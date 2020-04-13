Mass Antibody Testing Could Offer New Coronavirus Insights | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 13, 2020

 

Dr. Diana Koelliker, deputy medical officer of San Miguel County, Colorado, talks with Rachel Maddow about a plan to test everyone in the county for coronavirus antibodies for insights on the virus's spread, containment and immunity. Aired on 3/25/20.
93 Comments on "Mass Antibody Testing Could Offer New Coronavirus Insights | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Gabriel Gonzalez | March 26, 2020 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    Finally some good news.

    • Ed | March 26, 2020 at 2:23 AM | Reply

      Gabriel Gonzalez This really is good news. What do you think? Will our current president be all over this good news (and take credit for it of course)?

    • Torvil Åsulv Støle | March 26, 2020 at 6:23 AM | Reply

      @Ed Of course!

    • yidingcao | March 26, 2020 at 8:06 AM | Reply

      It is actually bad news. If you hear her, she basically said that because of the lack of proper Covid-19 test, they were forced to search for other methods for the health of their own community.
      It has been 2 months since the lockdown of Wuhan and almost two weeks since the lockdown of Italy, the States still struggles to get tests done is a joke.
      And so far the amount of test in the states are mostly in Blue states, the Midwest are seriously under-tested. And Trump doesn’t seem to care. He even mentioned that if there are no cases reported in Midwest, it means that it is under control.

  2. John Pestano | March 26, 2020 at 1:41 AM | Reply

    the blood test gives you more details about this CV i prefer that over the nasal swab test.

    • missymouseuk1 | March 26, 2020 at 3:07 AM | Reply

      @John Pestano I think a lot more people will take a swab from the opening of their nose (themselves) over something more invasive like a blood test.

    • John Pestano | March 26, 2020 at 3:11 AM | Reply

      @missymouseuk1 well i heard the swab test is difficult. it’s not a comfortable experience whereas drawing blood ppl do that regularly.

    • SolSere Jeremy | March 26, 2020 at 3:31 AM | Reply

      Wrong, the swab test is a PCR test. It’s very precise. Educate yourself. If you just caught Covid-19 you actually don’t have antibodies from the get go. It takes time to develop antibodies.

    • Traci Schmidt | March 26, 2020 at 4:10 AM | Reply

      Nasal swab is painful. I would rather have blood drawn.

    • Dirk Digler | March 26, 2020 at 5:16 AM | Reply

      me 2!!!

  3. K R | March 26, 2020 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    Brilliant, is it able to showcase those who are asymptomatic.

  4. Gixellia | March 26, 2020 at 2:08 AM | Reply

    Rachel, you look exhausted lately. Take care of yourself.

  5. C T | March 26, 2020 at 2:09 AM | Reply

    The amount of data that is going to come from this event will be massive.

    Not only about the virus, but about every other aspects of our lives that had to change.

    Like the changes in emissions/polution , now that so many of us stayed home.

    Not to mention the new economic theories, models and plans that will come out as a result

    We definitely need a pause button for the economy, in case of a new pandemic

  6. kratos halic | March 26, 2020 at 2:11 AM | Reply

    big company grocery stores should test their workers

    • Fairy Tale | March 26, 2020 at 9:25 AM | Reply

      Except that we have no tests!

    • Constituent A | March 26, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      Grocery clerks should get an extra “stimulus” check if they’ve been working through this.

    • kratos halic | March 26, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Constituent A definitely i haven’t seen anything yet and i work at Sam’s club

    • Constituent A | March 27, 2020 at 2:39 AM | Reply

      @kratos halic Thank you for sticking it out, and tolerating the mauling mob.

    • Pink Freud | March 27, 2020 at 9:23 AM | Reply

      Great idea! Hundreds of New York medics are about to die, thousands more about to end up in isolation without testing capacity to get them out of isolation. And u want to waste tests on Grocery store workers.

      Wipe down your fking tins & bottles yourself before u bring them into your home.

  7. Mac Mcleod | March 26, 2020 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    Yes! This is what we need. So people who have been sick and are well can resume life.
    Free testing for all to see who has it.
    Free testing for all to see who has *had* it.

    • Wendy's Garden | March 26, 2020 at 5:39 AM | Reply

      there aren’t sufficient tests for the virus, much less free ones. Ask around your town. There are no tests for the virus here unless you are rich. Even nurses aren’t getting tested. People in ICUs aren’t getting tested. (I know a nurse. She has no reason to lie about this. I have four family members who seem to have it. They test for flu and send them home, no matter their age, temp, or breathing problems.) THERE ARE NO TESTS except in New York and for the rich. They have lied to us about that to keep us calm, i suspect. Tests are as imaginary as the damned Easter Bunny.

    • GR Wolf | March 26, 2020 at 7:21 AM | Reply

      We have no clue yet whether the antibodies impart immunity. There are cases of reinfection apparently.

    • wildcatter63 | March 26, 2020 at 9:16 AM | Reply

      @Wendy’s Garden I know one person who did get tested back on the 16th. As of yesterday, the 25, she STILL hadn’t gotten her results back. BTW, that is in Oklahoma and she work’s for the VA Hospital system. And is in “self-isolation/quarantine”

    • wildcatter63 | March 26, 2020 at 9:24 AM | Reply

      @GR Wolf Gets more complicated than being that cut and dried. ALL diseases can have “reinfections”. Technically that’s how most vaccines work is they infect you with a mild form so when you are exposed to it a second or subsequent time your body acts like it’s had that infection before and gets rid of it without your noticing. The problems START with this is a new virus. We have never seen it before so not only is there no immunity to it from previous exposure, but we do not know what it will do if you are exposed to it again. Someone that has had it and recovered MIGHT now be immune, or not. You have to get a flu shot every year because you won’t be immune to the flu the next year. We do not know which will be the case with follow on immunity. We are HOPING that if you have been exposed and fought it off you will remain immune. But we don’t know.
      We ARE about to find out.

    • Constituent A | March 26, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      @Wendy’s Garden Keep checking around. Our neighboring county just got some at the senior citizen’s center, but currently are only testing seniors. Hey, it’s a start.

  8. gianni bude | March 26, 2020 at 2:45 AM | Reply

    In belgium there is now a test that takes only 15 min. And its not a blood test. They are going to test soon 10.000 people a day

    • Wizen Craken | March 26, 2020 at 5:27 AM | Reply

      gianni bude yeah and process 500

    • Wendy's Garden | March 26, 2020 at 5:48 AM | Reply

      believe it when you see it. All governments are lying about tests being available to calm people down. Believe the test when you see it and when you and your family are getting positive readings. Until then, assume you’re being lied to.

    • Louis | March 26, 2020 at 5:53 AM | Reply

      In China, more than 17 millions were tested within 50 days

    • Empowered Byknowleged | March 26, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      @Dustin Stein I believe China has shipped test kits to Belgium.

    • Dustin Stein | March 26, 2020 at 11:53 PM | Reply

      @Empowered Byknowleged how do you think we’re testing in America now? Cuz of Chinese man named Jack Ma gave us 500k test & 1 million masks. Trump asked South Korea for test. Look it up if you don’t believe me. Im telling facts ive got nothing gain from lyjng. Just trying to get facts out there. Face it this country has failed from top to bottom on preparing hospitals & everybody in between for this crisis

  9. Jase Boon | March 26, 2020 at 3:02 AM | Reply

    Here in England we don’t worry about costs just about getting healthy thanks to our NHS and national insurance contributions at point of tax.

  10. Bonnie Anderson | March 26, 2020 at 3:16 AM | Reply

    This is helpful news. Thank you for this story!

  11. Nancy Wang | March 26, 2020 at 3:27 AM | Reply

    China started using it in early March already, Dr. Zhong NanShan and his team made it in Feb, it only takes 5-15 minutes to get the results. China are donating and exporting these test kits to other countries now.

  12. Richard Johnson | March 26, 2020 at 3:48 AM | Reply

    This reminds me of the movie Ultraviolet.

  13. Anne Macleod | March 26, 2020 at 3:52 AM | Reply

    What an excellent source of research data. A gift to this community that will benefit others.

    • Eric Martin | March 27, 2020 at 2:19 AM | Reply

      @Danger Dub “In this case, the most obsequiously pro-Trump right-wing news outlet in America really *literally* is paid Russian propaganda,” “Their on-air U.S. politics reporter is paid by the Russian government to produce propaganda for that government” OAN “really *literally* is paid Russian propaganda.” – Rachel Maddow on-air statement about OAN Reporting.

      “Hey, I don’t even pretend to tell the truth; I’m a performance artist!” – Rachel Maddow statement on OAN Lawsuit.

    • Danger Dub | March 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

      @Eric Martin i was just tryin to be nice and tell you not to be inbred because inbred people usually get real sad when you mention it. Sorry uncle dad

    • Eric Martin | March 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

      @Danger Dub ah, so you have lots of experience with incest. no need to worry, will not make the same mistakes you’ve made, since i do not have a sister.

    • Danger Dub | March 27, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      @Eric Martin it’s still incest if you do your brother.

    • Eric Martin | March 27, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Danger Dub wow, you really have a thing for your family.

  14. Ron Osga | March 26, 2020 at 3:57 AM | Reply

    I wonder if someone who had the virus and recovered their blood would have antibodies. So would a blood transfusion from them save a critical patient.

    • King Leo II | March 26, 2020 at 8:18 AM | Reply

      It very likely could help, deactivating viruses that haven’t found a cell to infect yet and lowering their number. This would give the immune system more time to learn how to make its own antibodies.

    • vrueda2008 | March 26, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      New York State has as of Tuesday has started research into isolating antibodies and further use of antibodies. But any blood transfusion may weaken the host and the effects may possibly bring about a resurgence of CV-19. Many questions of side effects.

    • Audial Asphyxiation | March 27, 2020 at 5:31 AM | Reply

      Do a google search for “plasma therapy and coronavirus.” There are some interesting articles out there.

    • Ben Adams | March 28, 2020 at 8:10 AM | Reply

      why did it took weeks to finally do this research? hadnt it already be done in china?

    • Loving_Lioness | March 28, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

      @Mitch Pynn thanks!

  15. Holly Hocks | March 26, 2020 at 5:08 AM | Reply

    Is Roger Stone in jail yet ? Has Gen Flynn been sentenced? Every thing other than COVID 19 has gone quiet.

  16. Albert Leung | March 26, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    For profit healthcare kills. Spain nationalized all the private hospitals in one day to fight the virus.

    • El Cruzer55 | March 26, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

      I can imagine if they do that here,
      Some people would riot if they nationalized anything, even for 1 day. They’re so brainwashed into thinking everything is a Communist Plot, except t the real danger, which is Russian interference in our election. Which trump denies was Russia.

    • Ibrahim Varadarajarmusilghat | March 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

      Albert that’s blantly just going to hurt their health industries because just nationalizing isn’t gonna solve everything because the money has to come from somewhere and even still even after nationalizing the entire amount of private hospital they still have their cases growing and going so far as to even top China in both terms of death toll along with amount of reported cases

    • Ann-Marie Doerhoff | March 26, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

      Nationalizing will solve a ton of problems…a big one being the speed of response. I have been trying to get tested all week and can’t get in for a phone consult with my “health care provider.” There needs to be testing centers all over the country…our system is clearly failing at testing. Just because something won’t solve everything doesn’t mean it doesn’t make sense.

    • Fussbudget the Ninth | March 28, 2020 at 2:41 AM | Reply

      @El Cruzer55 Well, they always wanted the chance to die for FREEDOM! 🇺🇸⚰🤣

  17. Sarah Joines | March 26, 2020 at 6:52 AM | Reply

    Remember those companies who acted for the country at this time

  18. buthaina griffith | March 26, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    who could any person with brain gives thumbs down explain people sad

  19. MPH MPH | March 26, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    During one of his pressers, can anyone imagine Typhoid Trump explaining this with the clarity that Ms. Maddow has?

    • Mark K | April 2, 2020 at 3:33 AM | Reply

      Ahhh. You know she’s using a teleprompter with words written by somebody else right? Its a device called a teleprompter.

    • yhwhzson | April 5, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Mark K
      I think “MPH MPH” knows that. Which supports his point. Trump reads terribly off of a teleprompter and sounds clueless while doing it. And sounds even more clueless when asked about what he just teleprompted!

      Buddy, don’t ever try to compare Rachel Maddow with Trump. He claims he’s rich but refuses to show his taxes, we see Rachel’s returns on her mental wealth on a nightly basis.

  20. Dedi Sarwono | March 26, 2020 at 11:42 PM | Reply

    We’ve already start doing that mass test here in Indonesia from last week..

