Medical staff pays tribute to doctor who died of COVID-19

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Bro, why the hell did you dislike this video.
It is beyond sad that a doctor that young was taken from his family, friends and colleagues.
It is sad but you should like this video because they are standing outside for the doctor that died. SO YOU SHOULD RESPECT THAT!!!
R i P⚘
Very sad and sorry
But
Where were the masks on the hospital employees?
Trump is right, we need to start up the economy no matter what.
China 🇨🇳 was lied about the virus 🦠 and tried to hide it . Pure Evil
💔💔💔😔😔😔😔💔💔💔💔
Another soul whose blood is on the CCP’s hands.
Who is taking care of the patients when they are all out?
NO MASK, NO DISTANCING. CAN YOU SPELL “LIE”?
so sad