Megan Markle and Prince Harry- the headlines that made a difference

It's the news story the world just can't seem to get enough of, and the internet is gripped. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping back from the Royal Family. Considering the way Harry and Meghan have been treated by some members of the British media, it's understandable why. Home Secretary Priti Patel says she doesn't think the media has been racist towards Meghan. But not everyone agrees.

#Megxit ##SandringhamSummit #NewsFeed

Subscribe:

Livestream:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Visit our website: