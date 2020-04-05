Mark Esper defends removal of Navy captain

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper defends the removal of Captain Brett Crozier after he wrote a memo warning about a coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.
“he could call ask or suggest” as if he didn’t exauast any and all options. This would still be being neglected if he wouldn’t have acted
When he had the gall to say ‘we hold leaders accountable for their actions’ I just about threw up.
Please…do.
Guy sounds like a first class stab you in the back sleaze.
The sad reality is that politicians deem the lives, limbs, and blood of true Patriots expendable.
@mike boultinghouse If you think tRumptards are patriots, you are delusional with fever from the coronavirus. They found a cure for you, a 38coronabullet… you should use that as soon as possible.
China accountable for what? Something inevitable
@THE ANGRY QUAD And still no one holds America accountable for Swine flu!
Sadly.
” shows accountability towards his actions.” To bad the same isn’t true for this administration.
Nor for the despicable democrats who do nothing except fabricate bs reasons to hold sham investigations, with kangaroo courts headed by Pelosi, and Schiff. At this point it’s obvious that the democrats have sold out to their Chinese masters, and the globalists.
@david graham deflect deflect deflect
@bpaak waan , Truth, Truth, Truth.
@david graham Deluded.
Esper: We hold leaders accountable for their actions. So trump must not be a leader then because none of you repube incubi hold him accountable for anything
@Dan lol! They’ll let him write that book at Leavenworth?
@Trebleda Uaedirb Give us a break. Why don’t you re-read your copy of Das Kapital!
@BADGUY 1 I’m out! And, thanks for proving my points – as l wrote them previously – in your communications. Regardless, take care of yourself and your family in these trying times!
For what? Your delusional Trump hate, hearsay, gossip, rumor, innuendo, fake quotes, quotes out of context, your lies, your supposition?
WHAT, you moron?
You have no ethics or credibility left.
TODDLE OFF.
@Sha never because can”t stand the lies, Obama used up and did not restock n95 masks.
https://www.google.ca/amp/s/amp.usatoday.com/amp/5114319002
“We have to hold our leaders accountable” that’s funny! Tell another one!
And since you have all the answers please subscribe to es professional a person
lol can we? Please.
This whole administration has its eyes on the unjust ways of all Being-lobbyists ….
Yeah, I see what’s going on here. Anytime someone makes a move ahead of our president they get “fired”. I’d rather serve under that captain than our president…
Oops… that captain works for and at the pleasure of… the Commander In Chief… The President. Any captain that broadcasts the battle readiness of his ship to the entire world DESERVES to be put in the brig.
Fired for protecting his crew……..this is how far we’ve sunk.
China,Russia,North Korea all have subs and now are aware that one of our carriers is down the nearest USS REAGAN is days if weeks away. Cruise missiles are lot more sophisticated then ever.
That ship was on war patrol,the 2nd it left San Diego. Japan taught us a very valuable lesson. So much can go wrong when your tied up,and your planes are stuck on deck. Now add to nuclear reactors to it.
@Roger Smith dont forget about mexico they have spies
@Cynthia Rosario The help was supposedly on the way for about a week.. ???
“An example of how we hold leaders accountable for their actions “… from a trump appointee. Irony is dead.
Mark Esper – “This shows how we hold leaders accountable for their actions.” . . . but this doesn’t apply to my BOSS.
@Victor Mason *hey dummy, the captain alerted the “so called chain of command” about the outbreak of covid 19 and the repercussions that it may cause due to the proximity of those infected with those not infected , but ultimately it will cause devastating damage had he not taken prompt and efficient action but the buffoon at the white house fired him because he views the captain as a democratic mole*
@Victor Mason Chain of Retards Drumpftard. You link it.
‼✅‼Can’t wait to read Captain Crozier’s book on LEADERSHIP! AND, then will be excited to see the made for TV movie based on Captain Crozier’s novel‼✅‼
@Victor Mason – I agree. When I heard what he did, I knew his USN career was over, but Chain of Command goes both ways. I don’t ever recall a civilian authority like the Sec. of Defense or Sec. of Navy publicly relieving a ship captain. If we go with the Chain of Command, the commander of the 7th Fleet or his deputy commander would have been the authority to relieve a captain. When Sec. Esper publicly fired the captain, there were no flag officers present. I thought that was very odd.
@Victor Mason that’s the most boot licking comment I’ve ever read.
“Over half the crew has been tested!” Why haven’t all of them been tested? How many days has it been?
By now *all* of them have been tested four times. Still can’t find enough infected to satisfy everyone, so now the claims will be that the Navy is lying. You could be the first, don’t pass up this opportunity!!
“Trump wants him fired”. Ok, that explains it.
This time Trumps right. Hes being given an early retirement for doing the right thing the wrong way. 7000 sailors on all those ships to think of.
The Acting Navy Secretary, fired him because he broke protocol.
When the Captain picks up the phone. People listen. So what I think happen is the Captain called for help and they said “Deal with it.” So he feared that this virus was spreading too fast and make his call. I disagree with what President Trump said about the Captain.
@Curunir I agree with you 100% You have a clear perception of what probably happened.
I just don’t believe Mark Esper, I have lost “faith and confidence” in anybody from President Trump’s team.
Translation: We don’t want our underlings making us look bad when we are incompetent
@Joe Rubio https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/mar/15/joe-biden/ad-watch-biden-video-twists-trumps-words-coronavir/
It’s also on Snopes showing he didn’t say that. They actually edited the video completely. I can call out Trump when he’s wrong. But, you can’t even differentiate it.
@Charley Folkes why because your Führer Shitler demonizes all the media according to his favorite book Mein Kampf?!!
@Charley Folkes shut TFU snowflake. I don’t give AF about CNN, my “narrative” is to get rid of traitors like you because you are destroying the country…
A person with honor and courage will stand for his men, even if the cost is loss of command! I can see that every few understand honor,
@Merrilou Neigenfind no,some have served in the Armed Forces long enough to know what the Captain did was right but did it the wrong way. This go way back. Many admirals generals have been relieved of duty. Patton,McArthur,. Trump had nothing to do but follow the advice from SecNav
Absolutely, the Skipper is one of integrity, honor and courage.
I’d be honored to serve with someone of his admirable ethics.
@Zac Kirk There is a Navy recruiter in every town, but don’t be surprised if they aren’t interested. They have standards….
Well, this cost his life now. He’s been tested positive.
“Hold leaders accountable for their actions?????” DAFUK you say!
@Pierre Bahl Fauci saves more lives in a day then anyone with “Trump” in their name ever has, if you want to go against Fauci because he makes Trump look like the idiot he is then fine but don’t spread that BS around.
The honorable Captain Brett Crozier earned his spurs in lifelong service to America while traitor trump had his daddy buy his
Daddy didn’t buy them…they just paid a doctor to say he had his ‘spurs’
@David Aspinall “buy” ..”paid”.. what’s the diff
@RAC RAC “Buy” suggests he actually got something – the ‘spurs’ they paid a doctor to claim Donny has, were never actually a thing.
@Pierre Bahl republicunts are pedophiles check this
https://www.google.com/amp/s/life.shared.com/amp/donald-trump-raped-me-at-epsteins-parties-s-13-year-old
Traitor trump had no need to go to Epstein pedophile island he only needed to go to Epstein New York residence to rape a child
“This isn’t a class in literature “ our leader.
Coming from a guy that can’t read.
@Layton Yes, go watch your Fox news and tell the world coronavirus is a hoax.
Trump: “Writing a letter is terrible. He should’ve tweeted it. Nobody writes letters anymore.”
Go ahead, moron, keep making up seditious crap.
No ethics left, you represent your side perfectly after four years of this garbage.