April 25, 2020

 

Holly Ridings, the first female chief flight director at NASA, recounts how watching the Challenger tragedy as a child inspired her to pursue a career advancing space exploration.

25 Comments on "Meet NASA’s first female flight director"

  1. Cereal Killer | April 24, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

    1,000,000TH

  2. Persius Judicko | April 24, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

    Her eyes remind me of Anne Hathaway in Interstellar

  3. The Invasion | April 24, 2020 at 11:12 PM | Reply

    Great job. I’m hope you have a wise and long career. Love from Chicago

  4. Jack Charbonneau | April 24, 2020 at 11:13 PM | Reply

    Another first that’s LONG overdue.
    Congratulations!👏🙌🎉
    #MenForERA

  5. Mario mario | April 24, 2020 at 11:36 PM | Reply

    That’s cool.

  6. Super Cooper | April 25, 2020 at 12:02 AM | Reply

    Nice 👍🏿

  7. judie suh | April 25, 2020 at 12:24 AM | Reply

    Kudos!!!👌👏🤗

  8. Eliza Hall | April 25, 2020 at 1:22 AM | Reply

    Congratulations!

  9. Mike The Chicago Critic | April 25, 2020 at 1:43 AM | Reply

    Awesome!

  10. roguemale TheOne&Only | April 25, 2020 at 2:37 AM | Reply

    At least,they now have someone who will ask for directions should astronaut’s get lost.

  11. LostMoon | April 25, 2020 at 4:02 AM | Reply

    1:18 and 1:20 it sounds like she’s saying, “pogrom” not “program”. Hahha

  12. Tommy Ohlrich | April 25, 2020 at 5:29 AM | Reply

    “Why are all the shuttles parked crooked?”

  13. Muganyi Paul | April 25, 2020 at 5:40 AM | Reply

    Congertulation of fullfiling your dreem right from school

  14. Exion Studios | April 25, 2020 at 5:41 AM | Reply

    FINALLY!!!!!

  15. THE AMMA BOSS | April 25, 2020 at 6:48 AM | Reply

    Great and inspiring mam

  16. Michelle Burkholder | April 25, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    Distracted by BS whole the crime of the century is being commit. Pelosi and McConnell have damned us to Hell. With the help of CNN

  17. Anonymous | April 25, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    I’M IN CHARGE OF THIS NASA AD!

  18. gusplaer | April 25, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    First female cgi frontwoman….

  19. Philip Teague | April 25, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    WOMEN CANT DRIVE CARS. THIS SHOULD BE GOOD.

  20. jameslock1 | April 25, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    “This is ground control to Major Tom. What would you like in your sandwich”

