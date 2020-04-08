The travel industry is one of many trying to navigate the future. Former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood says there should be help from the federal government. He joins Stephanie Ruhle to explain. Weighing in: Douglas Holtz Eakin. Aired on 03/19/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Millions Of Jobs Could Be Lost In The Travel Industry | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC