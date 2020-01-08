Shortly after the President's remarks Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others headed to Capitol Hill to provide members of both the House and Senate the justification for last week's strikes. Senator Mike Lee and Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky excoriated the administration. Aired on 01/08/20.
Mike Lee Slams Trump Administration Over Iran Briefing | Hardball | MSNBC
I didn’t think this Mormon had a backbone against the GOP
There’s a lot of morons.
GOP vs DNC football game. Iranian general dead. Great pizza. Blurp 🙂
They gave Benedict Donald a list of options with killing Solemani the last resort & THAT was what he chose!
He made the right decision. I don’t care what back benchers think.
Give a rabid dog the choice between a pork chop or a loaf of wonderbread you can be sure he’ll choose the pork!
Critical thinking—we need to see more of this.
no. this is just a s…t show. so tiresome! he will be voting against impeaching the one in the white house. he is afterall part of the R team on the Hill.
Enjoying the show? Idiots
trump = putin’s asslicker
Mr.Mike Lee, why are you surprised ? Did you expect something intelligent coming out of this White House!!!
Well, there you have it folks. It really is possible to live without a soul, and can walk upright without having a spine!!!!
Hi Cupcake! i think we took the same creative writing class. i post this often!
The Wonders of Evaluation! Another advanced invertebrate, proves it’s possible to live without a soul, and without a pair of balls to weigh him down, so he walks upright without a spine!!
the end is near…
when the snakes start eating each other…
Enjoying the show? 😂
Scripture says this in the bible my friend?
@Dean Nornan – sorry I’m not into mythology…
Wow – one republican willing to disagree with Drumph. This is news.
Mike Lee’s come down the mountain top. Check that imbalance, Mike! #checksandbalances
Yes, the same Mike Lee who works with democrats to pass legislation to bring in millions of Indians to replace American workers.
The Repugnant RepubliKKKlan rats are turning on each other & starting to devour each other.
The comment above shows just how fake the left has become. You seriously might have a mental problem if you go to the trouble of creating FAKE google accounts just for trolling orange man bad. Or your getting paid? Only the insane remain holding on to what is now more obvious than ever.
Changing the Subject
(Aka Forget North Korea, Let’s Start a War with Iran!)
My best friend Kim said Christmas
Was a good time for giving
Who wants any forgiving?
When a war can stop the living!
Let’s escalate the tension
As that always does the trick
It is also quite theatric
And exciting being scared sick!
There is no time for talking
Nor time for diplomacy
Because my lips slowly. See
How thinking does dip low with me
One threat, that is not enough
So let us fight with Iran
Fire and fury wither an …
Old accord once made with Terhan
Now foes are quite hard to trust
It is hard to hold them near
Playing “Texts That Scold ‘Em”. Fear
And aggression costs very dear
But it’s a price worth paying
That’s a lesson I will teach
And the parable I’ll preach
To distract from that word “impeach”!
If we own a governmental constitution that’s long been shown to be pretty damned effective overall…then we should abide by it. The Trump admin has been abusing the role our constitution plays on a severity and scale never before seen.
That look on Rubio’s face says it all.
No story on Hunter Biden, of course.
Screw hunter what happened to Epstein I ask Einstein brain doesn’t talk
Any talk on trump’s incontinence, from eating fast food? Soiled depends?
Solomani https://www.facebook.com/groups/273009966415703/permalink/1012354692481223/
Wow everything he said about the republicans and the intelligence report, sounded like what the Democrats have been doing.
At least we can clearly see who is on the take
this was the best video ever. this was the worst video ever.
Why did they cut his interview? Did not show the whole thing what he said
How come all these senators are covered in that brown stuff,?🤔