masks, Clorox wipes, etc. The risk of spreading the virus can be managed if people are vigilant. If it’s okay to have food delivered, go to the grocery store, order takeout, etc. it should be okay to get our hair cut and get a manicure. If someone working in the Amazon warehouse is carrying the virus (and actually one such worker has already been diagnosed with the virus), then even having products delivered is somewhat risky–unless people take reasonable precautions. People who cancel appointments with barbers, hair stylists, manicurists, etc. need to use their common sense.
@Hound19745 Right !
@Michele Engel Yea my state Licensing board has not shut us down yet, just expecting us to be diligent with sanitation and keep our numbers in shop down, which we are. Clients have been VERY supportive!
Cruise ship industry can go, it’s not essential.
They haven’t been registered as US companies for years, why should US Tax Payers bail out industries that don’t pay taxes here?
Agree, waste them
@Mike Urashevich my pot meets my pipe.. how do you chief from a kettle?
RFI-Crypto Lab so you’re only concerned about the US? not about humanity? You should go.
Some Person sound just like Donald Trump. Lack of humanity.
WRONG! Money that the employee needs NEEDS TO GO TO THE EMPLOYEES!!
Guy on the left looks like he’s lobbying for the airlines. These people made a lot of money, you can handle paying your employees. And the cruises they should go to Panama and ask for a bailout
cruise lines dont even employ very many americans, at least not on the ships…the suppliers may need help but screw those foreign flagged ships
Looks like “Pull Yourself Up By Your Bootstraps” is only for poor people.
Cruse ships are terribly destructive to the environment. I feel badly for people who lose their jobs but it’s good to vacation near home.
This needs to go on till trump and his band of thieves are out of the WH. It’s great for global warming, because with everything shut down they’re already showing reversals of pollution, especially in China.
True too.
I assume you’ve never been on a cruise.
Then you can staycation in hades.
So underpaid workers are expected to set aside money for emergencies, but gluttonous corporations should be bailed out in times of need for the greater good?
that’s CAPITALISM BABY
@Todd Jenkins Wrong! It’s socialism for the rich!!
@Real American I think my comment and yours are the same…..i was being sarcastic…….
@Todd Jenkins Hmm… sarcasm doesn’t translate to text well! 😁 I was kinda trying too!! 👍
Cruise ships, registered in foriegn countries need to turn to the country of origin. Yes there are american employee’s, support the employees, but not so sure we should be supporting buisnesses that belong to foriegn countries
We shouldn’t be giving them money. They register their ships in other countries with lax labor laws for a reason.
@RFI-Crypto Lab Also to not pay taxes, so why give them tax dollars?
Cruise lines DO NOT employee Americans.
It’s not a “bailout” it’s “liquidity funding” – corporate shill.
This IS a self inflicted wound and we wouldn’t be bleeding out if our country hadn’t insisted on an amateur hour in the White House.
Many Drumpf voters voted for Drumpf only beacuse they hated the alternative, Hillary Clinton. The DNC should do the right thing and give Biden and Bernie the dropkick and nominate Andrew Cuomo. Andrew is handling this crisis like a real President. In my opinion, Andrew should be handed the keys to complete control of this country.
@R McElhaney Ok, you’ve been spotted Freddo.
@Dominique Hardie Andrew Cuomo would be a much better dictator than King Trump.
Not the Chinese fault at all? Communist?
Tell the ceo’s to sell their buybacks. That should be enough to help employees
the stock isn’t worth the paper its written on
But Stephanie, let’s talk about the real victim, can the CEO still afford a mansion AND a yacht.
Exactly, ordinary people have no idea how much it costs to run and maintain a yacht, private jet and multiple homes. Wii no one think of the plight of the wealthy in these difficult times.
What do you mean “a”? I think “all of their” would be more accurate.
@Michael Valente That’s true. You can never have to many yachts.
“The money that goes to the airline industry can be money that can go into the employees pockets”
That money can go to them but it won’t.
SCREW THE CRUISE INDUSTRY, IT’S A LUXURY BUSINESS.
TURBO TEMPEST
Hello ☺️
Got this off the web.
Typical costs: Three- to five-dayCaribbean cruises from Florida costabout $180-$700 per person, double occupancy in an interior room, depending on trip length, cruise line and sailing date. Upgrade to an ocean view for $400-$780, balcony $325-$900 or suite $750-$1,200.
Not to bad price range. What do you think luxury is? But that was then what it will be in the future, who knows? But just remember the people who are in each port of call these ships make and their jobs?🤔 Of course I always did worried about in time of war a das U-boat sinking them! Make great troop transports!
🤔☺️😱😌😏😳
Edit: Never thought flags of convenience we’re a good idea should be scrapped!
@Vospers B. Thorneycroft Nobody needs a vacation cruise to survive. The economy doesn’t need them either. The companies register the ships in other countries to avoid taxes. Although jobs will be lost, these people can find other jobs. Bailouts are for industries vital to the economy, like airlines and trucking.
TURBO TEMPEST
Hello ☺️
01) The flags of convenience is to avoid maritime law. US maritime law is far more restrictive than the Nations of convenience laws!
02) The ships themselves provide jobs where they are built and also the subcontractors jobs for the equipment that goes into them just like aircraft. Not to mention maintenance and repair and service life extension programs.
Steph made a good point, these cruise lines are foreign ships. They hide off shore to not pay taxes, so why should they get tax money for a bailout.
Have the country they are registered to cough up their bail-out
Why don’t they use their PROFITS AND CEO BONUSES to keep them afloat… ya know, pick yourself up by the boot straps, nothing is free!?!