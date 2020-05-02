Mandela Barnes, the Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin, on the state holding an election amid a global pandemic: “We got to this point because of a long trend of voter suppression that’s been going on across the state and across the country.” Aired on 04/07/2020.

Lt. Gov. On Wisconsin GOP Forcing Voters To Polls Amid Pandemic | All In | MSNBC