Mike Lee Slams Trump Administration Over Iran Briefing | Hardball | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 8, 2020

 

Shortly after the President's remarks Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others headed to Capitol Hill to provide members of both the House and Senate the justification for last week's strikes. Senator Mike Lee and Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky excoriated the administration. Aired on 01/08/20.
34 Comments on "Mike Lee Slams Trump Administration Over Iran Briefing | Hardball | MSNBC"

  1. Wayne Lankenau | January 8, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    I didn’t think this Mormon had a backbone against the GOP

  2. Michael Whitted | January 8, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    They gave Benedict Donald a list of options with killing Solemani the last resort & THAT was what he chose!

  3. Herman Klump | January 8, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    Critical thinking—we need to see more of this.

  4. T'Town Tim | January 8, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    trump = putin’s asslicker

  5. Cevdet Ali | January 8, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Mr.Mike Lee, why are you surprised ? Did you expect something intelligent coming out of this White House!!!

  6. CannibalCupcake | January 8, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Well, there you have it folks. It really is possible to live without a soul, and can walk upright without having a spine!!!!

    • Ronnie Caron | January 8, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Hi Cupcake! i think we took the same creative writing class. i post this often!
      The Wonders of Evaluation! Another advanced invertebrate, proves it’s possible to live without a soul, and without a pair of balls to weigh him down, so he walks upright without a spine!!

  7. John Preston | January 8, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    the end is near…
    when the snakes start eating each other…

  8. True Grit | January 8, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    Wow – one republican willing to disagree with Drumph. This is news.

    • James Smith | January 8, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      Mike Lee’s come down the mountain top. Check that imbalance, Mike! #checksandbalances

    • Jacob Klein | January 8, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      Yes, the same Mike Lee who works with democrats to pass legislation to bring in millions of Indians to replace American workers.

  9. I.M. Peach | January 8, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    The Repugnant RepubliKKKlan rats are turning on each other & starting to devour each other.

    • Gabe Dudley | January 8, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      The comment above shows just how fake the left has become. You seriously might have a mental problem if you go to the trouble of creating FAKE google accounts just for trolling orange man bad. Or your getting paid? Only the insane remain holding on to what is now more obvious than ever.

  10. A Wee Scots Dog | January 8, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    Changing the Subject
    (Aka Forget North Korea, Let’s Start a War with Iran!)

    My best friend Kim said Christmas
    Was a good time for giving
    Who wants any forgiving?
    When a war can stop the living!

    Let’s escalate the tension
    As that always does the trick
    It is also quite theatric
    And exciting being scared sick!

    There is no time for talking
    Nor time for diplomacy
    Because my lips slowly. See
    How thinking does dip low with me

    One threat, that is not enough
    So let us fight with Iran
    Fire and fury wither an …
    Old accord once made with Terhan

    Now foes are quite hard to trust
    It is hard to hold them near
    Playing “Texts That Scold ‘Em”. Fear
    And aggression costs very dear

    But it’s a price worth paying
    That’s a lesson I will teach
    And the parable I’ll preach
    To distract from that word “impeach”!

  11. olrik parlez | January 8, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    If we own a governmental constitution that’s long been shown to be pretty damned effective overall…then we should abide by it. The Trump admin has been abusing the role our constitution plays on a severity and scale never before seen.

  12. Derek Demulling | January 8, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    That look on Rubio’s face says it all.

  13. JK F1 | January 8, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    No story on Hunter Biden, of course.

  14. Tom Quinton | January 8, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    Any talk on trump’s incontinence, from eating fast food? Soiled depends?

  16. C M | January 8, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    Wow everything he said about the republicans and the intelligence report, sounded like what the Democrats have been doing.

  17. Elizabeth G Enat-Hung | January 8, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    At least we can clearly see who is on the take

  18. GuNCh Bandit | January 8, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    this was the best video ever. this was the worst video ever.

  19. ARMANI Gorec | January 8, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Why did they cut his interview? Did not show the whole thing what he said

  20. kulhuk 7 | January 8, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    How come all these senators are covered in that brown stuff,?🤔

