Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., says her state needs more testing kits and more personal protection equipment for health workers. Aired on 3/18/2020.
Michigan Governor Says Her State Needs More Testing Kits | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Same as everybody
I see you tube trying to censor me again. dont trust you tube ppl
The first shipment of test kits that California received from the Fed. Govt. were incomplete and unusable.
I hope there is some heat/scrutiny exerted on this Administration as to why they didn’t utilize WHO test kits when they knew we were ill-equiped here in the US.
Gabba “There were no tests offered, that we didn’t refuse. They were not FDA approved
OK … so the kits were good enough for the rest of the world but not good enough for the FDA to rubber-stamp when they had next-to-nothing in place to offer State level Health Dept.’s to start testing and getting a read on where the clusters were.
OMG, I would like to see your winy self and/or your for-profit Democrat news do any better than just spread counterproductive hysteria. SMH
@gabbax2hey77 if wanting to keep the numbers down so he doesn’t look bad ie keeping the people on the cruise ship refusing the tests will do exactly that. Testing people was not first and foremost when it would’ve put us in a better position than we are now. Thank goodness for governor’s that are proactive and are strong leaders. They knew the POTUS isn’t a leader that puts American lives and safety first. Now look at the numbers rising by 1500+ every 24hrs here in the USA
I live in the 2nd worst hit county in Washington state, we haven’t got enough test kits either. Hopefully that drive through test will come soon.
@Septembers Whisper it’s like talking to children isn’t it?! Lol
@Mary Brown hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin… There…
@Septembers Whisper Bedside manner is important.
@Timothy Horrick Even worse, I would take a room full of children over 1 of these brainwashed people any day. Have a great day .
@Septembers Whisper and you as well
“The tests are in the mail, Governor.” – Pence.
“the checks in the mail”.- every crook ever.
Governor of MD got some of those spare Governments ventilators. Did this demicratic Gov get any?
she just wants the money
Trumps IQ zero I guess she should have pressed that .80 gas hike, she sucks big time, worst vote I ever cast.
China has halted test kits while raising prices on medications and medical supplies sold to America.
I hear we reject those test kits and other things because we were too proud to use cheap Made in China products. China ended up donating these medical supplies to Italy, Serbia, Iran, Spain, and Iraq. I guess we’ll wait for Made in USA test kids and medical supplies. I’m sure it’s going to be better quality.
Hamilton Ontario here. Our government has been adhering to WHO advisories since early January. P.M Justin Trudeau has competent cabinet ministers with expertise in their various fields. This is not a political issue rather a global health concern. Leadership is rising to challenges.
Michael Not our federal government the POTUS said he knew it was a pandemic before it was called a pandemic yet he did nothing to prepare our nation for what he knew was coming isn’t that not putting the health and safety of the people first? What kind of a leader does not put the people first? Could being an election year come before the safety of people? Being proactive is better than being reactive(which is what we are now). Could POTUS wanting to keep the numbers down so he doesn’t look bad be more important than getting the tests out there to find out the number of and where and how fast it was spreading. If POTUS knew as he said he did during the update sounds like Americans dying for his political gain
That’s good. Unfortunately it’s still Democratic immature counter productive hysteria here in the states.
@Just Me last I seen it’s rep that’s in the oval office and there wouldn’t be hysteria if we had a strong proactive leader not a liar that cares more about reelection than the American people. People don’t have confidence and know he cares more about himself than the American people. The people who can’t see through his facade he relies on ignorance and racism those 2 types of people can’t and won’t see the lies he sells like a used car salesman
@Gene Burrell – Thank you for parroting the Liberal partisan entertainment drama news. We’ve heard enough of it.
@Just Me and his pants are on fire
My country locked down all unnecessary public work places a week ago.. all education is online.. borders are closed.. no more than 10 people are allowed to gather.. restaurants cafes hairdressers tattoo shops fitness clubs dentists aso and all other shops other than supermarkets and pharmacies are closed.. the supermarkets have strict rules for how closely you must stand.. our public tv-channel constantly shows guidelines how to behave and everyday our prime minister and/or different ministers briefs the public of the situation..
How I wish you had the same competent and professional leadership 🤷♀️
Wash your hands often.. stand with a distance of 2-3 meters from each other.. stay at home if possible 🙏
The rich are getting tested.
The rich are already cured. They’re just saying they have the virus, so that they can self quarantine in their bunkers.
Some boast of being friends to government; I am a friend to righteous government, to a government founded upon the principles of reason and justice; but I glory in publicly avowing my eternal enmity to tyranny. John Hancock.
Gov., EVERY state needs this.
This is wartime. Get in line.
Godspeed.
Yeah, war against the shitbags that created this bioweapon.
Get your own act together you have the power and capability the Feds is Quite busy now with China virus havent you heard.
The women of Michigan manufactured one B-52 Bomber every hour there at Willow Run. It should be a cinch to manufacture ventilators now..
Sorry, that was B 24 Bombers! Did you vote for Trump?
@nighttr – When everything is said and done, it truly doesn’t matter what model bomber it was. What matters is that organization existed, the women supplied the labor and the jobs got done. The Federal government had an entire advertising campaign mobilizing the power of the women left behind. Today there are millions of American women who are “sheltering in place”, but they have sewing machines and sewing skills. It would take little organization skill to describe precisely what was needed for face masks. With sign-up & home delivery, this country could have billions of masks in days or weeks. That requires someone willing to accept a certain amount of responsibility and capable of some low level leadership. It does us no good to “gift” the president with war powers capabilities if he doesn’t have a clue what to do next. No, Trump turned me off himself when he contradicted himself within the same speech as a candidate. Trump has made a conscious decision to lie frequently to Americans in the interest of getting his way. I refuse to be a party to further enabling that behavior. A true leader will do whatever is required in order to get the job done. That means that he won’t ask any person to do something that he’s not willing to do himself. That includes being a “shipping clerk”.
I wonder which Industrial Parks will ramp up. I also wonder if recently shutter facilities will be explored for purchase.
Thank you governor!
EVERY STATE DOES!!!!!!
OMG, she says she’s going to explore reaching out to the WHO for supplies (this was recorded on March 18th – where has she been?), if she would have done any research, she would of known that on March 3rd, the WHO put out a plea to all the governments to start incentivizing companies to increase production due to the shortage they already were experiencing. MICHIGAN is in SO MUCH TROUBLE… The WHO can’t help! She should have known that by this date!
Funny thing is they were expecting a shortage here because China called back and hoarded all the supplies that were in wearhouses here