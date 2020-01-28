Last words heard before Bryant helicopter crash | USA TODAY

January 28, 2020

 

Audio and radar catches the final moments before the helicopter crashed killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 7 others.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's final interview

52 Comments on "Last words heard before Bryant helicopter crash | USA TODAY"

  1. wesley rodgers | January 28, 2020 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    Takes a LOT to be an air traffic controller.

  2. Sarcastic Klutz | January 28, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    so sad

  3. Gypsy Tricia | January 28, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    I would hate to be in that flight tower when this happened. Collateral damage. 😢🕯

  4. Tor Guy | January 28, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    In all due respect, I will NEVER understand how anyone would want to fly when there’s bad weather, especially fog, unless there’s no choice which is never the case really.

    Just take a car and be a lot safer if you have to be somewhere in bad weather, they would still be alive today.

    • Melamonsta | January 28, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      Tor Guy yes i agree but the reason why they took that helicopter is because they were going to giannas basketball practice, which its very far close to the north, mamba academy. I think they should have canceled it because of this weather but it is very sad news.

    • selw0nk | January 28, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      Or they could have left later in the afternoon for the fog to clear up just to be safe 🤦‍♂️ better late to the basketball game than crashing.

    • Hailey Lane | January 28, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      The game of “what if’s” is useless. This would’ve happened inevitably because it happened period. Also for Kobe and Gianna, flying in the helicopter was as second nature as getting in a car because they did it so often. They never thought the outcome would be their deaths.

    • Money 101 | January 28, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Jewelyana Vick They said the fog was so bad, law enforcement grounded their helicopters. Pilots should know that flying when you can’t see what’s in front of you isn’t a bright idea.

    • Michael Petersen | January 28, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Money 101 They didn’t crash because of the weather. Eye witnesses saw the copter flying low and clearly struggling to stay airborne just before it crashed.

  6. CHIGGS 58TH | January 28, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    So, if visibility was that bad, why were they allowed to fly at all?

  7. nick | January 28, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    At 0:53
    Notice how much faster the helicopter is going despite the bad vision
    I believe this is when the pilot thought it was safe to fly at a faster speed. I’m surprised because he should have know he was too low…hence him flying into a hill.
    They had no clue whatsoever that they would die.
    Rip Kobe

    • Jimin got no jams | January 28, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      @Patti Feliciano it wasnt real…

    • violetlight100 | January 28, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      Patti Feliciano where can you see the actual video please.? Thank you for that it was not adding up to me.

    • nick | January 28, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      Patti Feliciano that wasn’t his helicopter…the video you are referring to occurred in the Grand Canyon

    • Patti Feliciano | January 28, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @violetlight100 I was wrong. The video I saw was not Kobe’s helicopter. Everyone is saying that it’s a different crash.

    • Michael Petersen | January 28, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      You’re making huge assumptions, and you’re wrong. Eye witnesses saw the copter flying too low and struggling – it had nothing to do with the weather. The pilot was Kobe’s favorite and had flown him this route hundreds of times. He knew exactly what he was doing.

  8. Bryan | January 28, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Not worth your life to fly in that kind of weather. This should of never happened. R.I.P to all 9

  9. arturo bustos | January 28, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    He wasn’t replying to the tower while falling

  10. Manny Amato | January 28, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    Nothing is rite about anything !!
    I’d hold my family and say it’s in Gods hands now !!!

  11. lostn65 | January 28, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    The way it is cut… Heartbreaking.

  12. MsBaileyLayne | January 28, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    So many preventable deaths

  13. LetsTalkAbout Trends | January 28, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    When i saw that Green Helicopter logo disappear i was devastated…

  14. Brutus All Knowing | January 28, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    This accident like many others was 100% preventable period

  15. Suls 818 | January 28, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    Wouldn’t you reply even if your crashing down? Like help !!! Because they wear helmets or headsets right?

    • Amanda Sailsbury | January 28, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      I don’t know much about helicopters but airplanes, you have to push a button to reply to air traffic control.
      If they have a black box like airplanes do that would hold all conversations held the previous 30 minutes before the crash.

    • Party poster 555 | January 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      Because He didn’t know he was about to crash

  16. Shawn Valverde | January 28, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    kobe man

  17. Ari 8 | January 28, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Wow, when it disappeared from radar. Powerful image.

  18. New message | January 28, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    How can foggy weather be enough to take down a expensive special helicopter these days? Must have been something else than shitty weather? dafuq

  19. Miranda Gaviria | January 28, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    all the comments saying “it was preventable” or “he shouldn’t have been flying” what’s done is done and he probably underestimated how bad it was gonna be.

  20. Tim Smith | January 28, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    Wished they wouldn’t have let them fly in those conditions 😞

