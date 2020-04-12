Lawrence O'Donnell explains how governors, like Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom, and doctors, like Anthony Fauci, are more in charge of combating the coronavirus pandemic in the United States than President Donald Trump.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Lawrence: ‘Donald Trump Is Not In Charge Here’ | The Last Word | MSNBC
Dr. Fauci is the last adult in the room.
@Sasquatch – Um – the field offices were CLOSED – the trained pros in the field were WITHDRAWN – what part of that is up for spinning?
This is officially the Trump virus. He put his stamp all over it
@Vr Fitness and Gaming grow up kiddo 😆
@Ron Cantrell no China virus pitch boy go back upstairs your mom’s making meatloaf
@Godfrey Daniel What part do you not understand? NSC’s global health security directorate was (absorbed into another division where similar responsibilities still exist), but under different titles. The work of coordinating policy and making sure that decisions made by Trump’s coronavirus task force are implemented is still the job of the NSC.
This happens in Government, Military and in the Private Sector, just like the company I work for they merge two parts of the company, that have similar responsibilities, people get moved over, some move onto completely different parts, some retire and some will lose their jobs. Companies and the Government have too try and cut cost.
Dr. Fauci is the voice of honesty, wisdom, diplomacy, knowledge.
Querube Kelso He may be familiar with long lost ancient words like “Intergrity, humanity and honour”. Dr Fauci, bless your tiny wrinkled bum!
Fauxi is a liar
Querube Kelso Unfortunately Trump is shutting Fauci down more and more.
When he is announcing utter BS Fauci is not on the podium.
Querube Kelso he’s probably paid by the liberals to go against trump
@Brayden Morrison Sure, that’s probably it 👀. It couldn’t be because he’s a Dr and speaks about FACTS. Where do you get such ridiculous ideas from? And you wonder why people think Trump supporters are gullible.
IF you STILL support Trump, you support the destruction of the USA.
Amen.
failüre nicely said
@K T they kinda have. But you can only say it so many times. Then they need to get back to informing you about how serious it is. They could def do it in a softer way though.
Again, this is your opinion. News anchors sound just like you. It is hilarious that those of you who were devastated when you didnt get your way at the election whine whine whine but never want to talk about ALL THE MANY ACCOMPLISHMENTS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS MADE. And America has been destructing for way longer than President Trumps been in office. I didnt want Barrack Obama to be my President, but he was voted in, then re-elected, and he did many things that set us way back in race relations with his blatant race baiting,etc, but he also did alot of good and Ive always admitted that. It is what it is. President Trump is wrong in a lot of ways, but he is right in a lot of ways too. So WHEN he does get re-elected by Americans who are sick and tired of corruption and the same old way of doing things, I can assure you he wont be crying over the ones who didnt vote for him. Just like these last four years, amid the harshest critics, media being at the top of that list, scrutinizing every sound he makes, trying so very hard to scrounge up a way to remove him from office, instead of using all that time to come together to help America keep running smoothly and actually help the citizens, he has not given one crap about his enemies, nor your mental breakdowns, crying fits, and the DISRESPECTFUL commentary. In fact, he gives it right back to you and some of you are appalled. Why? Cant President Trump have his own opinions? And voice them? The answer is YES. Yes he can. So brace yourselves for another WONDERFUL 4 years of President Donald Trump. Going back to your topic remark about supporting the destruction of America, this country is divided not because one political party is right and one is wrong, it is because all of us wont stand together to back our government which we should do no matter what. Doesnt mean you have to agree with everything but this huge gap created is a gaping wound for our country and that is what is destroying us. I sure hope our real enemies arent paying close attention to our division over some voters not getting their way. It could be very lethal for us all.
@Gina Anders You just stated, ‘Again, this is your opinion’ and then you began to give YOUR opinion. Okay….well, guess what….that’s just your opinion. Done. You have to be one of the stupidest people on the internet.
Thank you to our governors who are fighting for their people!
All handful of them
All of the bright ones.
Not Iowa Gov!
name one!
@Little Nat My Governor Gregg Abbott
Tg for Cuomo and politicians who care about lives and realize the economy will be worse off if we let this virus hit the ceiling.
Cuomo is a full-on criminal!!
Richard Daugherty must be a brain dead trump supporter you are just a tosser
No one questions that. No politicians think that. #WalkAway from the poison of the Left.
How can Cuomo care about saving lives when he advocates for abortion?
We listen to Our Governor not that Monster 45….
I got a bad feeling about the future of the Doctor. He’s going against Trump’s grain and that’s a no- no.
Look what happened to Mick M. He got fired
@Sox + You referring to the suspicious “suicide” death of Jeffrey Epstein? Who happens to from news reports ( when it was newsworthy) had pictures and videos of other men in power like Trump, Prince Andrew with underage females.
@moniquemonicat + Who’s got time for GOD to get him? His Presidency needs to be expunged now! And all his minions with him!( That includes FAUX News!)
Jackie Watkins
You are wrong
@Tracy + There’s still Mike Pence. He started out spineless , still is but he’s morphed into the perfect manservant for Trump.
He’s insane… first, he calls it a “hoax”, then it’s a “national emergency”. now he wants everyone to put our family’s lives at risk & do the OPPOSITE of what all the health care advisors say…and what he himself said yesterday. WTF! He changes his mind every day!! Trump is the most dangerous, ignorant and incompetent president in our nation’s history; a man that has never done an honest day of physical labor in his pathetic life, is asking our citizens to get back to work and celebrate Easter in our churches, where we can spread the virus. Millions will die
perfectly said..he has many mental illnesses and now is our president..due to the ignorant people who voted him in..please vote him out before its game over for all of us…blessings
Dr.fauci is the real deal .keeps it real with us he is good in my book !!🙏🙏
And all this started from 15 cases a few weeks ago that Trump said would go away.He is way over his head and at a lost.
I bet you do this when you watch a football game too. “Put me in coach, I’ll win it for us” OK how would YOU handle a pandemic Einstein?
This crisis will make people care about and appreciate their local government now more than ever.
IT will also make people learn how to make their own masks, and just wash with something not so super-soft.
h
To Governor ANDREW CUOMO 🙏👏👏👏👏👏thank you for being in charge of the STATE of NEW YORK the capital of the WORLD .
God bless, the Governors and Mayors! People before Profits!
religious vomit
“We” doesn’t include me. Thank you governors NY, MA, CA, IL, WA…. and all others!!! You are all to be commended.
@Janine C
That’s a lie. Do you even live in Calif?
Kev C So you’re saying Trump can’t concentrate on his number one priority as President which is the safety of the citizens of this country! Your Idiotic attempt at blaming anyone other than Dunce and his administration is to show how monumentally stupid you are! You make valid what’s been painfully obvious from the beginning of his tenure as POTUS and even long before that! He’s an extremely inept, immature brainless moron! He can’t do two things simultaneously other than lie and talk! And then he is supported by idiots like you!
@Byron Matthews Actually fauci who is non partisan and gets the praises of all the keyboard warriors like yourself says and I qoute”trump is an intelligent man” and he listening and adjusting to the situation. His easter wish to open us back up is just that a wish and he what he said, not what the MSM is reporting, is that he would not want to go about like normal but to continue practicing social distancing and the rest of the CDC best practices.
So if he opens it up and everything goes ok I know you will give him credit for saving the economy or likewise if he locks us down and then we go into a depression and you lose everything and have to stand in bread lines you will not blame him as he did what you wanted RIGHT? I bet in both scenarios you will do the exact opposite.
@Sas Man What and Republicans are not telling lies?
@shy 380 That is not a lie…and yes, I live in California. My entire family are long time natives of the state. We have been here for over 100 years.
God love you all, that mad man would gladly let all of you die,for the sake of his precious economy!! He makes me sick!
This is what happens when you elect a Reality TV star as a leader !! The Absolute Dumbest president in history.
I say The MAGA crowd goes first 😁 Let’s start a kickstarter fund to buy ’em all a cup of coffee for their first day back!
When they you’ll starve to death when Biden takes over socialism poverty USA😂😂😂without you car planes
@Lora Larose
When they you’ll?
You car planes?
This comment thread is gold! 🤣
The “problem” is that combating the virus has strained hospitals, their equipment and personel over their capacity. It is a question of triage of patients with the virus combined with patients with other diseases.
Can’t we just let Trump talk and shut off the cameras.
Not fair the the guy who has to turn off the cameras. We suffer together.
Yes, they should rig up a dummy podium facing dummy television cameras and leg him believe he’s done it crap for the day. Barr looks positively sick.
then how will we know the truth
Good idea.
No
The most serious threat to America is Deep-Seated Stupidity, not “Deep State.”
You mean like de Blasio telling everybody to ride the subway and carry on as usual two weeks ago?
@Folk Aart What you said
Like the stupidity expressed by AOC, Pelosi, No IQ Maxine Waters, Schubert. That’s very true.