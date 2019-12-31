The New York Times has a stunning report that sheds new light on the Ukraine aid freeze, including the attempt of Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, and Mark Esper to get Trump to release the military aid. Lawrence O’Donnell says that those men must now testify in the Senate impeachment trial in order for the proceedings to be fair. Aired on 12/30/19.

Lawrence: All The President's Men Must Testify In Senate Impeachment Trial | The Last Word | MSNBC