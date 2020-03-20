Meet global health legend on the coronavirus task force

CNN's Alex Marquardt looks at the record of well-respected global health expert Dr. Deborah Birx as she moves into the West Wing to work on President Trump's coronavirus task force. #CNN #News
CNN's Alex Marquardt looks at the record of well-respected global health expert Dr. Deborah Birx as she moves into the West Wing to work on President Trump's coronavirus task force. #CNN #News
Let’s hope she successful in getting the vaccine and drug protocol for all of us now and in the future Godspeed 😇🥰👼🤗💯❗
@gamebread pimp you must be a mind reader
@Cre’Che Shaw there stuck on stupid. We have a pandemic and they run out and buy all of toilet paper up, go figure.
THE DRUG THAT TRUMP IS TALKIN’ ABOUT HASN’T BEEN APPROVED FOR CORONAVIRUS BUT HE ACTS LIKE HE’S FOUND THE “MAGIC CURE”!! THE FDA DIRECTOR STEPHEN HAHN SAID THAT DRUG. TRUMP KEEPS TALKIN’ ABOUT WHICH IS APPROVED FOR MALARIA HASN’T BEEN APPROVED FOR CORONAVIRUS RIGHT AFTER TRUMP SAID THAT IT WAS YESTERDAY!!🆗✌😂😂😂
@O SNOOPY SNOOP he’s the liar schister coward imbecile bahaha Happy to see you again sweety please stay safe and strong and healthy this virus ain’t no joke sincerely Ms Suzanne 🙏👍🤗☮️✌🏼👼😇😻🥰💯❗
@Suzanne Forasiepi YOU STAY SAFE TOO & DON’T PAY ATTENTION TO NOTHIN’ TRUMP SAYS BECAUSE HE AIN’T NO SCIENTIST OR DOCTOR EITHER & CAN’T EVEN ORDER COMPANIES TO MAKE ALL THE EQUIPMENT THAT THEY NEED TO FIGHT OFF THIS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK!!🆗✌😂😂😂
Why all the praising instead of having companies start manufacturing much needed supplies?
@Aaron Burr Atwood. Lol
Trump.
@Mark bodman *MUTE!!🆗👿👋👋✌😂😂😂*
You need to design and build the tools first. Takes time.
Who has been making the titles of your videos these days? Who cares how brilliant she is? She stands there on the podium behind Trump while he spouts medical nonsense and whatever Rush Limbaugh told him that morning.
@Rachel Ash that’s been categorically proven to be not true but hey continue making a complete Moronic Fool of yourself thinking it, while the rest of the country and world laugh at you Rachel 🙄😂
@Alan aka FANG LOL did Alex Jones tell ya Putin isn’t our president? But Obama was was born in Kenya, Hillary sells pedo pizza and Drumpf is competent president. 😃😄😆😀😁😅😂🤣. Yup we are laughing at ya.
@Rachel Ash no I don’t watch Alex Jones you Moronic Fool 🙄
Common Sense, Logical Thinking and Facts and Evidence prove it.
Not you have any Common Sense or Logical Thinking Processes Rachel 🙄😂🤣😂
@Alan aka FANG Your inferiority complex says it all.
@Rachel Ash your continued dribbling of bullshit says a lot more about you ✌️🙄
Watch out Rachel the Russian’s are coming 😂🤣😂
Had the senators put our lives first instead of making sure they cashed in their stocks and kept it quiet maybe we wouldn’t have such a pandemic if our lives were valued more than their bank account 💯🔥✌️
*MUTE ALL RUSSIAN, CHINESE & MUSLIM TROLLS-BOTS & TRUMP’S-PUTIN’S WHITE NATIONALIST REPUBLICAN MAGA NAZI ASSLICKER’S WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS!!💯👿👿🆗🇺🇸✌😂😂😂*
@Support your Troops & Atheletes = prolific example of narcissistic sub simian excrement. I know little man, break out a dictionary
@M P … The only way I would break it out is to hand it over to you and your illiterate family. Oh , I am sorry, your family can not read. I will draw them pictures instead, no worries.
Crystal Giddens
Trump is to blame. His administration is in charge. Dr. Fauci only says enough & not critical of Trump only to keep his job. He proposed cutting the CDC budget(8%) & still wants to cut. He didn’t replace key vacant positions to combat a pandemic. I don’t know what rules & regulations Trump’s talking about. The CDC did not contain the coronavirus in Washington.
Ebola, I believe, was contained in Texas. Ebola in Texas was handle terribly because nurses were not fully covered & would put on used hospital covers back on to see Ebola patient. The only reason Ebola even hit Texas was because patient lied. If Ebola hits under this administration, we’re screwed.
https://youtu.be/zYqAYe-Nkc4
@Support your Troops & Atheletes EXACTLY !!
Finally Someone with more experience in the Office.
@James Ricker Trump only removes the establishment swamp rats, not geniuses like her who actually solve real problems.
@Redman Law 99 HELL YEAH !👍
turtleark And with more than a third grade education.
Redman Law 99 You are just another walking brain dead cultist.
@Izziedora Dora Speak for yourself and all the delusional Libtard traitors in your ignorant indoctrinated by fake news media group think sheep bubble of morons.
All I see her do is bobble her head behind the liars at thee podium!
the epitome of, “smile and wave boys, smile and wave”
*I’m glad that Pence picked her and I’m impressed with Dr. Fauci who I was afraid would be fired at first for contradicting Trump*
@Cheryl Ross … How would you know about what a uncle does? Black men never stick around! LOL
W TF? Ignorant and prejudiced, just like your leader. It always comes out sooner or later.
Don’t hold your breath. The orange one will fire her too. As soon as she says or does something critical in the fight against this outbreak and takes the spotlight, he’ll find a reason.
@Cheryl Ross… It’s comical how you find the truth to be prejudice.
Look at the statistics sweetie!
@Cheryl Ross lol. Have you heard Biden and Pelosi talking. Pelosi sounds like a zombie high on meth. She looks depressed also. Biden on the other hand is just a complete mess. When you talk about public speaking, his is to yell at people who disagree with him. I don’t think he even knows what public speaking is
This is time for us all to come together!
i thought the dear leader of the USA said this virus was a hoax by the democrats 🤷♂️
how quickly you can change your mind…
@keyth jones It will then something else will pop up.
Yep, he definitely said it was a hoax, and would be over once it got warm…miraculously.
@DK x Mace Trump laughed and joked about it…trump followers started saying it was a hoax…just like Trump.
@DK x Mace that’s what con-man do dumbass if you’re in USA get help ASAP you’re BRAINWASHED maybe someone telling you something over and over again 💩☠️Trump doing just what his dad puttin wants destroy America Russia didn’t buy trump email’s 4nothing
Fred A Not I or anyone I know has been saying it was a hoax. It’s obviously not.
This lady doctor sure does look kind of like the one doc on the containment show🤔 I’m sure it’s just a coincidence..😁. Be safe everyone. Congratulations doc!
She’s seems like a great woman, level headed, calm under pressure too. So when will trump start taking credit for her actions then fire her? “Everyone says wow, where did you get that idea?. I tell them nobody knows more about (insert topic) than me”. “She a bad person, a never trumper”.
Shut the fuk up idiot
@toxic wastetoid Hurts hearing the truth huh? Return to your rock, troll.
Dan that’s the truth then you must have a brain the size of a chickpea😅😃🤣😁😀😉😆
They need to focus on a TDS vaccine instead of a corona vaccine. Near half the country is infected with TDS and nowhere near will get corrona.
HOW
DARE
YOU ! ! ! 🌎
#MotherGreta 👤
Oh whatever I’ll wait until she speaks the hell up…the minute she rolled out that “bipartisan” BS line she outed herself
“Wow that last part Blew!! me away… she new.
I’m glad to see they are setting a good example of the national practice of “social distancing” in their news briefings
She makes me feel all “oogey” inside!!
Ummm 🤔 has this thing is going on she’s get praise on how well she has been over the years okay what about now?
She is pretty hot 🔥
Allah bless Dr. Birx
Today Italy reached 627 deaths in one day. Reason they took too long to take measures. These so called experts have not done anything.