Meet California’s first Asian-American sheriff | USA TODAY

California's first Asian-American sheriff, Paul Miyamoto, is well-aware of milestone set in San Francisco.
RELATED:
Paul Miyamoto , the 23-year department veteran, who was sworn in as San Francisco County’s 37th sheriff in 150 years, sees his rise up through the ranks simply as a result of hard work in a chosen profession.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#SanFrancisco #LawEnforcement #AsianAmerican
Asia represent lol
Pretty awesome!
What is an sheriff in America or california,
In the UK an sheriff is an bailiff
Wow Superb All The Best Officer……🔥
Thought he’s an American. Tired of race being a storyline.
Race doesn’t exist lol
FORMULA 1 RACE COMPETITION!
Now, we need to elect our first LGBTQ President.
We don’t need a president who is confused about their gender. Gtfo
Never
YOU FREAKS CAN’T FIGURE OUT WHAT GENDER YOU ARE…😝😝😝😝😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 TRUMP2020
@Master Troll “Never have so many, thought they knew so much, but knew so little.” – Winston Churchill
Epic
Cool beans 👍
Dont smile to hard or you wont be able to see
Interesting story
I look forward to him being an amazing sheriff!
Just because he’s an Asian wearing a costume, I should be happy? lol I just see another tyrant.
Far left CommieFornia poor people…