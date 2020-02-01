Man In His 20s Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Boston | MSNBC

February 1, 2020

 

The US has its 8th confirmed case of the coronavirus in Massachusetts. A public health emergency has been declared.

NBC News' Sarah Harman reports from Riverside, California, where almost 200 American citizens are being quarantined after arriving from Wuhan, China.

77 Comments on "Man In His 20s Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Boston | MSNBC"

  1. Tav Yisrael | February 1, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    I’m not peopling for the rest of the year 😷😷😷

    • Vlad Dracoson | February 1, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      @UCujNdi2KDX52llz3b8EQKBQ
      Excellent point. Cause right now China has quarantined 13 cities and 70 million people. They are sealing people inside their homes and shooting people who are trying to escape. There has been nothing. NOTHING like this since the Black Death. What do you know about this virus? Nothing. Your a rube and comforted in your ignorance. The normal death toll in Wuhan is 200 per day and it keeps the disposal facilities busy for four hours a day in the afternoons. Today they are all running at 24 hrs a day, seven days a week. Subtracting the daily average death rate for past few years from this we come to a total between 600 and 800 deaths due to virus per day. This is vicious. The death rate may (may) be that one saw with the classic Spanish Flu, but the infection rate with last trustworthy numbers is approaching twice that. We arent talking flu here moron and we arent talking a cold. The Chinese didnt quarantine their nation for the flu, or for SARS, or for any of the other nasty critters they have had to deal with. They did for this one and right now THEY are only ones who know what is going on and the measures they are taking are historic to deal with it. Nor did every nation on the planet line up to cut air traffic with other nations which had the simple flu. Nor did China ever halt production, cancel imports and demand that people no longer congregate in areas. Something different is happening. Snap your act together and stop ragging on people who notice that something different is happening. Jam your head up your butt if you wish, bury it in the sand, live in a dreamworld but dont even consider coming up here and claiming this is nothing new. Its downright historic.

    • Flavius Stilicho | February 1, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      @Vlad Dracoson – Hysterical much?

    • Vlad Dracoson | February 1, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      @Flavius Stilicho
      Above you find reason. I know, I know your not accustomed to seeing it and have clue how to address it. Well, it isnt by fabricating things about people who introduce you to it and it isnt by living in the fantasies you create while ignoring reality and spitting at people who do introduce reality into your tiny world… the only one quoting fantasy is you, and only one seeking emotional involvement from in is you. I suggest you attempt to deal with reality. Its guaranteed that if not it shall deal with you. I notice you have absolutely nothing rational to offer. I notice you have absolutely nothing real to say. All you have is your fantasies. They will bring no comfort when reality comes knocking. I suggest you pull your head out of your delusional butt.

    • Flavius Stilicho | February 1, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      @Vlad Dracoson – Hysterical and verbose is no way to go through life. Make better choices.

  2. Marco S | February 1, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    Too many lives lost just at the beginning of #2020. The year haven’t been a good one😤😤

    • WilMar | February 1, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      It has been geneticaly modified to attack poeple with Chinese DNA
      Caucasian DNA is more resistant/resilient and only get mild symptom

      BERLIN (Reuters) – Four people in Bavaria who contracted coronavirus after a colleague from China visited their workplace were showing “very mild” symptoms, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.

    • mike conley | February 1, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      @Common Sense 9 billion?
      You’re high.

    • C0unt1ng 5heep | February 1, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @Common Sense living up to your name i see….

    • King Slayer | February 1, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      Death doesn’t care about the calendar

  3. Jeriba Shigan | February 1, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    Made in China

  4. Daddi VIGOS | February 1, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Need to check Asian restaurants that have their authentic dishes made from imported authentic ingredients.

    • Thasupremeone Rag | February 1, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      @Carrie Steel the virus has a over 5 day life outside of a host..95 percent of products there come from China..products come on a daily basis.

    • Carrie Steel | February 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

      @Thasupremeone Rag So far nobody is infected by a prodcut made in China, pepole are infected by their family who had been on a plane and who had been to China. If you hadn’t flown to China yourself and if you don’t have any close Chinese family who had flown to China since 1 month ago, your chance of getting the virus is literally zero based on the current data trend. So far , the number of non-Chinese who has the virus in the USA is also zero.

    • Thasupremeone Rag | February 1, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      @Carrie Steel hope u are right..kool name by the way.

    • MrJones | February 1, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      Rich Marceau Exactly. Also, the U.S. food supply is much better than the Chinese food supply thanks to effective regulation. Why would Chinese restaurants ship over substandard ingredients when they can get better ones for cheaper right here?

    • Carrie Steel | February 1, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @MrJones It’s not the food that infect people in the globe, people’s hands that rub their eyes and nose are what spread the plague, and of course everyobdy who is infeceted but coughs and sneezes openly without a mask is also responsible for the spread. Nothing that the gov’t can do or say will make sick people not go on a plane or go into a conference room full of healthy collegaues. I got a very nasty cold last year from my sick colleages who coughed and spitted in my face when they worked with me in a crowded conference room where we were working on a project for weeks. I got sick 48 hours after I was sent into that project team in that sick room that smelled worse than a gym’s locker room. I could smell my colleagues’ armpits and it was horrible. Gross. Our company policy was ignored and my senior manger just brushed me off when I told him about my concern for getting infected. He laughed at me and told me to take Vitamin Cs. In 48 hours, I became sick with fever and the nasty coughs. Even then, they made me work in that room. I didn’t recover until one week after I left that project and that conference room. I was sick for 2 whole months, we were just cross infecting each other and let our colds mutate. The USA has some of the world’s most stupid work culture.

  5. Ron Babu | February 1, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    Me: OMG! I NEED TO GET OUT OF MASSACHUSETTS!
    Coronovirus: Where do you think your gong? ☠ 🏃‍♂️

  6. G J CENTRAL Radio | February 1, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    What about the crew of the airline that transported them back to the US. We’re they quarantined too??;!🤔🤔

    • MrJones | February 1, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

      Iron Bar What’s this about blocking feed?

    • WilMar | February 1, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

      Dont worry.
      It is a bio weapon against China. It has been geneticaly modified.
      Only people with Chinese DNA will get infected badly.
      People with Caucasian DNA will be more resistant/resilient. For white, the symptoms will be very veey mild just like ordinary flu, but for Chinese it will be lethal.

    • MrJones | February 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      WilMar Yep. The Reptilians designed it that way.

    • WilMar | February 1, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      @MrJones white people should not worry too much. It has been geneticaly modified to targeting people with Chinese DNA

      BERLIN (Reuters) – Four people in Bavaria who contracted coronavirus after a colleague from China visited their workplace were showing “very mild” symptoms, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.

    • MrJones | February 1, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      WilMar Yep, it’s clearly the work of Reptilians.

  7. David Ellis | February 1, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    I am going to put the L into Loner for the foreseeable future ! 😨

  8. Arrow Breach | February 1, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    0:17
    Is that a voice crack I heard? ‘Public’
    Lol

  9. Ikazuchi 01 | February 1, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    “Entirely composed of men….” ugh I dont care if they are zebras as long as they are the MOST QUALIFIED

  10. Upright Ape | February 1, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    Wait…..didn’t Bonespurs cut the CDC budget last year?. Yup, he did.

    • Ford Bronco | February 1, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

      @Carl Ryan a conscientious objector who is against the military wants to be commander-in-chief of the most powerful military in the history of the world. Why would anybody in uniform even consider voting for this Socialist?

    • Marcus | February 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      @Ford Bronco A realist…

    • Nicolas Jeuniau | February 1, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      @Ford Bronco Maybe because Bernie won’t send them to die overseas on false pretenses? Remember, he was one of the very few who voted against the illegal invasion of Iraq, while cadet bonespurs “guessed” he was supportive of it…

    • Ford Bronco | February 1, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

      @Nicolas Jeuniau even though fake news CNN try to convince everybody that North Korea was going to Nuke America because my president called him Rocket Man and fake news CNN try to convince people that World War 3 was coming after we killed the evil Soleimani, President Trump has not gotten us in an unnecessary War

  11. t-bone007 | February 1, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    Thanks China.

  12. Bradley Wells | February 1, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    Godbless us all,amen

  13. shocked_pikachu 15 | February 1, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    This is going to be pretty bad I think

  14. Shlisa Shell | February 1, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    This is good practice for everyone when the real pandemic comes.

  15. 555 555 | February 1, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Too late!! Prepare people!

  16. Sean Couture | February 1, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    It’s too late to contain it. The cat is out of the bag

  17. Danny Sullivan Music | February 1, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    Media: _Throws dart at map. Dart hits Boston_

    Media: “The coronavirus is now in Boston”

    • Shadow Boxer | February 1, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      Perfect analogy of our wonderful Lying media.

    • Spartacus Smith | February 1, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      I’m a fellow Umass Boston student, I got an email at 2:44pm earlier that confirmed a student has the virus. This is real, very real.

    • Nadine montes | February 1, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      Spartacus Smith anyone who take this for a joke is just simply crazy 🙄

    • ghost:5757 x | February 1, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      Jojo Fyre never said it makes no sense BUD. I appreciate you making yourself look dumb though. The message of the comment is blatantly clear, still the delivery of the message makes it a different kind of comment.

  18. Uwu Daddy | February 1, 2020 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    Man he likes talking about men

  19. 82mikha | February 1, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    So now any one was around him need ti be checked out. That’s really scary

  20. A B | February 1, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    Spreading like 🔥, they took too dam long, it’s only a matter of time, infecting the planet,. Good job👍👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

