In his first cable news interview about “Club Quarantine,” DJ D-Nice opens up about his virtual party that went viral during the coronavirus social isolation period of March 2020. D-Nice began spinning from his kitchen for friends, and wound up drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers to the Instagram “gathering,” which then led to a partnership with Michelle Obama. The gatherings were also “attended” by well known figures like Oprah, J-Lo, Will Smith, P Diddy, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and many more, and in this interview the DJ discusses his work, his belief people can “party with a purpose,” and his hope for the future even during this time of crisis, with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.
(This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 03/26/2020.
Michelle Obama Joins DJ D-Nice To Rally Voters And 'Party With A Purpose' During Pandemic | MSNBC
Something good when it appears so bleak!
Thank you for registering new voters
I’ll be voting for Trump😃
407k new voters to take our orange slice.
Too bad not everyone has IG. Please consider also posting on YouTube? Even if it’s uploaded after the fact, I’d LOVE to see this!
It goes from D-Nice to Questlove that hosts on Youtube. You have to Subscribe to The Roots page and he plays later in the evening
D-Nice is my good friend. It has been so exciting to see him receive these much-deserved accolades!! He has added a Spotify playlist.
“My name is D-Nice” haha loved that guy growing up!
Is that the same due that made call me D-NICE
@Gregory Mullins Yes it is, he was originally part of KRS-1’s Boogie Down Productions.
Party on and thanks for something other than grim news. Love it!
Ari has a GREAT smile. I’d never seen it. It was so heartwarming to see him light up reporting this. Thank you.
@Oddvard Myrnes Have to be an angry comment, are all Trump’s supporters angry, seem like it, sad. These people are being positive in a hard time, try it.
@Annnora C ..Dear Madam. I am not a Trumpist. I am the oposite of Trump. I strongly believe in social democracy, health care for all and a free education. This is my strong conviction and you and the people (no offense) have no clue what just happened in congress. This link will give you some better understanding on what you can expect in the future. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsPjPmDzN8w . Good luck!
I LOVE THIS!! if only it was true!! 💞☺️🤗
Thnx! This is awesome
Suzy Q 🤣🤣🤣🤣 that’s a good read
great fun ..and who knows what has been inspired..in whom…boys and girls…
Not my usual soundscape, but considering, this is fun. I’ve shared it widely. Ya I’m a 64 year old who loves all creative music, so bless him.
He was playing Kenny Roger’s mixed in with Stevie Wonder and Luther Vandross. It’s worth a listen.
Dancing: The Always Fun Exercise!
I’m a big fan of Ari Melber. He’s very astute, very personable, very competent, and very helpfully intelligent.
This was such a welcome piece. We’ll be seeing some of the best in humanity in the midst of this tragedy.
Not from the infant bully, Trump, of course.
But from others.
Trump? It’s best to simply ignore him, for our own good.
You are fools. 2 months from now and you live in your car again. Michelle Obama lives in the HAMPTONS is a $20M estate. Are you totally blind all of you?
@Oddvard Myrnes a valid point, many folk will suffer in many ways. singling out one person is reduntant though
Love you Ari and BEST FIRST LADY EVER!!! MICHELLE OBAMA!!!!!💞🤗
Absolutely Love This !!!
Thanks for letting me know !
About the party on line and getting people registered to Vote !!! Awesome
A celebrity DJ and the former First Lady could potentially top the scale of this election! It’s a beautiful thing, keep up the great work, bringing us together!
We are the world we are the people united we will stand as one nation Gbu D.j
@Evelyn Rodriguez Tell that to this current president, he’s still lying, attacking, and blaming others, sad.
stay home and safe we need you alive and healthy for the economy.
This anchor is a real dude!
Ari been comin’ to the cookouts!
Ari is genuine & authentically connected to the pulse of the people; ALL PEOPLE! His ability to coalesce a diversified American public is commendable. I pray his career stays in tact & he doesn’t sell out to the puppets.
This is who we are! This is what we do! Make the best of a bad time! Thank you D-Nice!
Meanwhile, Bernie was fighting for us tirelessly eith zero coverage from mainstream media. #Bernie2020
Lynda Colter-Bergh but Bernie was there at #clubquarantine right with us 👏🏾👏🏾 DNice kept shouting him out and Bernie was interacting with us, it was great 👏🏾👏🏾❤️
Yes and who are those 450,000 new voters voting for, I bet it’s not Bernie
This is right up Ari’s alley, the man loves his music.
Ari is my favorite news anchor of all – and I’m living in Denmark. Serious and with a cool, smiling side at the same time.
I LOVE HOW ARI”S FACE LIGHTS UP
WHEN HE TALKS MUSIC WITH PEOPLE FROM THE HIP HOP/ RAP
DJ WORLD THAT HE TRULY LOVES
AND RESPECTS !! LOVE IT WHEN HE
” QUOTES ” !!
HE’S ADORABLE !!