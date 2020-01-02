As Trump’s White House continues to block witnesses and evidence, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani now claims he ‘would testify’ at the pending impeachment trial. Former federal prosecutor John Flannery argues nobody “has chased” the President “for what he’s done,” making America a “lawless regime.” Aired on 01/02/20.

'Lawless Regime': Former Giuliani Colleague Blasts Trump Administration | MSNBC