Meet California’s first Asian-American sheriff | USA TODAY

California's first Asian-American sheriff, Paul Miyamoto, is well-aware of milestone set in San Francisco.

Paul Miyamoto , the 23-year department veteran, who was sworn in as San Francisco County’s 37th sheriff in 150 years, sees his rise up through the ranks simply as a result of hard work in a chosen profession.

