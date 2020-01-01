Long-serving Conservative MP says Scheer punished him for breaking ranks on legal pot

January 1, 2020

 

A Conservative MP is alleging he was fired from his shadow cabinet role for breaking ranks with the party. Annie Bergeron-Oliver explains.

27 Comments on "Long-serving Conservative MP says Scheer punished him for breaking ranks on legal pot"

  1. d M c | January 1, 2020 at 7:17 AM | Reply

    The federal regulated cannabis is very addictive & not the same organic pot i smoked back in my 20’s. If i didnt have on going grievances w FedGovt, i would be protesting against this.

    • Wendy DeWolfe | January 1, 2020 at 8:30 AM | Reply

      d M c the pot you get from the government is weak and you’ve watched Refer Madness a few too many times. Lol

  2. Karen Dworkin | January 1, 2020 at 7:25 AM | Reply

    So he admits to lying and now we are supposed to believe him? lol

  3. Scotian | January 1, 2020 at 9:05 AM | Reply

    I know tons of conservative voters that use cannabis.

    • Michael | January 1, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

      I’m a Conservative, disabled veteran and tried cannabis for my pain. I did well…except after the first few tries I killed off 2 boxes of Co Co Pebbles. I had to stop using that stuff.

    • tnoi | January 1, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

      I also know Liberal voters who got affected by the slowdown of energy industry.

  4. Lex Blazer | January 1, 2020 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    Hey, if Scott Reid were to be the new leader of the conservatives, that’d at least get left-issues voters like me through the door to consider voting for the party….ya know; that other 65% they can never get.

  5. Fred | January 1, 2020 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    If an MP does not support the Party Platform he has no business in the Cabinet or Shadow Cabinet.

  6. Lunamaria | January 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    More bad news about Conservatives but silence on the truth about Trudeau’s SNC Lavelin scandal?… I’m not surprised…

  7. tamimerkaz | January 1, 2020 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    There’s no doubt Scheer’s position against legalization during the election was deadly for him and his party. Conservatives will never get back in power before embracing and endorsing cannabis legalization. There’s just no way back—talking about it by itself equals to suggesting bringing prohibition back.

    • pelley 4560 | January 1, 2020 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      I think that’s a stretch. I don’t use marijuana, vote tory, and couldn’t care less if it were legalized or not. Agreeing whether it should be legalized is different from how strongly and passionately one feels for the issue.

    • Gwen Scott | January 1, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      I do not agree with legalization of pot although i thought it should be decriminalized. I voted for the new party because, if you keep doing what your doing, you’ll kept getting what you got. Canada needs real change…

  8. Dave Gamble | January 1, 2020 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Shear should have resigned before the election

  9. ET Himself | January 1, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Hooray for Scott. Another honest politician is more than welcome

  10. K H | January 1, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Ya and liberals are not different

  11. WTF Again? | January 1, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    Personally I feel trapped.

    I’d like to see greater fiscal responsibility but can’t get behind the social conservatism.

    Neither major party seems to be able to deliver this balance.

  12. Eamon O'Connell | January 1, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    The party isn’t up to date with today’s world.
    All you ever have to do is lie and promise everything and actually deliver on very little.
    Isn’t that how Justin got elected? TWICE.

  13. Uncle Animal & Ammo-Tech | January 1, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    No one cares ……. ⁉️🇨🇦🤪

  14. Gwen Scott | January 1, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    …..if you keep doing what your doing, you’ll kept getting what you got. Canada needs real change…

  15. Diane Watts | January 1, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    We don’t need more potheads in Canada. There has not been enough testing to put it on the market. The business is not doing very well. Turns out this is just another Trudeau pipe dream.

