Mass Antibody Testing Could Offer New Coronavirus Insights | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Dr. Diana Koelliker, deputy medical officer of San Miguel County, Colorado, talks with Rachel Maddow about a plan to test everyone in the county for coronavirus antibodies for insights on the virus's spread, containment and immunity. Aired on 3/25/20.
Finally some good news.
Gabriel Gonzalez This really is good news. What do you think? Will our current president be all over this good news (and take credit for it of course)?
@Ed Of course!
It is actually bad news. If you hear her, she basically said that because of the lack of proper Covid-19 test, they were forced to search for other methods for the health of their own community.
It has been 2 months since the lockdown of Wuhan and almost two weeks since the lockdown of Italy, the States still struggles to get tests done is a joke.
And so far the amount of test in the states are mostly in Blue states, the Midwest are seriously under-tested. And Trump doesn’t seem to care. He even mentioned that if there are no cases reported in Midwest, it means that it is under control.
the blood test gives you more details about this CV i prefer that over the nasal swab test.
@John Pestano I think a lot more people will take a swab from the opening of their nose (themselves) over something more invasive like a blood test.
@missymouseuk1 well i heard the swab test is difficult. it’s not a comfortable experience whereas drawing blood ppl do that regularly.
Wrong, the swab test is a PCR test. It’s very precise. Educate yourself. If you just caught Covid-19 you actually don’t have antibodies from the get go. It takes time to develop antibodies.
Nasal swab is painful. I would rather have blood drawn.
me 2!!!
Brilliant, is it able to showcase those who are asymptomatic.
Yes. That’s one of the main reasons for an antibody test.
@Diarrhea Latte Ironically, if you yourself were ‘brilliant’ you’d have been able to come up with something better than that comment.
This was how the bats were discovered for Sars and coronavirus and others from other animals. Antibodies last in the system longer than the active or dead virus. And it shows asymptomatic carriers as easily as the sickly infected.
Yes according to Norwegian testing.
“Showcase”? 😕
Rachel, you look exhausted lately. Take care of yourself.
aimee curry Put down the meth pipe, Trumptrash. After that, lay off the radical right wing web pages.
@Most Hated You do realize a large number of Trump voters were Dems that felt betrayed by Obama right? You voted Hillary I’m guessing?
>>>>> Lack of adrnocrome <<<<
Lately??? Always
Because it isn’t about what she SAYS it’s only about how she LOOKS? Keep your rude comments to yourself.
The amount of data that is going to come from this event will be massive.
Not only about the virus, but about every other aspects of our lives that had to change.
Like the changes in emissions/polution , now that so many of us stayed home.
Not to mention the new economic theories, models and plans that will come out as a result
We definitely need a pause button for the economy, in case of a new pandemic
@Ibrahim Varadarajarmusilghat well by random chance or historical circumstances remember not inly did it happen but it got the attention of those in leadership or thought to be in control
@Tall Troll how to prevent a diseased nation?
@C T i guess she’s hoping that will teach them for a while.
https://youtu.be/55NOGeiKX2g
Film of Venice, Italy. MOTHER NATURE…doing her thing.
@Tall Troll i wouldn’t drink the water though
https://youtu.be/55NOGeiKX2g
Italy.
big company grocery stores should test their workers
Except that we have no tests!
Grocery clerks should get an extra “stimulus” check if they’ve been working through this.
@Constituent A definitely i haven’t seen anything yet and i work at Sam’s club
@kratos halic Thank you for sticking it out, and tolerating the mauling mob.
Great idea! Hundreds of New York medics are about to die, thousands more about to end up in isolation without testing capacity to get them out of isolation. And u want to waste tests on Grocery store workers.
Wipe down your fking tins & bottles yourself before u bring them into your home.
Yes! This is what we need. So people who have been sick and are well can resume life.
Free testing for all to see who has it.
Free testing for all to see who has *had* it.
there aren’t sufficient tests for the virus, much less free ones. Ask around your town. There are no tests for the virus here unless you are rich. Even nurses aren’t getting tested. People in ICUs aren’t getting tested. (I know a nurse. She has no reason to lie about this. I have four family members who seem to have it. They test for flu and send them home, no matter their age, temp, or breathing problems.) THERE ARE NO TESTS except in New York and for the rich. They have lied to us about that to keep us calm, i suspect. Tests are as imaginary as the damned Easter Bunny.
We have no clue yet whether the antibodies impart immunity. There are cases of reinfection apparently.
@Wendy’s Garden I know one person who did get tested back on the 16th. As of yesterday, the 25, she STILL hadn’t gotten her results back. BTW, that is in Oklahoma and she work’s for the VA Hospital system. And is in “self-isolation/quarantine”
@GR Wolf Gets more complicated than being that cut and dried. ALL diseases can have “reinfections”. Technically that’s how most vaccines work is they infect you with a mild form so when you are exposed to it a second or subsequent time your body acts like it’s had that infection before and gets rid of it without your noticing. The problems START with this is a new virus. We have never seen it before so not only is there no immunity to it from previous exposure, but we do not know what it will do if you are exposed to it again. Someone that has had it and recovered MIGHT now be immune, or not. You have to get a flu shot every year because you won’t be immune to the flu the next year. We do not know which will be the case with follow on immunity. We are HOPING that if you have been exposed and fought it off you will remain immune. But we don’t know.
We ARE about to find out.
@Wendy’s Garden Keep checking around. Our neighboring county just got some at the senior citizen’s center, but currently are only testing seniors. Hey, it’s a start.
In belgium there is now a test that takes only 15 min. And its not a blood test. They are going to test soon 10.000 people a day
gianni bude yeah and process 500
believe it when you see it. All governments are lying about tests being available to calm people down. Believe the test when you see it and when you and your family are getting positive readings. Until then, assume you’re being lied to.
In China, more than 17 millions were tested within 50 days
@Dustin Stein I believe China has shipped test kits to Belgium.
@Empowered Byknowleged how do you think we’re testing in America now? Cuz of Chinese man named Jack Ma gave us 500k test & 1 million masks. Trump asked South Korea for test. Look it up if you don’t believe me. Im telling facts ive got nothing gain from lyjng. Just trying to get facts out there. Face it this country has failed from top to bottom on preparing hospitals & everybody in between for this crisis
Here in England we don’t worry about costs just about getting healthy thanks to our NHS and national insurance contributions at point of tax.
tewaewae careful big suicide are from guns, we don’t want to make her sad.
@tewaewae I kind of believe that. Prison does turn men into rapists that wouldn’t have been otherwise
@Stefan W. We have a lot of confidence in our NHS to do its very best for all of us.
@tewaewae well in yank land you have no leadership whatsoever
tewaewae You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about. What freedoms do you think the citizens of the UK or other European countries are lacking?
This is helpful news. Thank you for this story!
China started using it in early March already, Dr. Zhong NanShan and his team made it in Feb, it only takes 5-15 minutes to get the results. China are donating and exporting these test kits to other countries now.
@S H Like trump’s clothes
CNN said Trump caused it. why would china work on it Feb?
China has a better health system than the “greatest democracy”. Delicious irony?
China’s secretive Communist Party is the reason The Wuhan Corona Virus spread all over the world. There will be reckoning coming.
Nancy Wang they got 150,000 of these so called test kits in Prague and 80% did not work.
This reminds me of the movie Ultraviolet.
That’s a great movie
What an excellent source of research data. A gift to this community that will benefit others.
@Danger Dub “In this case, the most obsequiously pro-Trump right-wing news outlet in America really *literally* is paid Russian propaganda,” “Their on-air U.S. politics reporter is paid by the Russian government to produce propaganda for that government” OAN “really *literally* is paid Russian propaganda.” – Rachel Maddow on-air statement about OAN Reporting.
“Hey, I don’t even pretend to tell the truth; I’m a performance artist!” – Rachel Maddow statement on OAN Lawsuit.
@Eric Martin i was just tryin to be nice and tell you not to be inbred because inbred people usually get real sad when you mention it. Sorry uncle dad
@Danger Dub ah, so you have lots of experience with incest. no need to worry, will not make the same mistakes you’ve made, since i do not have a sister.
@Eric Martin it’s still incest if you do your brother.
@Danger Dub wow, you really have a thing for your family.
I wonder if someone who had the virus and recovered their blood would have antibodies. So would a blood transfusion from them save a critical patient.
It very likely could help, deactivating viruses that haven’t found a cell to infect yet and lowering their number. This would give the immune system more time to learn how to make its own antibodies.
New York State has as of Tuesday has started research into isolating antibodies and further use of antibodies. But any blood transfusion may weaken the host and the effects may possibly bring about a resurgence of CV-19. Many questions of side effects.
Do a google search for “plasma therapy and coronavirus.” There are some interesting articles out there.
why did it took weeks to finally do this research? hadnt it already be done in china?
@Mitch Pynn thanks!
Is Roger Stone in jail yet ? Has Gen Flynn been sentenced? Every thing other than COVID 19 has gone quiet.
Holly the snowflake who has TDS and its much worse than the Bat Flu!
@Kim Cleven Bill Barr.
You think? Engineered? If so, it’s backfired, right into their faces.
Because it is the central issue.
@Phill Davis talk about being deranged you’re a psychopath if you believe anything Q related
For profit healthcare kills. Spain nationalized all the private hospitals in one day to fight the virus.
I can imagine if they do that here,
Some people would riot if they nationalized anything, even for 1 day. They’re so brainwashed into thinking everything is a Communist Plot, except t the real danger, which is Russian interference in our election. Which trump denies was Russia.
Albert that’s blantly just going to hurt their health industries because just nationalizing isn’t gonna solve everything because the money has to come from somewhere and even still even after nationalizing the entire amount of private hospital they still have their cases growing and going so far as to even top China in both terms of death toll along with amount of reported cases
Nationalizing will solve a ton of problems…a big one being the speed of response. I have been trying to get tested all week and can’t get in for a phone consult with my “health care provider.” There needs to be testing centers all over the country…our system is clearly failing at testing. Just because something won’t solve everything doesn’t mean it doesn’t make sense.
@El Cruzer55 Well, they always wanted the chance to die for FREEDOM! 🇺🇸⚰🤣
Remember those companies who acted for the country at this time
which are those please?
No. Remember the elite scientists that made it happen *for* these companies. ….ALL OVER THE WORLD: India to Ireland, USA to UK.
Remember the companies that fought over the workers to get to that milky teet.
who could any person with brain gives thumbs down explain people sad
During one of his pressers, can anyone imagine Typhoid Trump explaining this with the clarity that Ms. Maddow has?
Ahhh. You know she’s using a teleprompter with words written by somebody else right? Its a device called a teleprompter.
@Mark K
I think “MPH MPH” knows that. Which supports his point. Trump reads terribly off of a teleprompter and sounds clueless while doing it. And sounds even more clueless when asked about what he just teleprompted!
Buddy, don’t ever try to compare Rachel Maddow with Trump. He claims he’s rich but refuses to show his taxes, we see Rachel’s returns on her mental wealth on a nightly basis.
We’ve already start doing that mass test here in Indonesia from last week..