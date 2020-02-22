Kornacki: Sanders Lead Appears To Increase On Second Preference | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 22, 2020

 

Steve Kornacki breaks down the latest numbers at the big board. So far, results are from 53 precincts where our spotters recorded first preference and reallocation numbers. The Nevada state Democratic Party has still not released any results.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

Kornacki: Sanders Lead Appears To Increase On Second Preference | MSNBC

76 Comments on "Kornacki: Sanders Lead Appears To Increase On Second Preference | MSNBC"

  1. gerard collier | February 22, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    Its the Bernie show

  2. arosieworld | February 22, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    Uh oh looks like Bernie broke through your fake ceiling 😂

  3. R'um | February 22, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    “Sanders Lead Appears To Increase” fixes on a background of all the candidates with 0 votes showing Biden as number one haha MSNBC is in mourning LOL

    • jones | February 22, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

      @J M How can stupid yankee demorodent like you insult comrade and son of mother russia.
      He have only boston accent, he never been to gulag, stupid capitalist.

    • vsedai | February 22, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      @Buttguage It’s the Republicans love, admire and trust the communist. Just ask Trump who he loves (KIM) and admires and trusts (PUTIN).

    • Vega8threeone | February 22, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      Especially if they did Senator Sanders dirty like they did in California by putting him last on the ballot. You know he has support from the people when he keeps leaping over all these obstacles!

    • jones | February 22, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      @vsedai Remember the whistleblower? It turns out it was good old Trump himself the whole time . . . Putin was the whistle.

    • jones | February 22, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @Vega8threeone I think all things considered, Bernie is an unstoppable idea whose time has come. It took Trump to make it happen, sadly . . . but the fat lady ain’t sung yet by any means.

  4. Airik Luna | February 22, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    The 1% are plotting but the people have spoken. No more hand outs for the billionaire class. 275K people should not control the rest of the world.

    • Suomy Nona | February 22, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      The 40% that voted for Bernie should not control the choice for the rest of the 60% that didn’t. Don’t fall in line… that’s how the saying went in 2016.

    • jones | February 22, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @Renato Carbonwll The ones who believe in Love, Equality, and Freedom. In other words, PATRIOTS. The majority in this country. Those people, the ones who will drive the haters out of power and restore the USA into a a decent place to live. In other words, those of us who unlike the mindless red hat haters and fascists, the ones who are the real Americans.

    • Airik Luna | February 22, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      @Suomy Nona Well it look higher than 40 in Nevada.

    • I.P. DAILY | February 22, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @jones Awe,you are talking about the people who kick other people out of restaurants,run them over with vans,perpetrate to overthrow a duly elected president,support antifa,threaten to assassinate the president and decapitate him,block traffic,yell at buildings,lie,leak,whine and complain? That is the tolerant things you are talking about from the democrat party?

  5. michel caron | February 22, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Bernie won they just don’t know how spin it against Bernie

    • ocumstweezers | February 22, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      How about this.
      “In 2008 Hillary won the Nevada Caucus and still went on to lose the nomination, (so Bernie will probably lose the primary as well).”
      I’m good, I should work for MSNBC!!!

    • vsedai | February 22, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

      @ocumstweezers the second one is much better although we will probably hear both.

    • iHost | February 22, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Mendenall I think he was being ironic

    • meteordreams | February 22, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      ocumstweezers Except everyone hates hillary clinton and only billionaires and oligarchs hate bernie but Hillary is hated by regular people from both parties

  6. IsawUupThere | February 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Bernie leading with twice the vote count of 2nd place: “It is extremely difficult to say who’s winning this.”

  7. IsawUupThere | February 22, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    I for one am very worried about Steve Kornacki’s job security.

    • Erick Scherzy | February 22, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      He’s get his own show

    • LeMoyne Castle | February 22, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

      Steve will be OK with it in the long run.

      He seems to have that journalistic streak so rare in the infotainment business.

    • Vic | February 22, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      all these numbers on the board presented here are FAKE. You can see live results elsewhere, totally different. Here, Butti number DOUBLED, Bernie’s 10% less..msnbc will not swallow this one, but they do it anyway, never cease being sleaze bags.

    • 👑T U S K💲I D I I🍫 | February 22, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      😂😂😂😂

    • LeMoyne Castle | February 22, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @Vic Bernie will get close to 24 delegates in NV… out of 36. About 2/3 of delegates goto Sanders if only Sanders and Biden are viable across the state, 40% from vote + 20% in re-allocation + 5 for each CD… crushing it.

      *IF, IF*, If it stays like this… 40% Bernie, 20% one other, there will be large reallocations. Aaaand, Bernie will get 2/3 of those delegates plus more for winning Congressional districts and Sanders will be the first ballot nominee.

      Feelin’ the Bern? Volunteer!

  8. Jason Collins | February 22, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    It’s not nearly as “complicated” as remembering if you were under fire in a military chopper, Brian.

    Bernie is dominating in Nevada. Deal with it.

  9. Jechill | February 22, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    There’s a reason Biden’s name is on top, cnn obviously wants Biden ,but Bernie is the leader.

  10. Mike Cree | February 22, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    The only time they can fake or give the appearance of Biden on top is at 0% reported.

    • SciCurious | February 22, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      thesinaclwon I didn’t vote for Trump and I’ve never voted for a Republican. Being honest about Biden’s blatant corruption doesn’t mean you support anyone else. It means you’re not lying to yourself because your guy turned out to be a crook.

    • Jennifer J | February 22, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      Mike Cree – Yup! Can’t concede that the people want someone who will fight for them!

  11. Will Power | February 22, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Notice MSNBC is actually watering down their anti-Bernie rhetoric? If they had a magic wand they’d get rid of him in a second but there’s a clear shift lately.

    • Ken Tinman | February 22, 2020 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      Will Power > I know right! I mean the Bern derangement syndrome has made MSNBC worse than Fox.

    • Sue Krayer | February 22, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      Yes, I’ve noticed it too just over the past week. Yes MSNBC staff are clearly expected to tow the corporatist party line I suspect so many of them are privately ecstatic about Bernie. Yes I think Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell and Chris Hayes still have hearts. This is so huge friends!

    • Will Power | February 22, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      @Sue Krayer The realisation is sinking in that even casual voters are not falling for the “soviet style” smears and actually the policies are actually common in the developed world.

    • I.P. DAILY | February 22, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      These are the same people that you listened to for the last three years,don’t criticize them now.I hope that you have opened your eyes to the fact that these are not journalists,they are paid for activists.

    • keir farnum | February 22, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      Will Power
      I think they’re finally realizing it was backfiring.

  12. Jerrod Fuller | February 22, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Wow, he is going so far out of his way to avoid saying “Bernie is currently in the lead”

  13. Blip Machine | February 22, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    The Bernie Paradox: How can a blue wave cause this much bern?
    🌊🔥🌊🔥🌊🔥🌊🔥🔥🌊🔥🔥🌊🔥🔥🔥🌊🔥🔥🔥🔥

  14. Koopy Sandwich | February 22, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    “Who won? Why isn’t it simpler to answer that question?”

    *Steve Kornacki looks back in disbelief at what he was just asked*

  15. hutch8556 | February 22, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Suffer the little billionaires, Bernies coming!

  16. Danial Moradi | February 22, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    I’m just here to see Chris Matthews Cry

  17. Daisy Unchained | February 22, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    Sander’s Latina and Latino grass roots organisers are gold! Saw them in action in Iowa now seeing them in the numbers. 👏⭐️

    • Ryuji Tzu | February 22, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

      seriously, I am not a latino person, but I am a bernie person and I feel so grateful to the Latinx community right now, their support will help bring a better future for us all and we genuinely could not have done it without them. <3

    • Tessmage Tessera | February 22, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      And you just KNOW this is making Trump furious. The same ethnic group that he viciously persecutes is helping Bernie to kick Trump out of the White House.

    • greenhometony | February 22, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera i so hope that is true.

    • SteelFisher | February 22, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera oh yeah, nothing is gonna get under his bronzer tan fake face sharper than that. It’s gonna be fun to watch it drive him crazy. He really lets stress like that get to him like before the GOP Senate let him off the hook you could tell it was driving him crazy even though he knew he has going to get thru. The constant tweets, the sniffing cuz he was sniffing lots of Adderall (allegedly) etc every one saw it.

  18. Rushone precyone | February 22, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    Bernie won!! Just stop MSNBC your bias is helping Bernie.You are doing the same thing as 2016 your hate of Trump got him elected
    We will vote for Bernie 100℅

    • Nathan Baker | February 22, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      You can “just stop.” Steve Kornacki is simply reporting the facts in this video. He does a great job of it.

  19. ALWAYS INCENTIVES TRUMP ETHICS | February 22, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    Bernie vs The DNC !!! Bernie vs big pharma ,Bernie vs military industrial complex !!! Bernie 2020

  20. O SNOOPY SNOOP | February 22, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    BERNIE SANDERS WASN’T MY 1ST OR 2ND CHOICE EITHER BUT LOOKIN’ AT HOW THINGS ARE TURNING OUT HE’LL BE THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE REGARDLESS SO I GUESS HE’S MY CHOICE NOW=ANYONE BUT TRUMP!!🇺🇸💯💪✊😎✌😂😂😂

    • O SNOOPY SNOOP | February 22, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      @Ryuji Tzu THEY’RE SHOWING BERNIE BERN RIGHT NOW ON 📺 T.V. ON MSNBC!! AT FIRST HE WAS IN EL PASO & NOW HE’S IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS MAKIN’ HIS ACCEPTANCE SPEECH ABOUT WINNING IN NEVADA TODAY BY A HUUUGE MARGIN & TAKING THE LEADING IN THE NATIONAL POLLS & DELEGATE VOTES TOO!!🗽🌉🌉🗽💯💪✊😎✌😂😂😂😂😂
      EVEN CNN & MSNBC ARE ACCEPTING THE TRUTH THAT BERNIE 🔥🔥🔥BERN IS ON FIRE!!

    • O SNOOPY SNOOP | February 22, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      @Ester Adams AND YOU KNOW THIS MAAAN!!💯💯✊😎✌😂😂😂😂

    • Maria Brown | February 22, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      I second that motion.aaaah a descent man .how soothing. Aaaaw

    • Maria Brown | February 22, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @Ester Adams lol real people talk no fake votes fake president or fake base. DECENT TO THE MAX

    • O SNOOPY SNOOP | February 22, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      @Maria Brown I’M FROM MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY SO I’VE NEVER HATED BERNIE BERN WHOSE FROM BROOKLYN BUT I JUST SEEN HOW THE MEDIA DID HIM THE LAST TIME & WERE TRYIN’ TO DO HIM THIS TIME WITH JOE BIDEN & THEN BETO O’ROURKE & THEN KAMALA HARRIS & THEN ELIZABETH WARREN & THEN MAYOR BOO💩BOO💩=EVERYBODY ELSE EXCEPT BERNIE SANDERS BUT SINCE THE MAJORITY OF US AMERICANS DON’T LISTEN TO WHAT THE MEDIA SAYS THEY LEARN TODAY THAT TRUTH TOO!! OOOPS!! NOW MSNBC ARE TALKIN’ ABOUT IT’S ALREADY OVER & HAVE ACCEPTED THAT BERNIE BERN HAS THIS RACE ON LOCK & THEY’VE BEEN TALKIN’ ABOUT HIM ON MSNBC NONSTOP!!🇺🇸💯💪✊😎✌😂😂😂

