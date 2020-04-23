Medical staff pays tribute to doctor who died of COVID-19

TOPICS:

April 23, 2020

 

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

12 Comments on "Medical staff pays tribute to doctor who died of COVID-19"

  1. Asher Black | April 22, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Bro, why the hell did you dislike this video.

  2. Marjorie Griffith | April 22, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    It is beyond sad that a doctor that young was taken from his family, friends and colleagues.

  3. Asher Black | April 22, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    It is sad but you should like this video because they are standing outside for the doctor that died. SO YOU SHOULD RESPECT THAT!!!

  4. Grace Jelec | April 22, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    R i P⚘

  5. Stephanie Presley | April 22, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Very sad and sorry
    But
    Where were the masks on the hospital employees?

  6. Ilovemeth | April 22, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Trump is right, we need to start up the economy no matter what.

  7. Prayer Anon | April 22, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    China 🇨🇳 was lied about the virus 🦠 and tried to hide it . Pure Evil

  8. yas naseri | April 22, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    💔💔💔😔😔😔😔💔💔💔💔

  9. Po101080 | April 22, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    Another soul whose blood is on the CCP’s hands.

  10. Blackbear1986 | April 22, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Who is taking care of the patients when they are all out?

  11. Soul Traveller | April 23, 2020 at 12:58 AM | Reply

    NO MASK, NO DISTANCING. CAN YOU SPELL “LIE”?

  12. Tara Gorge | April 23, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    so sad

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.