Dr. Diana Koelliker, deputy medical officer of San Miguel County, Colorado, talks with Rachel Maddow about a plan to test everyone in the county for coronavirus antibodies for insights on the virus's spread, containment and immunity. Aired on 3/25/20.

Mass Antibody Testing Could Offer New Coronavirus Insights | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC