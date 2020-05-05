In Wisconsin, liberal state Supreme Court challenger Jill Karofsky defeated conservative Justice Daniel Kelly during Wisconsin's April 7 elections. The panel discusses what Karofsky's win indicates. Aired on 4/14/2020.
Liberal Challenger Defeats Trump-Backed Incumbent In Wis. | Morning Joe | MSNBC
As a Wisconsinite who voted wearing a mask all I can say is, Blue Wave! We are tired of the Republicans suppressing the vote, cheating in anyway they can, and generally ignoring laws and the constitution.
It takes intelligent people to see through all the chrump BS..✌🏻
@Norris Bethke the sad thing is, you don’t really have to be that smart to see the BS coming from Trump and his sycophants. Which tells you how stupid his supporters are.
karen Burrows and kudos to Canada as well 🙏🏻👍🏻
God Bless You! First is Fair..great name!
@Maria Welling and Maria is a beautiful name!😘
They voted in a pandemic to get rid of right-wing judge.
Trump is next.198 days left
@Rene Curry I highly doubt he can even remember what the constitution is.
@D S THIS is F’n GREAT news! I absolutely LOVE this…. I’ve done exactly that in polls myself.
@Baggin Brooks Don’t worry… Biden is going to be replaced. And NO ACTION in the WH is better that trump action ANY DAY!!!
justjoseph 🥳 u got it down to the days😂
@Baggin Brooks sounds like you are describing Trump!
God bless the people of Wisconsin. Standing in line, a looong line of 6 foot separations, in that weather & risking exposure, all to exercise their right to vote. Thank you Wisconsinites for showing the way for the rest of us!!!
Thank you & You’re welcome! 💙
I waited 5 hours…and trust me, it was a nightmare, but worth it.
I hope you guys stay safe-have a nice day!
@Brooke H. … Again, THANK _YOU!_ And, forgive me, I forgot to add… COURAGEOUS! Man, I felt bad for you people! Not the republican sheep, though. They still think this is all a hoax, because traitor Trump said so. What’s so tragic, ironic, and hilarious about that is, they still did not turn out in great numbers to vote. EDIT By tragic I mean, traitor Trump is going to get them, murdered! Please, stay well, to all of yours, and to everyone!
Love you Wisconsin! Showin the pride!
@Brooke H. How many threads are you gonna say thank you in ?….
Where were the bullets ?…
Where were the riot police with tear gas and clubs ?…🤔
S. netzoned
I wonder if Susan Collins still thinks Trump learned his lesson from the impeachment. Stupid woman.
@FRED Morales in other words…she is a coward.
@geoff dearth She loves to talk the talk, but she always votes along party lines. Every. Time.
@jahbonz McConnell is at 16%, and has been for a decade, but somehow, he keeps getting re-elected. I smell something fishy in Kentucky.
@Naiani ….well…i talk to someone in KY…what she said to me….
“some ppl likes him….but the rest say hes a menace…”
and when i seen his last town hall meeting…its all a joke to him
so…i believe its to the point the majority of KY is tired of him
they did vote out Matt Bevin so….thats a start….next two will be McConnell and Rand Paul
geoff dearth I’m from Maine she was promised a big fundraiser if she voted for kavanaugh. She got roughly 1.5 million for her campaign. Lol they seem to have wasted their money. Go Sarah Gideon!!! Bye Susan!! 😂
Wisconsin has been controlled by the minority Republicans because of gerrymandering for years. Talk about a rigged voter fraud system. Good riddance!
Republican senators had a chance to impeach Trump and save themselves in January. They dug their own graves.
Never thought I’d be ashammed of Our Country. But fools linking gun rights to covid19! And governor’s lifting restrictions way too soon. Lives come first not politics!
@Naiani
A party that so easily can be overtaken by a cheap con man proves it was sick at its core all the time. Also, it says everything about their supporters.
@wouldn’t you Like to know I WOULD….TRUMP GOT 200 SENT TO JAIL..CAN WE VOTE OUT THAT MANY? WILL THE SWAMP BE DRAINED?
@wouldn’t you Like to know NOT..FOR..THE VIRUS..HIS RESPONSE TO THE VIRUS….HAVE YOU BEEN TESTED? DUMP HAS TWICE..AND EVERYONE THAT COMES IN CONTACT WITH DUMP…HE SAYS LIBERATE..WHILE HE HIDING IN WHITEHOUSE….WHEN DUMP GOES GOLFING IT WILL BE TIME TO OPEN UP….NOT UNTILL…..THEN……
@O P IT WAS NOT THE IMPEACHMENT THAT WAS DISTRACTING HIM…IT WAS HIM TRYING TO KEEP HIS RATINGS UP BY ASSASSINATING A GENERAL OF ANOTHER COUNTRY….WHILE STRUTING AROUND MAR-A-LAGO, GIVING STOCK INFORMATION TO HIS CAMPAIGN DONUTS……MAKING THEM LOTS OF MONEY…AND DESTROYING AMERICA…..
The PEOPLE of WI have spoken. God bless America.
Ah…someone of the Dem side actually using the word…God?
So you support the party with the most ungodly policies in history?
How does that work?
Steph J Where is it written you have to be a republican to believe in God?
Ri Ma can you just start with not murdering your kids for convenience?
I never heard this President console the families of the victims of COVID-19.
@Rod Humphrey Thank you
Where’s Melania? Visiting a food bank, consoling families, making masks? Nope.
But…. haven’t we all heard how great he thinks he is !!!
He has never consoled families anywhere, anytime. He is incapable of empathy. Guy is a raging narcissist. Like sincerely a sociopath. Not even saying this as an insult. The man is incapable of leading anyone anywhere but toward insanity. He is without shame, is incapable of knowing love, the feelings of others, and true understanding, and is a fragile fraction of what a whole person should be in this world.
Don’t think the word “console” is in his vocabulary, not once I don’t think
GOD BLESS THE VOTERS IN WISCONSIN,, WHO RISKED THEIR LIVES,, TO GO OUT AND VOTE,, TO SAVE THEIR SUPREME COURT FROM ANOTHER TRUMP LACKEY WAKE UP AMERICA,, IF WE ALL VOTE THE REPUBLICANS LOSE.. AND WE KEEP OUR DEMOCRACY
God doesn’t support baby killers
God is not welcome in the Socialist Liberal Democratic Party, especially when they support the ACLU to get prayer out of schools, keep the Ten Commandments from being honored, but are perfectly fine with having Pagans build statues honoring Satan, and boo God during their national conventions…
I am going to stop calling them republicans and start calling them Fascists.
@Chris I thought Fascists’ repressed freedom.
@Chris You don’t even know what a Fascist is.
The Wisconsin GOP is getting exactly what it deserves. Enjoy the losing.
@Westside 54 So…..does the unborn baby in the womb get to decide before a scalpel severs it’s spinal column and a vacum tube that sucks out it’s contents that’s tossed into a garbage can ever do?
@blackhorsecav1 You are a fascist. And probably a racist, neo-nazi, warmonger, hate-breeder, conspiracy theorist, contrarian naysayer and trump supporting neophyte. But somehow we still allow you to vote. I think that should probably stop now. Since you all want fascism so bad. Maybe we’ll round you all up and put you in cages like you did to the immigrant children you did that to.
@blackhorsecav1 How about all those lefties you people keep murdering with your unregulated militias?
@Chris You mean like the guy who shot Representative Steve Scaliese a couple of years back? I know Socialsts such as yourself JUST LOVE to take away one’s ability to defend themselves from a tyrannical government ……
@Chris Can you name some? By the way genius, we have a Second Amendment to protect us when our government turns against us, unless you prefer that.
From a foreigner eye, this looks like Wisconsin voters have been heroic there : braving death to kick out evil.
Much respect, Wisconsin.
Yall have made me a greenbay fan keep it up blue wave november
I guess the republicans were testing our resolve. They thought we wouldn’t risk
The virus to come out and vote. I’m glad they were wrong.
Wisconsin voters “gave the finger” to you know who.
@SpectroMan The staggering total costs of illegal immigrants and their children outweigh the taxes paid to federal and state governments by a ratio of roughly 7 to 1, with costs at nearly $135 billion compared to tax revenues at nearly $19 billion.
But like you said…..I can’t find anything on illegal immigration…
@SpectroMan On the federal level, medical ($17.14 billion) is by far the highest cost, with law enforcement coming second ($13.15 billion) and general government services ($8 billion) third.
But like you said…..I can’t find anything on illegal immigration…
@SpectroMan At the state and local level, education ($44.4 billion) was by far the largest expense, followed by general public services ($18.5 billion) and medical ($12.1 billion).
But like you said…..I can’t find anything on illegal immigration…
@SpectroMan The study also includes cost and tax revenue estimates per state. The top three states based on total cost to state taxpayers for illegal immigrants and their children: California ($23 billion); Texas ($10.9 billion), and New York ($7.5 billion).
But like you said…..I can’t find anything on illegal immigration…
@blackhorsecav1 😂😂😂 I am rolling o the floor laughing because I never told you to find anything of illegal immigration. I wanted California’s tax rates. You’re sooo stupid or you’re living in the pinnacle of denial
*I will personally walk on hot coals to vote out Trump and his minions.*
@Benjamin Navarro I am voting BLUE
I’m with you! God bless my friend👊🙏💖💯
@Avatar Wan I really hope this is sarcasm, but now days it is really hard to tell.
@Naiani It’s definitely sarcasm. However, it sounds real enough to be true, so I can’t blame you.
I’d crawl over broken glass… a bed of nails… anything to vote against Trump. I’m 35 so I’ll probably live to see Trump die. That’s the best day ever. I’ll probably end up on a government watchlist for this comment. Oh well.
So the republicans cheated and still lost?🤣😂
Exactly.
SpectroMan Hillary had dead people voting for her.
@Southern Man yeah, right. You’re definitely THAT kind of guy
SpectroMan Nothing but the best !
@Southern Man of course, nothing but the best in ….. THAT
Trump didn’t ruin Susan Collins. She did that herself when she voted in Kavanaugh.
That and her fakeness during impeachment…
I will walk through Hellfire to vote trump out.
Thats awesome
I’m voting for Trump again . The man is a great leader. You just don’t know how well you have it!
@Southern Man April Fools or are you just that f’n Stupid?
michael preston I’m am a lot smarter than you when it comes to common sense. Our country has been thriving like never before. Even black people are waking up and coming together . We still have help wanted signs up everywhere where. After Obama tried to divide race relations President Trump has bought us together. The democrat party is to far gone . It’s so far to the left it’s in another country. Political correctness of your party destroys more than it builds. I see rich democrat leaders with restaurant refrigerators in their kitchens eating ice cream while Trump works on this convid 19 virus . I see how hypocritical the democrats are when they won’t investigate Joe Biden’s sodomy. Trump 2020
I think Bruno Mars wrote a song to that effect a while ago. Something related to catching a hand-thrown explosive fragmentation device.
THANK YOU Wisconsin, you guys are absolutely INCREDIBLE!!!
Sincerely,
America
From Australia we grieve for our American friends cursed in this crisis with a lunatic for president…WORST IN HISTORY
@Dennis G if he looses the wolves will come calling and he will get jail time. Orange suit for the Orange muppet
Are you guys living in the same world as me??? Unbelievable how blind and naive you are… Trump did the best despite the push back from all you liberals. Biden is the best you got??? He doesn’t even know what he’s running for…lol
Peter Lander
Thank you for your support in Australia against Trump!
aka…
#DoubleAgentOrange
#TeflonDon
#Dolt45
Thank you Peter. There are many words to describe our president, “lunatic” while being a perfect fit, is actually a huge understatement!
Peter Lander Amen and thankyou Australia..he certainly doesn’t represent the majority..what is scary is how many people were deceived by him..and the republican party is much to blame also for giving him such free rein (though a few have opposed him, but too few) so God bless Australia and pray for America..thank you so much 👍🏻🙏🏻🕊❤️
•CONGRATS to Wisconsin, wht happened there was beyond *BRAVE!*
•Finally a *ray* of hope!
•Susan did it to herself!