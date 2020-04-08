Millions Of Jobs Could Be Lost In The Travel Industry | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 8, 2020

 

The travel industry is one of many trying to navigate the future. Former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood says there should be help from the federal government. He joins Stephanie Ruhle to explain. Weighing in: Douglas Holtz Eakin. Aired on 03/19/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Millions Of Jobs Could Be Lost In The Travel Industry | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

77 Comments on "Millions Of Jobs Could Be Lost In The Travel Industry | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. jools2323 | March 19, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Millions Of Jobs Could Be Lost In Every Industry

    • Everblue Freediving | March 19, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

      @Google User Trump isnt signing any bills because Moscow Mitch and the GOP arent legislating…. blocked a coronavirus bill and 400 plus others because they lost the house and cant continue raping the country.

    • Greg Brown | March 19, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

      @Darwin Tremor So does cyanide

    • Darwin Tremor | March 19, 2020 at 1:07 PM | Reply

      @Greg Brown send your money to Tom Perez @ DNC. Completely legitimate organization….

    • Real American | March 19, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

      Funny… The Republicans LOVE socialism when it’s for the rich!!

    • J | March 20, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Cool Beans Thankfully so!! Much better then Epstein living in yours! You must have forgotten about all those billions he “donated” to the demmy party.

  2. wombat | March 19, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    they get the bail out money and then the ceo s give it to themselvse in bonus.

    • Teardown Dan | March 19, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

      The CEOs got their pay-off when they used the tax cuts and low interest rates to make their companies buy back shares, now the same companies are asking for bail-outs. If air travel beyond USPS air freight is so important, let them go bankrupt, buy them back from auction at less than 1/10th the price and nationalize them.

    • Fairy Tale | March 19, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

      wombat Exactly! These $$ should be contingent on CEOs and other top management forego their multi-million dollar salaries!

    • Greg Brown | March 19, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

      Meanwhile….Trump continues with his plans to strip 700,000 low income U.S. citizens from getting food stamps.

  3. elijah mikle | March 19, 2020 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Don’t worry we’ll use just enough socialism to keep the companies open and CEOs paid.

    • vicenteroj | March 19, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Right. But little guys can suffer. Its ok.

    • J | March 19, 2020 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @vicenteroj Dems whp choose to freak out will suffer. The rest of us are just on break.

    • Crystal Giddens | March 19, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @vicenteroj they all belong to the one world communist order. thank God President Trump is in office to help manage this manufactured crises to BAIL OUT all their buddies. #DRAINTHEMOFOSWAMP! Imprison them all! the media is their cover!

    • Fairy Tale | March 19, 2020 at 12:40 PM | Reply

      Crystal Giddens TROLL

    • vicenteroj | March 19, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens trump and thank god should not be in same sentence. Makes me feel dirty. Should probably shower your stupidity might be contagious.

  4. Ava | March 19, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Everybody gets bailed out but the american ppl who pay for it !

  5. pcyipturner | March 19, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    the ceo should not be paid after all they already had their bonus.

  6. Jeff Cooper | March 19, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Im a Barber, sitting here watching this video because my appointments this morning all canceled. I don’t hold it against them. Just chiming in so people know how far reaching this is.

    • INSTANTDOPELORD | March 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

      My wife is a hairstylist.. I feel your pain..

    • Hound19745 | March 19, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

      Hang in there. We’re all f***d together.

    • Michele Engel | March 20, 2020 at 4:22 AM | Reply

      I’m just hoping my hair stylist and manicurist don’t cancel on ME. I’m more than happy to have them do their work. I’m sure we can manage to keep things sanitary given the current situation. Gloves, masks, Clorox wipes, etc. The risk of spreading the virus can be managed if people are vigilant. If it’s okay to have food delivered, go to the grocery store, order takeout, etc. it should be okay to get our hair cut and get a manicure. If someone working in the Amazon warehouse is carrying the virus (and actually one such worker has already been diagnosed with the virus), then even having products delivered is somewhat risky–unless people take reasonable precautions. People who cancel appointments with barbers, hair stylists, manicurists, etc. need to use their common sense.

    • Jeff Cooper | March 20, 2020 at 10:16 AM | Reply

      @Hound19745 Right !

    • Jeff Cooper | March 20, 2020 at 10:19 AM | Reply

      @Michele Engel Yea my state Licensing board has not shut us down yet, just expecting us to be diligent with sanitation and keep our numbers in shop down, which we are. Clients have been VERY supportive!

  7. Tyson Mars | March 19, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Cruise ship industry can go, it’s not essential.

  8. nicole4779 | March 19, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    WRONG! Money that the employee needs NEEDS TO GO TO THE EMPLOYEES!!

  9. Johan Neris | March 19, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Guy on the left looks like he’s lobbying for the airlines. These people made a lot of money, you can handle paying your employees. And the cruises they should go to Panama and ask for a bailout

  10. Make Racists Afraid Again | March 19, 2020 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Cruse ships are terribly destructive to the environment. I feel badly for people who lose their jobs but it’s good to vacation near home.

  11. Rich Gomez | March 19, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    So underpaid workers are expected to set aside money for emergencies, but gluttonous corporations should be bailed out in times of need for the greater good?

  12. Tosca Tattertail | March 19, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Cruise ships, registered in foriegn countries need to turn to the country of origin. Yes there are american employee’s, support the employees, but not so sure we should be supporting buisnesses that belong to foriegn countries

  13. EternityofNight I | March 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    It’s not a “bailout” it’s “liquidity funding” – corporate shill.

  14. Robert Polk | March 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    This IS a self inflicted wound and we wouldn’t be bleeding out if our country hadn’t insisted on an amateur hour in the White House.

  15. Eric Gonzo | March 19, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Tell the ceo’s to sell their buybacks. That should be enough to help employees

  16. EternityofNight I | March 19, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    But Stephanie, let’s talk about the real victim, can the CEO still afford a mansion AND a yacht.

    • urbanimage | March 19, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

      Exactly, ordinary people have no idea how much it costs to run and maintain a yacht, private jet and multiple homes. Wii no one think of the plight of the wealthy in these difficult times.

    • Michael Valente | March 20, 2020 at 10:44 AM | Reply

      What do you mean “a”? I think “all of their” would be more accurate.

    • urbanimage | March 20, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

      @Michael Valente That’s true. You can never have to many yachts.

  17. Ivy | March 19, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    “The money that goes to the airline industry can be money that can go into the employees pockets”
    That money can go to them but it won’t.

  18. TURBO TEMPEST | March 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    SCREW THE CRUISE INDUSTRY, IT’S A LUXURY BUSINESS.

    • Vospers B. Thorneycroft | March 19, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      TURBO TEMPEST
      Hello ☺️
      Got this off the web.
      Typical costs: Three- to five-dayCaribbean cruises from Florida costabout $180-$700 per person, double occupancy in an interior room, depending on trip length, cruise line and sailing date. Upgrade to an ocean view for $400-$780, balcony $325-$900 or suite $750-$1,200.
      Not to bad price range. What do you think luxury is? But that was then what it will be in the future, who knows? But just remember the people who are in each port of call these ships make and their jobs?🤔 Of course I always did worried about in time of war a das U-boat sinking them! Make great troop transports!
      🤔☺️😱😌😏😳

      Edit: Never thought flags of convenience we’re a good idea should be scrapped!

    • TURBO TEMPEST | March 19, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

      @Vospers B. Thorneycroft Nobody needs a vacation cruise to survive. The economy doesn’t need them either. The companies register the ships in other countries to avoid taxes. Although jobs will be lost, these people can find other jobs. Bailouts are for industries vital to the economy, like airlines and trucking.

    • Vospers B. Thorneycroft | March 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

      TURBO TEMPEST
      Hello ☺️
      01) The flags of convenience is to avoid maritime law. US maritime law is far more restrictive than the Nations of convenience laws!
      02) The ships themselves provide jobs where they are built and also the subcontractors jobs for the equipment that goes into them just like aircraft. Not to mention maintenance and repair and service life extension programs.

  19. tlak | March 19, 2020 at 1:04 PM | Reply

    Steph made a good point, these cruise lines are foreign ships. They hide off shore to not pay taxes, so why should they get tax money for a bailout.

  20. asantoki47 | March 19, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

    Why don’t they use their PROFITS AND CEO BONUSES to keep them afloat… ya know, pick yourself up by the boot straps, nothing is free!?!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.