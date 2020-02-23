‘Mad Mike’ Hughes killed in homemade rocket crash | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 23, 2020

 

Homemade rocket-builder 'Mad Mike' Hughes killed in launch attempt crash for science show

The 64-year-old died in his homemade steam-powered rocket. The stunt was being filmed for a new TV series for the Science Channel called "Homemade Astronauts."

89 Comments on "‘Mad Mike’ Hughes killed in homemade rocket crash | USA TODAY"

  1. ChipArgyle | February 23, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Standard Evel Knievel problem that also happened in a steam-powered rocket back in 1974. From an intelligent engineering standpoint, this never should have happened a second time.
    We can all take some comfort in knowing that he might have seen a bit of the Earth’s curvature before he became one with the planet.

  2. Himanshu Bhoria | February 23, 2020 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    This is why we need education people. Be curious but be safe.

    • Trottelheimer | February 23, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

      @Robbie K Yes he was a bona fide idiot. If you think his folly has any scientific merit, you need some education yourself. With education you can make rockets that work and even got to space. Oh, and educated people did all the work to ensure that you sit there and use internet to spout drivel. Education work – it has brought you almost everything that makes your life, healthy, safe, convenient, interesting and fun.

    • JR Thomas | February 23, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

      @Lucky W I thought the simulation theory was a belief that our universe is computer generated. You don’t find those same people arguing flat earth.

    • BeepBop Boop | February 23, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

      @Lucky W But we are not talking about history through a white lens. We are talking science. By your own logic you should disregard everything you learnt at school, including the English language. Do so by all means.

    • RevonowS | February 23, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

      ​@Lucky W Who the f taught you that? Discovered i have heard and we know it was wrong, but also right depending on how you look at it…..He did not because people already lived there…But to others at the time he still did because for them it was unknown territory so a “discovery”, but with modern science we still know he did not….because for example vikings traveled there before Columbus so people knew land existed over there, but that knowledge was lost due to them not recording history in written form that much but instead by storytelling….
      So it was lost when people forgot…..

    • Robert Hedges | February 23, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      I don’t think this man believed in a flat earth. It took intelligence to build what he did. He was a conman, scamming flat-earthers out of money so that he could afford his hobby.

  3. Nephron 99 | February 23, 2020 at 1:02 PM | Reply

    Probably should have thought about a backup parachute

  4. Nona | February 23, 2020 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    Watch now as flat earthers will turn this into how the government had him killed because he was going to prove the earth was flat.

    • Fromage Frizzbizz | February 23, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @Tim Buckto But he admits them all. Why aren’t you paying attention?

    • Fromage Frizzbizz | February 23, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      @James Koehn Answer is in: they’re blaming the illuminati.

      Not bad for a group that was never more than a handful of members, and went extinct about 300 years ago.

    • TheFlatEarthChannel.com | February 23, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      Nona he isn’t an actually flat earther. Someone just paid him to put that sign up on his rocket. Just a sponsor ad.

    • Fromage Frizzbizz | February 23, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      @Jau Ju I’ve just watched the video to check for sure. The parachute didn’t “fall off”, it was prematurely fired fractions of a second into launch, and ripped off by the thrust of the rocket exhaust. Most likely the switch he was using to trigger the chute moved on its own during the forces of launch (you think it was mil-spec rated for G forces? Or a car part from the local scrap yard?), or was hit by him during the forces of launch, or something shifted and shorted out the wiring.

    • Fromage Frizzbizz | February 23, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @TheFlatEarthChannel.com He may or may not have been a flatearther, but he certainly was after fame and fortune regardless of any advertising sign. Just like Evil Knievel. He didn’t say he was doing it because “it was there” like Knievel or mountain climbers or Niagara Falls barrel pilots. The “excuse” of flat earth was most likely to bring on a pre-assembled group of fruits and nuts to buy his T-shirts. it certainly would have been cheaper, safer, and a lot more comfortable to just buy a plane ticket to see the earth from 40,000′.

  5. Michael Peer | February 23, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    Why didn’t they mention that he tried to prove that the earth is flat?
    And instead he proved that gravity is real.

  6. Citizen 1 | February 23, 2020 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    Figured it’d end this way. He’s probably not mad.

  7. Daniel O'Neal | February 23, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    He did prove that stupidity can kill you.

  8. Solar System | February 23, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    When set parachute on the first stage in KSP

  9. Peter | February 23, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    Two words that should never go together are “homemade” and “rocket”.

    • Mark O'Connor | February 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      Another two words that should never go together.. Flat-earther & Science…. that thing barely made it a few thousand feet.

    • Fromage Frizzbizz | February 23, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      @Kristofer Clark Not really. I’ve seen lots and lots of home made large rockets up to near this size fly higher. And some spectacular crashes. But, with the experts in high power, it’s not that frequent. I only had one crash out of a few dozen launches of my own homebuilts. All the rockets are still in perfectly flyable condition.

    • DocGuin Wayne | February 23, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      Combine that with the “earth is flat” and you have a very Trump like idiot.

    • Kristofer Clark | February 23, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @Fromage Frizzbizz cool, any more details?

    • Belmont Kraft | February 23, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Peter Nope, that’s actually how rocketry got started. From Goddard, Hermann Oberth and its pupil Von Braun and Korolev & Co., to the actual brains behind Space X, Tom Mueller. But you do you 👌🏻

  10. Beast or a God | February 23, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    R.I.P. to him but damn that probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do.

  11. Mike Kelly | February 23, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    That guy had a death wish.. I feel for his family, but they had to know that eventually he’d kill himself..

  12. Country Life | February 23, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    By now he understand the earth wasn’t flat as he thought, sad to see him go this way he was such a talented character, RIP Mike!

  13. Scott Baxendale | February 23, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    Now he finally knows how gravity works and that the earth is round.

  14. Andrew Parrill | February 23, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    This is a great example of how bad math will kill you just as fast as bad meth.

  15. victorsossa | February 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    the only thing flat earthers fear is sphere itself.

  16. hugh jorgan | February 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    0:26…I’m curious what he was thinking right at that moment. “oh f-k” comes to mind.

  17. Ale Cisla | February 23, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

    Did he hit the dome? I guess he proved one thing: gravity!

  18. abundantYOUniverse | February 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    Flat earthers thinking: We can’t see air so it doesnt exist, so why would we need a parachute?

    • Ja’don Rene | February 23, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      no one would know a god exists if they had not been told of one or conjured one in their own mind
      such individuals in the belief of the christian faith would then be condemned to hell through no fault of their own
      regardless of your answer i have no plan to continue the conversation because i find that someone be it you or another will always try to push nonsense or poke holes into such arguments without careful consideration if any and a never ending back and forth will ensue

    • Peter Chewbaca | February 23, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @Ja’don Rene you should build a rocket too

    • Lorenz Autor | February 23, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      you stupid?

    • David Bowman | February 23, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      Peter Chewbaca if he did he would use science to make sure it would launch and return safely to earth.

    • abundantYOUniverse | February 23, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      @Filipe Pimentel Yeah but thats because God is hiding behind the Moon.

  19. Jettugi | February 23, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    Flat Earthers: The government shot him down.
    Darwin: Evolution.

  20. Yung Lombardo | February 23, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    “Steam-powered rocket”

    NASA: “Wow, why didn’t we ever think of that?!”

