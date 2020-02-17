Meet California’s first Asian-American sheriff | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 17, 2020

 

California's first Asian-American sheriff, Paul Miyamoto, is well-aware of milestone set in San Francisco.
RELATED:

Paul Miyamoto , the 23-year department veteran, who was sworn in as San Francisco County’s 37th sheriff in 150 years, sees his rise up through the ranks simply as a result of hard work in a chosen profession.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#SanFrancisco #LawEnforcement #AsianAmerican

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

19 Comments on "Meet California’s first Asian-American sheriff | USA TODAY"

  1. NuclearClarity | February 17, 2020 at 9:28 AM | Reply

    Asia represent lol

  2. anna sr7 | February 17, 2020 at 9:31 AM | Reply

    Pretty awesome!

  3. A- KHANATION | February 17, 2020 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    What is an sheriff in America or california,
    In the UK an sheriff is an bailiff

  4. Blood Thirst Gameplay | February 17, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    Wow Superb All The Best Officer……🔥

  5. Life Sucks | February 17, 2020 at 9:44 AM | Reply

    Thought he’s an American. Tired of race being a storyline.

  6. The Proclaimer | February 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Now, we need to elect our first LGBTQ President.

  7. Aadi Pillai | February 17, 2020 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    Epic

  8. Eugene Herrell jr | February 17, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    Cool beans 👍

  9. Daniel Thompson | February 17, 2020 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    Dont smile to hard or you wont be able to see

  10. Danny Sullivan Music | February 17, 2020 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Interesting story

  11. name surname | February 17, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    I look forward to him being an amazing sheriff!

  12. Ryū Toriyama | February 17, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    Just because he’s an Asian wearing a costume, I should be happy? lol I just see another tyrant.

  13. Gunner Patry | February 17, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Far left CommieFornia poor people…

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.