Shortly after the President's remarks Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others headed to Capitol Hill to provide members of both the House and Senate the justification for last week's strikes. Senator Mike Lee and Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky excoriated the administration. Aired on 01/08/20.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Mike Lee Slams Trump Administration Over Iran Briefing | Hardball | MSNBC