Man’s racist rant about coronavirus and Chinese people caught on camera | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 13, 2020

 

A woman says she felt under attack when a disorderly man began ranting about coronavirus and Chinese people. The rant was captured on video.
RELATED: Footage from inside Wuhan during coronavirus outbreak

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#coronavirus #wuhan #cdc

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

31 Comments on "Man’s racist rant about coronavirus and Chinese people caught on camera | USA TODAY"

  1. Russian Bot. | February 13, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    Grow up.

  2. Darryl McGee | February 13, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    COMPLETE IGNORANCE

  3. Robert Wagner | February 13, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    3rd density entities have been led astray. The future is bright😎

  4. capstar633 | February 13, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    What about the Europeans infecting the Incans, and the indigenous peoples of North and South America?

  5. Vic Marmo | February 13, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    He seems high on something

  6. KingUfa206 | February 13, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    He’s probably gonna get fired from his job after this but I’m pretty sure he’s unemployed 🤣🤣

    • New Era Mysteries & Conspiracies | February 13, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

      No the fact that he has sense enough to know what lying Commie poop you are shows he is employed !

    • New Era Mysteries & Conspiracies | February 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM | Reply

      If this woman has recently been to China she should be LEGALLY segregated, sadly that would be in the FEMA camps being used at certain U.S. airports and military bases already.

  7. The Antagonizer | February 13, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    The Mexican is right

  8. flamenca beats | February 13, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    Wow sounds like the Han government speaking about the Uyghur Muslims in China. Who was he talking to, it did not seem to be any engagement from the other party.

  9. 4,999,999 Subscribers | February 13, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    “Their Hygiene” while wearing a old sweaty shirt and hat

    • New Era Mysteries & Conspiracies | February 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM | Reply

      If this woman has recently been to China she should be LEGALLY segregated, sadly that would be in the FEMA camps being used at certain U.S. airports and military bases already.

    • XVC in China | February 13, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

      You have not been to China. He is right about their hygiene. I live there. I know. Stop white knighting

  10. Joe Monroe | February 13, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    USA mask maker Alpha Pro Tech (APT) receives 24X usual orders. Increasing production exponentially.

  11. Enson Avenson | February 13, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    Duty Chiense wish you stay at home.

  12. Noel MorningStar | February 13, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    his shirt was made in china. lmao so ironic

  13. jaxsun72 | February 13, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    He seems drunk or he’s on something.

  14. CJ Payne | February 13, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    This guy needs his own podcast

  15. Harry P | February 13, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    SARS virus came from china in 2002 and due to SARS virus more than 750 died that time and now Corona virus also from China and so far more than 1365 people died . Is it coincidence ?

    • Drea McCoy | February 13, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      it isn’t probably China discovered it to late and it was already spreading faster than the Sars it is more dangerous than the Sars

  16. Heather Evans | February 13, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    If I was that driver I woulda brake checked that fool.. then remind him passengers need to be seated..

  17. rdesarle | February 13, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    He’s entitled to his own opinion.

  18. obsidiansuby | February 13, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    “Hygiene” as he swings on the grab poles, which have been found to have yeast flora among other things growing on them.

  19. Tia Mazerolle | February 13, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    OMG look et your self nasty dud🤬

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.