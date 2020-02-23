‘Mad Mike’ Hughes killed in homemade rocket crash | USA TODAY

Homemade rocket-builder 'Mad Mike' Hughes killed in launch attempt crash for science show

The 64-year-old died in his homemade steam-powered rocket. The stunt was being filmed for a new TV series for the Science Channel called "Homemade Astronauts."

