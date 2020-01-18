Meet The Trump Impeachment Defense Team | The Day That Was | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 18, 2020

 

President Donald Trump's defense team for his Senate impeachment trial will include former independent counsel Ken Starr, who investigated President Bill Clinton, and famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz. The addition of the high-profile names, who have regularly appeared on Fox News defending the president, will add some star power to the team that will publicly argue Trump's case. MSNBC anchors and contributors react to these choices.

59 Comments on "Meet The Trump Impeachment Defense Team | The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Robert McConnell | January 18, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    And he’s gonna stiff every single one of them.

  2. srgreeniii | January 18, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Why does an innocent man need so many deference attorneys?

    • William H Music 2020 | January 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      Why do so many Democrats think it’s ok and or acceptable to be HOMOSEXUAL in 2020🤪😆
      tinyurl.com/rpyeaej

    • wandering spirit | January 18, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

      Name the Trump crime. Please.

    • myredfestiva | January 18, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      Jimmy G’s BBQ baked beans Right. The first time I voted for Trump I did it for me . The next time I vote for Trump I will do it for the democrats.

    • doppler | January 18, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      @Size reported

    • doppler | January 18, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @Brian Smith you do realize these are the rules put forth and changed by the rep. right? christ I am a lifelong rep. but i’m not stupid off course he is guilty, do you just close your eyes and stick your fingers in your ears.. grow up man he is a dirtbag.

  3. Edwin Brown | January 18, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    Trump’s not so Dream Team

  4. Hugh Manetty | January 18, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Lol, abuse of power, money laundering and murder are not “high crimes,“ but apparently email is?? Stupid GOP.

  5. Don Anderson | January 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    Realize that this is really the smartest that trump has ever been,because Nancy Pelosi is living in his head.

  6. Daniel Kruger | January 18, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    I didn’t think he needed a defense team. He’s already got his co conspirators the Republican Senate. But that’s exactly why the blue wave has grown. You can do a lot of shady things as a politician but too straight up tell your party supporting news media that you have already made your minds up and didn’t want witnesses which makes this a fake trial. Means you are on your last term.

  7. sharon nagle | January 18, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    We don’t need a lawyer or professor to tell us trump did not uphold the constitution but rather has put his own interests above it.

    • sharon nagle | January 18, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

      @Kevin NYC whatever that means…the swearing in at inaugeration. God everyone is so much smarter than me! Hmmm, maybe we do need someone to explain a president’s oath and duties at the trial.

    • sharon nagle | January 18, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      @Lance Lance find out and let us know.

    • Kevin NYC | January 18, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      @sharon nagle ok i understand what you are saying. but that has nothing to do with this. if you notice everyone commenting has a different idea of what the President was impeached over. that is a bad sign. the media is keeping you in the dark.

    • J бонерт | January 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      sharon nagle – wow you’re brilliant. What has he done to break the constitution?

  8. ChillyToes | January 18, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Trump: I think Ken Starr’s a lunatic (1998)
    Trump: Welcome to “the club” Ken! (2020)
    Criminals have always hired criminals to defend them, haven’t they??

    • Joey Torres | January 18, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      ChillyToes Trump will be acquitted.

    • ChillyToes | January 18, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      @Joey Torres you just don’t get it do you?? Look at the big picture instead of just to the end of your nose like most every RepubliCON does!

    • ChillyToes | January 18, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @Roger Williams how long did it take you to compile that pack of lies? LOL You’re “cut and paste” capabilities must be pretty good by now.
      *smh rolling eyes*

  9. Trish6704 | January 18, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    One has to wonder how many of these lawyers were frequent fliers to Pedo Island.(Little St. James – owned by Epstein) We know 2 were for sure.

  10. Jo Gendron | January 18, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    The soon to be:

    I don’t know any of them!

    • Lance Lance | January 18, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

      What was the biggest scam?
      1. Russia, Racism, Recession
      2. Bidens Ukraine bribes, Fake Whistle Blower, Impeachment
      3. Christine Blasey Ford, Julie Swetnick, Michael Avenatti, Judge Mark Cav. Assault

    • Hayden Williams | January 18, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      @Lance Lance you’re a complete failure

  11. Dizzy Duke | January 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    The music from Black Ops 1 Zombies. “Damned”

  12. El Loco | January 18, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    In any country with half-decent moral values, the only thing this team could be recruited for would be some persiflage of The Muppet Show.

  13. barry Powell | January 18, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Dems tried to save Biden & other dems who took money from the Ukraine but they’re going to prison instead.

  14. Trump 2020 | January 18, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    Don’t see how attacking Trump’s attorneys can possibly help dems but good luck with that stupid move

    • Ant B | January 18, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      Well, at least one them is an admitted associate of pedophiles and at least two of them are conspirators… Not to mention Sekulow being manifestly incompetent… Seriously though, do you think any self respecting lawyer would care to defend a pathological liar who is a backstabber by temperament and a traitor to the country by admission? Lets see how long that lineup stays stable…

    • David Carter | January 18, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      Trump 2020. Old saying; “What is good for the goose is good for the gander….” and no question Trump is the goose.

    • Tim Countis | January 18, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @David Carter And his goose is cooked, whatever the outcome of McConnell’s kangaroo court.

  15. David Turner | January 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    I gave a thumb down when I saw a used care salesman acting as a journalist.

  16. Betty Boo | January 18, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    Dershowitz,a Paedophile defending another Paedophile,good luck with that.

  17. Keith Pieterse | January 18, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    We need documents, relevant witnesses and RATIONALITY!

  18. bingo_fuel | January 18, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    liberals acting like they care about Epstein’s crimes LOL. what happened to “he’s dead it doesnt matter who cares”???

  19. Gscalenut | January 18, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    It takes a lot of lawyers to defend yourself over a perfect phone call

  20. NoCopyrightMusic | January 18, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    The senate is controlled by the Republicans, there is no way he will be impeached. This is not news.

