Mark Esper defends removal of Navy captain

April 5, 2020

 

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper defends the removal of Captain Brett Crozier after he wrote a memo warning about a coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.

76 Comments on "Mark Esper defends removal of Navy captain"

  1. Just Adab | April 5, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    “he could call ask or suggest” as if he didn’t exauast any and all options. This would still be being neglected if he wouldn’t have acted

  2. michael anthony | April 5, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    When he had the gall to say ‘we hold leaders accountable for their actions’ I just about threw up.
    Please…do.

  3. Ghalib Marsal | April 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    The sad reality is that politicians deem the lives, limbs, and blood of true Patriots expendable.

  4. Woodstock G | April 5, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    ” shows accountability towards his actions.” To bad the same isn’t true for this administration.

  5. Mark Coelho | April 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Esper: We hold leaders accountable for their actions. So trump must not be a leader then because none of you repube incubi hold him accountable for anything

  6. Dominic VanWyck | April 5, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    “We have to hold our leaders accountable” that’s funny! Tell another one!

  7. Dale Roberts | April 5, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    This whole administration has its eyes on the unjust ways of all Being-lobbyists ….

  8. James Koskinen | April 5, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    Yeah, I see what’s going on here. Anytime someone makes a move ahead of our president they get “fired”. I’d rather serve under that captain than our president…

  9. maria booboo67 | April 5, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    Fired for protecting his crew……..this is how far we’ve sunk.

  10. sue neil | April 5, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    “An example of how we hold leaders accountable for their actions “… from a trump appointee. Irony is dead.

  11. D Lee | April 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    Mark Esper – “This shows how we hold leaders accountable for their actions.” . . . but this doesn’t apply to my BOSS.

    • YIRAD MILHAYIL | April 5, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      @Victor Mason *hey dummy, the captain alerted the “so called chain of command” about the outbreak of covid 19 and the repercussions that it may cause due to the proximity of those infected with those not infected , but ultimately it will cause devastating damage had he not taken prompt and efficient action but the buffoon at the white house fired him because he views the captain as a democratic mole*

    • Rachel Ash | April 5, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

      @Victor Mason Chain of Retards Drumpftard. You link it.

    • Dan | April 5, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      ‼✅‼Can’t wait to read Captain Crozier’s book on LEADERSHIP! AND, then will be excited to see the made for TV movie based on Captain Crozier’s novel‼✅‼

    • D Lee | April 5, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      @Victor Mason – I agree. When I heard what he did, I knew his USN career was over, but Chain of Command goes both ways. I don’t ever recall a civilian authority like the Sec. of Defense or Sec. of Navy publicly relieving a ship captain. If we go with the Chain of Command, the commander of the 7th Fleet or his deputy commander would have been the authority to relieve a captain. When Sec. Esper publicly fired the captain, there were no flag officers present. I thought that was very odd.

    • Tyler Smash | April 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @Victor Mason that’s the most boot licking comment I’ve ever read.

  12. Todd Hudson | April 5, 2020 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    “Over half the crew has been tested!” Why haven’t all of them been tested? How many days has it been?

    • Reach41 | April 5, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      By now *all* of them have been tested four times. Still can’t find enough infected to satisfy everyone, so now the claims will be that the Navy is lying. You could be the first, don’t pass up this opportunity!!

  13. Max It Up with Marta | April 5, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    “Trump wants him fired”. Ok, that explains it.

  14. Clay Shippy | April 5, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    I just don’t believe Mark Esper, I have lost “faith and confidence” in anybody from President Trump’s team.

  15. Brucec 95 | April 5, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    Translation: We don’t want our underlings making us look bad when we are incompetent

  16. RJ Geo | April 5, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    A person with honor and courage will stand for his men, even if the cost is loss of command! I can see that every few understand honor,

  17. Elizabeth Brooks | April 5, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    “Hold leaders accountable for their actions?????” DAFUK you say!

  18. NotMe Us | April 5, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    The honorable Captain Brett Crozier earned his spurs in lifelong service to America while traitor trump had his daddy buy his

  19. John Diaz | April 5, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    “This isn’t a class in literature “ our leader.

  20. Don Post | April 5, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    Trump: “Writing a letter is terrible. He should’ve tweeted it. Nobody writes letters anymore.”

    • Terry Michaels | April 5, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Go ahead, moron, keep making up seditious crap.
      No ethics left, you represent your side perfectly after four years of this garbage.

