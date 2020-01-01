Long-serving Conservative MP says Scheer punished him for breaking ranks on legal pot

A Conservative MP is alleging he was fired from his shadow cabinet role for breaking ranks with the party. Annie Bergeron-Oliver explains.
The federal regulated cannabis is very addictive & not the same organic pot i smoked back in my 20’s. If i didnt have on going grievances w FedGovt, i would be protesting against this.
d M c the pot you get from the government is weak and you’ve watched Refer Madness a few too many times. Lol
So he admits to lying and now we are supposed to believe him? lol
Karen Dworkin requirement of the party
I know tons of conservative voters that use cannabis.
I’m a Conservative, disabled veteran and tried cannabis for my pain. I did well…except after the first few tries I killed off 2 boxes of Co Co Pebbles. I had to stop using that stuff.
I also know Liberal voters who got affected by the slowdown of energy industry.
Hey, if Scott Reid were to be the new leader of the conservatives, that’d at least get left-issues voters like me through the door to consider voting for the party….ya know; that other 65% they can never get.
More like the 30%, 65% is a bit of a far stretch considering the NDP and the Bloc Quebecois will never vote conservative.
FearHaIv
I agree NDP voters would never vote conservative but Bloc voters have done so in the past.
If an MP does not support the Party Platform he has no business in the Cabinet or Shadow Cabinet.
Nah, you should want leaders that can think for themselves.
@MrCBTman Technically that also happened to the Liberal party’s cabinet.
@FearHaIv No argument from me there.
More bad news about Conservatives but silence on the truth about Trudeau’s SNC Lavelin scandal?… I’m not surprised…
There’s no doubt Scheer’s position against legalization during the election was deadly for him and his party. Conservatives will never get back in power before embracing and endorsing cannabis legalization. There’s just no way back—talking about it by itself equals to suggesting bringing prohibition back.
I think that’s a stretch. I don’t use marijuana, vote tory, and couldn’t care less if it were legalized or not. Agreeing whether it should be legalized is different from how strongly and passionately one feels for the issue.
I do not agree with legalization of pot although i thought it should be decriminalized. I voted for the new party because, if you keep doing what your doing, you’ll kept getting what you got. Canada needs real change…
Shear should have resigned before the election
Hooray for Scott. Another honest politician is more than welcome
Ya and liberals are not different
Personally I feel trapped.
I’d like to see greater fiscal responsibility but can’t get behind the social conservatism.
Neither major party seems to be able to deliver this balance.
Agreed.
The party isn’t up to date with today’s world.
All you ever have to do is lie and promise everything and actually deliver on very little.
Isn’t that how Justin got elected? TWICE.
No one cares ……. ⁉️🇨🇦🤪
…..if you keep doing what your doing, you’ll kept getting what you got. Canada needs real change…
We don’t need more potheads in Canada. There has not been enough testing to put it on the market. The business is not doing very well. Turns out this is just another Trudeau pipe dream.