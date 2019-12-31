Lawrence: All The President’s Men Must Testify In Senate Impeachment Trial | The Last Word | MSNBC

December 31, 2019

 

The New York Times has a stunning report that sheds new light on the Ukraine aid freeze, including the attempt of Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, and Mark Esper to get Trump to release the military aid. Lawrence O’Donnell says that those men must now testify in the Senate impeachment trial in order for the proceedings to be fair. Aired on 12/30/19.
56 Comments on "Lawrence: All The President’s Men Must Testify In Senate Impeachment Trial | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Debra Burgos | December 31, 2019 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    The house needs to investigate where the 35 million went?

  2. Joe Morales | December 31, 2019 at 2:36 AM | Reply

    senate knows barr has epstein’s black book w/ their names in it

  3. Norman Ridgway | December 31, 2019 at 4:47 AM | Reply

    IlL! Dear god lol l

  4. FuckThisSiteNow | December 31, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    Congress has already voted it a little late to call witnesses unless they plan to revote…
    This is why they shouldn’t have rushed unless they had sufficient evidence.

    • Doctor Remulak | December 31, 2019 at 2:55 PM | Reply

      @FuckThisSiteNow If only you could comment factually.
      “Notably, according to a list provided by Gaetz’s office of the Republicans who RSVP’d to join the protest, 12 of them are members of the Oversight or Foreign Affairs committees — including Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking member on the Oversight Committee — meaning they have been allowed to sit in on all depositions held in the SCIF in recent weeks.”

      Nothing like lying,whining, corrupt, law breaking Republicans led by a lying whining, corrupt, law breaking President.
      Get over it,he’s impeached.Legally.Next? REMOVAL IN DISGRACE.

      So,vote him in,We’ll impeach him again in 2020,maybe him and his cult will get the message.

    • JoeyFiveandDimes | December 31, 2019 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      Doctor Remulak ………………. Spot on !

    • Louis Frost | December 31, 2019 at 7:59 PM | Reply

      They’ll never have sufficient evidence, that’s the point

  5. Banned B!!!! | December 31, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Was it Ukraine?

  6. Witty Name | December 31, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Yep, parade EVERYONE in front of Congress, let’s get ALL the facts and convict every criminal no matter party affiliation.

    • Chiyo Marley | December 31, 2019 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      @Witty Name Because you believe the lies…

    • Steven Grotte | December 31, 2019 at 8:20 PM | Reply

      @JoeyFiveandDimes VOTE these Senators out of office when they refuse to follow the evidence & NOT remove trump from office but first contact your Senators & tell them that if they do NOT remove trump from office that we, the voters will NOT re-elect them when they run again.

    • Roger Russell | December 31, 2019 at 8:49 PM | Reply

      @Rosalyn Jeffery But he was, he was investigating the natural gas company Biden was skimming for all that money. That’s why Biden reacted, he didn’t want his son dragged into it.

    • Carrie See | December 31, 2019 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      Witty Name lol we’re going to have a LOT of seats to be filled in the WH. I’m guessing 90%

  7. Kaleb Productions | December 31, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    What I want to be told is that those people will be subpoenaed and that if they don’t appear then armed police or security of some kind should be sent to physically bring these people to testify, even if it’s just as hostile witnesses.

    • Megadog | December 31, 2019 at 5:29 PM | Reply

      Yes including the Biden’s , schiff and his staffers with ties to burisma also.

    • Judy Bargenquast | December 31, 2019 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      Kaleb Productions I totally agree. And Mega Dog troll wants attention. He’s spouting nonsense. If no one talks to him he’ll go away.

    • Jeffrey Crenshaw | December 31, 2019 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      Exactly. If you miss a court date as a jury on a petty trial, you can be fined or thrown in jail. Our representatives aren’t above the law; if we can be punished for ignoring the call of justice, so can they.

  8. the last wild one | December 31, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    JUST BECAUSE YOU STEAL SOMETHING DON’T MEAN YOU DESERVE IT!!!!!

  9. William Baker | December 31, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    🤨 but now Democrats are allowed to say they’ll ignore subpoenas.

    • WilliamXIVII | December 31, 2019 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      If you’re referring to Joe Biden, That is 1 person. You can’t label an entire party because of 1 person. I personally dislike Joe Biden, nominating him as the Democratic runner will ensure a loss in 2020. Yang is the best nominee for Dems by a mile. If they don’t nominate Yang, they will most likely lose. Sanders is too Socialistic, Warren is also far left and has been in a bit of a lying scandal, Pete comes off as too refined, and I do believe Conservatives wouldn’t vote for him due to him wanting to ban “assault weapons”. Yang however has drawn Conservatives already, myself included. He understands the future, and is not stuck in the past. His arguments are supported by facts as well, and he runs on a very similar platform to that of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King. He will put actual tangible results in ever Americans hands well, and that is something that is hard to argue with. He is also not Black or White, so he is literally in the middle lol. That’s not a thing that I care about personally, but there are voters out there who will be predisposed racially towards candidates, I do believe.

    • Diana B | December 31, 2019 at 6:51 PM | Reply

      Where is the power of the law to lockup everyone who refuses the subpoenas?

    • Diana B | December 31, 2019 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      Too, we have to remember this trial is about the President breaking constitutional laws. It’s not about the Biden’s. If the FBI/CIA finds reason to further investigate the Biden’s then let that be another trial.

    • Jeffrey Crenshaw | December 31, 2019 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      @WilliamXIVII Yes, if the best attempt people have at putting down the Democrat party is to pick a neocon that would run with a Republican vice president that no progressives like, that is pitiful.

  10. Paul Farrar | December 31, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Yeah!!!… Ok clown fish….

  11. Sally F | December 31, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    This has brought out the trolls. They are remarkably defensive.

  12. wily wascal | December 31, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Reporter:  “Why do Trump and Republicans hate America so much?”

  13. 8MoreThan92 | December 31, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    There’s layers to that video title, I like that

  14. JRG2733 | December 31, 2019 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    What happens in the future “trial” will be interesting, but the trial will not shut the door to the continuing flow of evidence against Trump and his accomplices. All of 2020 will be a continuing impeachment.

    • Louis Frost | December 31, 2019 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      Exactly. They started scratching for a reason to impeach the morning after the election and the rolling coup will continue until 2024

    • Judy Bargenquast | December 31, 2019 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      JRG2733 Kinda like the gift that keeps on giving…

    • JRG2733 | December 31, 2019 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @Louis Frost When dealing with a habitual, lifetime criminal, there’s no end to the junk that will come out. Deadly.
      You’d think the GOP would have looked into his history before signing on, and stinking with him in history forever. Absolutely suicidal.

    • Louis Frost | December 31, 2019 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @JRG2733 another emotional response full of opinion and no facts.
      You investigate the crime to find the man you don’t investigate the man to invent the crime.
      You speak of a lifetime of crime but in reality it’s a handful of corporate governance violations that wouldn’t stop anyone from holding any office, correct?

  15. Ann Ramsey | December 31, 2019 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    Dang saw the headline & hoped scotus had ruled they must testify finally.

    • Annie | December 31, 2019 at 3:59 PM | Reply

      A federal judge DID tell Bolton that he couldn’t sue to keep from testifying. So now he has no reason not to because he’s a private citizen and no longer under Trump’s commands.

  16. Terncote | December 31, 2019 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    3:48 Says President Kettle about President Pot.

  17. stenka razin | December 31, 2019 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    They will incriminate the whole sham framework if any one of them states even 10% of the truth

  18. Mario Castro | December 31, 2019 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    That was laid out perfect! Wish fox would do this!

  19. Alfredo Urquiza | December 31, 2019 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    O’doodle knows!

  20. MS Glazier | December 31, 2019 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    @Patrick Bagnano
    … Apparently, you do…

