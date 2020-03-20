Meet global health legend on the coronavirus task force

March 20, 2020

 

CNN's Alex Marquardt looks at the record of well-respected global health expert Dr. Deborah Birx as she moves into the West Wing to work on President Trump's coronavirus task force. #CNN #News

59 Comments on "Meet global health legend on the coronavirus task force"

  1. Suzanne Forasiepi | March 20, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Let’s hope she successful in getting the vaccine and drug protocol for all of us now and in the future Godspeed 😇🥰👼🤗💯❗

    • toxic wastetoid | March 20, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      @gamebread pimp you must be a mind reader

    • toxic wastetoid | March 20, 2020 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      @Cre’Che Shaw there stuck on stupid. We have a pandemic and they run out and buy all of toilet paper up, go figure.

    • O SNOOPY SNOOP | March 20, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

      THE DRUG THAT TRUMP IS TALKIN’ ABOUT HASN’T BEEN APPROVED FOR CORONAVIRUS BUT HE ACTS LIKE HE’S FOUND THE “MAGIC CURE”!! THE FDA DIRECTOR STEPHEN HAHN SAID THAT DRUG. TRUMP KEEPS TALKIN’ ABOUT WHICH IS APPROVED FOR MALARIA HASN’T BEEN APPROVED FOR CORONAVIRUS RIGHT AFTER TRUMP SAID THAT IT WAS YESTERDAY!!🆗✌😂😂😂

    • Suzanne Forasiepi | March 20, 2020 at 1:50 PM | Reply

      @O SNOOPY SNOOP he’s the liar schister coward imbecile bahaha Happy to see you again sweety please stay safe and strong and healthy this virus ain’t no joke sincerely Ms Suzanne 🙏👍🤗☮️✌🏼👼😇😻🥰💯❗

    • O SNOOPY SNOOP | March 20, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

      @Suzanne Forasiepi YOU STAY SAFE TOO & DON’T PAY ATTENTION TO NOTHIN’ TRUMP SAYS BECAUSE HE AIN’T NO SCIENTIST OR DOCTOR EITHER & CAN’T EVEN ORDER COMPANIES TO MAKE ALL THE EQUIPMENT THAT THEY NEED TO FIGHT OFF THIS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK!!🆗✌😂😂😂

  2. John Webb | March 20, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    Why all the praising instead of having companies start manufacturing much needed supplies?

  3. J Hitchcock | March 20, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    Who has been making the titles of your videos these days? Who cares how brilliant she is? She stands there on the podium behind Trump while he spouts medical nonsense and whatever Rush Limbaugh told him that morning.

    • Alan aka FANG | March 20, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

      @Rachel Ash that’s been categorically proven to be not true but hey continue making a complete Moronic Fool of yourself thinking it, while the rest of the country and world laugh at you Rachel 🙄😂

    • Rachel Ash | March 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      @Alan aka FANG LOL did Alex Jones tell ya Putin isn’t our president? But Obama was was born in Kenya, Hillary sells pedo pizza and Drumpf is competent president. 😃😄😆😀😁😅😂🤣. Yup we are laughing at ya.

    • Alan aka FANG | March 20, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

      @Rachel Ash no I don’t watch Alex Jones you Moronic Fool 🙄
      Common Sense, Logical Thinking and Facts and Evidence prove it.
      Not you have any Common Sense or Logical Thinking Processes Rachel 🙄😂🤣😂

    • Rachel Ash | March 20, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      @Alan aka FANG Your inferiority complex says it all.

    • Alan aka FANG | March 20, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      @Rachel Ash your continued dribbling of bullshit says a lot more about you ✌️🙄
      Watch out Rachel the Russian’s are coming 😂🤣😂

  4. Caroline's Here | March 20, 2020 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    Had the senators put our lives first instead of making sure they cashed in their stocks and kept it quiet maybe we wouldn’t have such a pandemic if our lives were valued more than their bank account 💯🔥✌️

    • O SNOOPY SNOOP | March 20, 2020 at 3:01 PM | Reply

      *MUTE ALL RUSSIAN, CHINESE & MUSLIM TROLLS-BOTS & TRUMP’S-PUTIN’S WHITE NATIONALIST REPUBLICAN MAGA NAZI ASSLICKER’S WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS!!💯👿👿🆗🇺🇸✌😂😂😂*

    • M P | March 20, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

      @Support your Troops & Atheletes = prolific example of narcissistic sub simian excrement. I know little man, break out a dictionary

    • Support your Troops & Atheletes | March 20, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

      @M P … The only way I would break it out is to hand it over to you and your illiterate family. Oh , I am sorry, your family can not read. I will draw them pictures instead, no worries.

    • E Garza | March 20, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

      Crystal Giddens
      Trump is to blame. His administration is in charge. Dr. Fauci only says enough & not critical of Trump only to keep his job. He proposed cutting the CDC budget(8%) & still wants to cut. He didn’t replace key vacant positions to combat a pandemic. I don’t know what rules & regulations Trump’s talking about. The CDC did not contain the coronavirus in Washington.
      Ebola, I believe, was contained in Texas. Ebola in Texas was handle terribly because nurses were not fully covered & would put on used hospital covers back on to see Ebola patient. The only reason Ebola even hit Texas was because patient lied. If Ebola hits under this administration, we’re screwed.
      https://youtu.be/zYqAYe-Nkc4

    • Terry Hawkins | March 20, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      @Support your Troops & Atheletes EXACTLY !!

  5. turtleark | March 20, 2020 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    Finally Someone with more experience in the Office.

  6. Quang B | March 20, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    All I see her do is bobble her head behind the liars at thee podium!

  7. DAILY BEAST | March 20, 2020 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    *I’m glad that Pence picked her and I’m impressed with Dr. Fauci who I was afraid would be fired at first for contradicting Trump*

    • W TF? | March 20, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      @Cheryl Ross … How would you know about what a uncle does? Black men never stick around! LOL

    • Cheryl Ross | March 20, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      W TF? Ignorant and prejudiced, just like your leader. It always comes out sooner or later.

    • Power corrupts | March 20, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

      Don’t hold your breath. The orange one will fire her too. As soon as she says or does something critical in the fight against this outbreak and takes the spotlight, he’ll find a reason.

    • W TF? | March 20, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      @Cheryl Ross… It’s comical how you find the truth to be prejudice.
      Look at the statistics sweetie!

    • Jimmy MacKinnon | March 20, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      @Cheryl Ross lol. Have you heard Biden and Pelosi talking. Pelosi sounds like a zombie high on meth. She looks depressed also. Biden on the other hand is just a complete mess. When you talk about public speaking, his is to yell at people who disagree with him. I don’t think he even knows what public speaking is

  8. Solving Politics | March 20, 2020 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    This is time for us all to come together!

  9. tn | March 20, 2020 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    i thought the dear leader of the USA said this virus was a hoax by the democrats 🤷‍♂️
    how quickly you can change your mind…

    • grow forit | March 20, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

      @keyth jones It will then something else will pop up.

    • Fred A | March 20, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

      Yep, he definitely said it was a hoax, and would be over once it got warm…miraculously.

    • Fred A | March 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

      @DK x Mace Trump laughed and joked about it…trump followers started saying it was a hoax…just like Trump.

    • ramo moreno | March 20, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

      @DK x Mace that’s what con-man do dumbass if you’re in USA get help ASAP you’re BRAINWASHED maybe someone telling you something over and over again 💩☠️Trump doing just what his dad puttin wants destroy America Russia didn’t buy trump email’s 4nothing

    • DK x Mace | March 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

      Fred A Not I or anyone I know has been saying it was a hoax. It’s obviously not.

  10. mel41138 | March 20, 2020 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    This lady doctor sure does look kind of like the one doc on the containment show🤔 I’m sure it’s just a coincidence..😁. Be safe everyone. Congratulations doc!

  11. Channel Twenty Five | March 20, 2020 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    She’s seems like a great woman, level headed, calm under pressure too. So when will trump start taking credit for her actions then fire her? “Everyone says wow, where did you get that idea?. I tell them nobody knows more about (insert topic) than me”. “She a bad person, a never trumper”.

  12. STATIC | March 20, 2020 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    HOW
    DARE
    YOU ! ! ! 🌎

    #MotherGreta 👤

  13. Vernon Hector | March 20, 2020 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Oh whatever I’ll wait until she speaks the hell up…the minute she rolled out that “bipartisan” BS line she outed herself

  14. John Kolinoff | March 20, 2020 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    “Wow that last part Blew!! me away… she new.

  15. DJMITT | March 20, 2020 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    I’m glad to see they are setting a good example of the national practice of “social distancing” in their news briefings

  16. david zero | March 20, 2020 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    She makes me feel all “oogey” inside!!

  17. Miss White | March 20, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Ummm 🤔 has this thing is going on she’s get praise on how well she has been over the years okay what about now?

  18. Alex V | March 20, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    She is pretty hot 🔥

  19. To Be Honest | March 20, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    Allah bless Dr. Birx

  20. Leo Cantu | March 20, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Today Italy reached 627 deaths in one day. Reason they took too long to take measures. These so called experts have not done anything.

