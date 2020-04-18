In his first cable news interview about “Club Quarantine,” DJ D-Nice opens up about his virtual party that went viral during the coronavirus social isolation period of March 2020. D-Nice began spinning from his kitchen for friends, and wound up drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers to the Instagram “gathering,” which then led to a partnership with Michelle Obama. The gatherings were also “attended” by well known figures like Oprah, J-Lo, Will Smith, P Diddy, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and many more, and in this interview the DJ discusses his work, his belief people can “party with a purpose,” and his hope for the future even during this time of crisis, with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

(This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 03/26/2020.

Michelle Obama Joins DJ D-Nice To Rally Voters And 'Party With A Purpose' During Pandemic | MSNBC