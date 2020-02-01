Man In His 20s Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Boston | MSNBC

The US has its 8th confirmed case of the coronavirus in Massachusetts. A public health emergency has been declared.

NBC News' Sarah Harman reports from Riverside, California, where almost 200 American citizens are being quarantined after arriving from Wuhan, China.

First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Massachusetts; 8th In The U.S. | MSNBC