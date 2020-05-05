Liberal Challenger Defeats Trump-Backed Incumbent In Wis. | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 5, 2020

 

In Wisconsin, liberal state Supreme Court challenger Jill Karofsky defeated conservative Justice Daniel Kelly during Wisconsin's April 7 elections. The panel discusses what Karofsky's win indicates. Aired on 4/14/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Liberal Challenger Defeats Trump-Backed Incumbent In Wis. | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

90 Comments on "Liberal Challenger Defeats Trump-Backed Incumbent In Wis. | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. LifeIsFair ItKillsEveryone | April 14, 2020 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    As a Wisconsinite who voted wearing a mask all I can say is, Blue Wave! We are tired of the Republicans suppressing the vote, cheating in anyway they can, and generally ignoring laws and the constitution.

  2. justjoseph | April 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    They voted in a pandemic to get rid of right-wing judge.
    Trump is next.198 days left

  3. Ed Blanchard | April 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    God bless the people of Wisconsin. Standing in line, a looong line of 6 foot separations, in that weather & risking exposure, all to exercise their right to vote. Thank you Wisconsinites for showing the way for the rest of us!!!

    • Brooke H. | April 14, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

      Thank you & You’re welcome! 💙
      I waited 5 hours…and trust me, it was a nightmare, but worth it.
      I hope you guys stay safe-have a nice day!

    • netzoned | April 14, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

      @Brooke H. … Again, THANK _YOU!_ And, forgive me, I forgot to add… COURAGEOUS! Man, I felt bad for you people! Not the republican sheep, though. They still think this is all a hoax, because traitor Trump said so. What’s so tragic, ironic, and hilarious about that is, they still did not turn out in great numbers to vote. EDIT By tragic I mean, traitor Trump is going to get them, murdered! Please, stay well, to all of yours, and to everyone!

    • Lauri Rohr | April 14, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

      Love you Wisconsin! Showin the pride!

    • Geddy Schacher | April 14, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      @Brooke H. How many threads are you gonna say thank you in ?….

      Where were the bullets ?…

      Where were the riot police with tear gas and clubs ?…🤔

    • Bill Godfrey | April 27, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

      S. netzoned

  4. Islay Lamb | April 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    I wonder if Susan Collins still thinks Trump learned his lesson from the impeachment. Stupid woman.

    • TreeHugnHipi | April 18, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

      @FRED Morales in other words…she is a coward.

    • Naiani | April 19, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @geoff dearth She loves to talk the talk, but she always votes along party lines. Every. Time.

    • Naiani | April 19, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      @jahbonz McConnell is at 16%, and has been for a decade, but somehow, he keeps getting re-elected. I smell something fishy in Kentucky.

    • jahbonz | April 19, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @Naiani ….well…i talk to someone in KY…what she said to me….
      “some ppl likes him….but the rest say hes a menace…”
      and when i seen his last town hall meeting…its all a joke to him
      so…i believe its to the point the majority of KY is tired of him
      they did vote out Matt Bevin so….thats a start….next two will be McConnell and Rand Paul

    • Corinna Cormier | April 21, 2020 at 9:50 AM | Reply

      geoff dearth I’m from Maine she was promised a big fundraiser if she voted for kavanaugh. She got roughly 1.5 million for her campaign. Lol they seem to have wasted their money. Go Sarah Gideon!!! Bye Susan!! 😂

  5. Mark Lyneis | April 14, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    Wisconsin has been controlled by the minority Republicans because of gerrymandering for years. Talk about a rigged voter fraud system. Good riddance!

  6. Holy Land | April 14, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    Republican senators had a chance to impeach Trump and save themselves in January. They dug their own graves.

    • David M. Calpino | April 19, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      Never thought I’d be ashammed of Our Country. But fools linking gun rights to covid19! And governor’s lifting restrictions way too soon. Lives come first not politics!

    • Real M | April 20, 2020 at 7:52 AM | Reply

      @Naiani
      A party that so easily can be overtaken by a cheap con man proves it was sick at its core all the time. Also, it says everything about their supporters.

    • may wilson | April 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

      @wouldn’t you Like to know I WOULD….TRUMP GOT 200 SENT TO JAIL..CAN WE VOTE OUT THAT MANY? WILL THE SWAMP BE DRAINED?

    • may wilson | April 22, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

      @wouldn’t you Like to know NOT..FOR..THE VIRUS..HIS RESPONSE TO THE VIRUS….HAVE YOU BEEN TESTED? DUMP HAS TWICE..AND EVERYONE THAT COMES IN CONTACT WITH DUMP…HE SAYS LIBERATE..WHILE HE HIDING IN WHITEHOUSE….WHEN DUMP GOES GOLFING IT WILL BE TIME TO OPEN UP….NOT UNTILL…..THEN……

    • may wilson | April 22, 2020 at 12:52 PM | Reply

      @O P IT WAS NOT THE IMPEACHMENT THAT WAS DISTRACTING HIM…IT WAS HIM TRYING TO KEEP HIS RATINGS UP BY ASSASSINATING A GENERAL OF ANOTHER COUNTRY….WHILE STRUTING AROUND MAR-A-LAGO, GIVING STOCK INFORMATION TO HIS CAMPAIGN DONUTS……MAKING THEM LOTS OF MONEY…AND DESTROYING AMERICA…..

  7. artie patino | April 14, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    The PEOPLE of WI have spoken. God bless America.

  8. Rafael Casado | April 14, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    I never heard this President console the families of the victims of COVID-19.

    • Marla Hill | April 16, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @Rod Humphrey Thank you

    • tipperary links | April 18, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      Where’s Melania? Visiting a food bank, consoling families, making masks? Nope.

    • Bryn Carlson | April 19, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

      But…. haven’t we all heard how great he thinks he is !!!

    • Krystal Myth | April 25, 2020 at 8:58 AM | Reply

      He has never consoled families anywhere, anytime. He is incapable of empathy. Guy is a raging narcissist. Like sincerely a sociopath. Not even saying this as an insult. The man is incapable of leading anyone anywhere but toward insanity. He is without shame, is incapable of knowing love, the feelings of others, and true understanding, and is a fragile fraction of what a whole person should be in this world.

    • Jason Voorhees | May 2, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

      Don’t think the word “console” is in his vocabulary, not once I don’t think

  9. John Edward | April 14, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    GOD BLESS THE VOTERS IN WISCONSIN,, WHO RISKED THEIR LIVES,, TO GO OUT AND VOTE,, TO SAVE THEIR SUPREME COURT FROM ANOTHER TRUMP LACKEY WAKE UP AMERICA,, IF WE ALL VOTE THE REPUBLICANS LOSE.. AND WE KEEP OUR DEMOCRACY

    • Sue Martino | April 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM | Reply

      God doesn’t support baby killers

    • blackhorsecav1 | April 20, 2020 at 7:44 AM | Reply

      God is not welcome in the Socialist Liberal Democratic Party, especially when they support the ACLU to get prayer out of schools, keep the Ten Commandments from being honored, but are perfectly fine with having Pagans build statues honoring Satan, and boo God during their national conventions…

    • Chris | April 27, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

      I am going to stop calling them republicans and start calling them Fascists.

    • blackhorsecav1 | April 27, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

      @Chris I thought Fascists’ repressed freedom.

    • blackhorsecav1 | May 1, 2020 at 7:20 AM | Reply

      @Chris You don’t even know what a Fascist is.

  10. Rex Smith | April 14, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    The Wisconsin GOP is getting exactly what it deserves. Enjoy the losing.

    • blackhorsecav1 | April 19, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

      @Westside 54 So…..does the unborn baby in the womb get to decide before a scalpel severs it’s spinal column and a vacum tube that sucks out it’s contents that’s tossed into a garbage can ever do?

    • Chris | April 27, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

      @blackhorsecav1 You are a fascist. And probably a racist, neo-nazi, warmonger, hate-breeder, conspiracy theorist, contrarian naysayer and trump supporting neophyte. But somehow we still allow you to vote. I think that should probably stop now. Since you all want fascism so bad. Maybe we’ll round you all up and put you in cages like you did to the immigrant children you did that to.

    • Chris | April 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

      @blackhorsecav1 How about all those lefties you people keep murdering with your unregulated militias?

    • blackhorsecav1 | April 27, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      @Chris You mean like the guy who shot Representative Steve Scaliese a couple of years back? I know Socialsts such as yourself JUST LOVE to take away one’s ability to defend themselves from a tyrannical government ……

    • blackhorsecav1 | May 1, 2020 at 7:20 AM | Reply

      @Chris Can you name some? By the way genius, we have a Second Amendment to protect us when our government turns against us, unless you prefer that.

  11. The Sole Dweller | April 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    From a foreigner eye, this looks like Wisconsin voters have been heroic there : braving death to kick out evil.
    Much respect, Wisconsin.

  12. Robin Hood | April 14, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    I guess the republicans were testing our resolve. They thought we wouldn’t risk
    The virus to come out and vote. I’m glad they were wrong.

  13. Arturo Villaluz | April 14, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Wisconsin voters “gave the finger” to you know who.

    • blackhorsecav1 | April 22, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

      @SpectroMan The staggering total costs of illegal immigrants and their children outweigh the taxes paid to federal and state governments by a ratio of roughly 7 to 1, with costs at nearly $135 billion compared to tax revenues at nearly $19 billion.

      But like you said…..I can’t find anything on illegal immigration…

    • blackhorsecav1 | April 22, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

      @SpectroMan On the federal level, medical ($17.14 billion) is by far the highest cost, with law enforcement coming second ($13.15 billion) and general government services ($8 billion) third.

      But like you said…..I can’t find anything on illegal immigration…

    • blackhorsecav1 | April 22, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

      @SpectroMan At the state and local level, education ($44.4 billion) was by far the largest expense, followed by general public services ($18.5 billion) and medical ($12.1 billion).

      But like you said…..I can’t find anything on illegal immigration…

    • blackhorsecav1 | April 22, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

      @SpectroMan The study also includes cost and tax revenue estimates per state. The top three states based on total cost to state taxpayers for illegal immigrants and their children: California ($23 billion); Texas ($10.9 billion), and New York ($7.5 billion).

      But like you said…..I can’t find anything on illegal immigration…

    • SpectroMan | April 22, 2020 at 12:55 PM | Reply

      @blackhorsecav1 😂😂😂 I am rolling o the floor laughing because I never told you to find anything of illegal immigration. I wanted California’s tax rates. You’re sooo stupid or you’re living in the pinnacle of denial

  14. Ethan Pond | April 14, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    *I will personally walk on hot coals to vote out Trump and his minions.*

  15. TheDCGuitar13 | April 14, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    So the republicans cheated and still lost?🤣😂

  16. Rachel Bennett | April 14, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Trump didn’t ruin Susan Collins. She did that herself when she voted in Kavanaugh.

  17. Angela Shaw Clark-Westoven | April 14, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    I will walk through Hellfire to vote trump out.

    • Be1smaht | April 25, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      Thats awesome

    • Southern Man | April 27, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      I’m voting for Trump again . The man is a great leader. You just don’t know how well you have it!

    • michael preston | April 27, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Southern Man April Fools or are you just that f’n Stupid?

    • Southern Man | April 28, 2020 at 7:59 AM | Reply

      michael preston I’m am a lot smarter than you when it comes to common sense. Our country has been thriving like never before. Even black people are waking up and coming together . We still have help wanted signs up everywhere where. After Obama tried to divide race relations President Trump has bought us together. The democrat party is to far gone . It’s so far to the left it’s in another country. Political correctness of your party destroys more than it builds. I see rich democrat leaders with restaurant refrigerators in their kitchens eating ice cream while Trump works on this convid 19 virus . I see how hypocritical the democrats are when they won’t investigate Joe Biden’s sodomy. Trump 2020

    • masterimbecile | May 4, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      I think Bruno Mars wrote a song to that effect a while ago. Something related to catching a hand-thrown explosive fragmentation device.

  18. J. Chavez | April 14, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    THANK YOU Wisconsin, you guys are absolutely INCREDIBLE!!!

    Sincerely,

    America

  19. Peter Lander | April 14, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    From Australia we grieve for our American friends cursed in this crisis with a lunatic for president…WORST IN HISTORY

    • Texas 37 | April 20, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

      @Dennis G if he looses the wolves will come calling and he will get jail time. Orange suit for the Orange muppet

    • hugh jasole | April 22, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      Are you guys living in the same world as me??? Unbelievable how blind and naive you are… Trump did the best despite the push back from all you liberals. Biden is the best you got??? He doesn’t even know what he’s running for…lol

    • Marshall Curtis | April 27, 2020 at 1:54 AM | Reply

      Peter Lander
      Thank you for your support in Australia against Trump!
      aka…
      #DoubleAgentOrange
      #TeflonDon
      #Dolt45

    • Wayne Gouin | May 3, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      Thank you Peter. There are many words to describe our president, “lunatic” while being a perfect fit, is actually a huge understatement!

    • Norris Bethke | May 3, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

      Peter Lander Amen and thankyou Australia..he certainly doesn’t represent the majority..what is scary is how many people were deceived by him..and the republican party is much to blame also for giving him such free rein (though a few have opposed him, but too few) so God bless Australia and pray for America..thank you so much 👍🏻🙏🏻🕊❤️

  20. StellarSeen | April 14, 2020 at 11:59 PM | Reply

    •CONGRATS to Wisconsin, wht happened there was beyond *BRAVE!*
    •Finally a *ray* of hope!
    •Susan did it to herself!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.