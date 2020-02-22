Steve Kornacki breaks down the latest numbers at the big board. So far, results are from 53 precincts where our spotters recorded first preference and reallocation numbers. The Nevada state Democratic Party has still not released any results.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Kornacki: Sanders Lead Appears To Increase On Second Preference | MSNBC
Its the Bernie show
Uh oh looks like Bernie broke through your fake ceiling 😂
Bernie won big time, but too close too call!!
But who came in third place?
If Sanders managed to win the Democratic nomination he will win the election by a landslide.
@Comrade Hellas 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻😂😂😂
“Sanders Lead Appears To Increase” fixes on a background of all the candidates with 0 votes showing Biden as number one haha MSNBC is in mourning LOL
@J M How can stupid yankee demorodent like you insult comrade and son of mother russia.
He have only boston accent, he never been to gulag, stupid capitalist.
@Buttguage It’s the Republicans love, admire and trust the communist. Just ask Trump who he loves (KIM) and admires and trusts (PUTIN).
Especially if they did Senator Sanders dirty like they did in California by putting him last on the ballot. You know he has support from the people when he keeps leaping over all these obstacles!
@vsedai Remember the whistleblower? It turns out it was good old Trump himself the whole time . . . Putin was the whistle.
@Vega8threeone I think all things considered, Bernie is an unstoppable idea whose time has come. It took Trump to make it happen, sadly . . . but the fat lady ain’t sung yet by any means.
The 1% are plotting but the people have spoken. No more hand outs for the billionaire class. 275K people should not control the rest of the world.
The 40% that voted for Bernie should not control the choice for the rest of the 60% that didn’t. Don’t fall in line… that’s how the saying went in 2016.
@Renato Carbonwll The ones who believe in Love, Equality, and Freedom. In other words, PATRIOTS. The majority in this country. Those people, the ones who will drive the haters out of power and restore the USA into a a decent place to live. In other words, those of us who unlike the mindless red hat haters and fascists, the ones who are the real Americans.
@Suomy Nona Well it look higher than 40 in Nevada.
@jones Awe,you are talking about the people who kick other people out of restaurants,run them over with vans,perpetrate to overthrow a duly elected president,support antifa,threaten to assassinate the president and decapitate him,block traffic,yell at buildings,lie,leak,whine and complain? That is the tolerant things you are talking about from the democrat party?
Bernie won they just don’t know how spin it against Bernie
How about this.
“In 2008 Hillary won the Nevada Caucus and still went on to lose the nomination, (so Bernie will probably lose the primary as well).”
I’m good, I should work for MSNBC!!!
@ocumstweezers the second one is much better although we will probably hear both.
@Shawn Mendenall I think he was being ironic
ocumstweezers Except everyone hates hillary clinton and only billionaires and oligarchs hate bernie but Hillary is hated by regular people from both parties
Bernie leading with twice the vote count of 2nd place: “It is extremely difficult to say who’s winning this.”
@Zeno of Citium You two idiots should get a room together. Disgusting.
Nowhere in the video does anyone say “It is extremely difficult to say who’s winning this.” This is another lie from a comment troll.
Just like when buttjudge claimed it too early right. What a hack
@ruth depew Bernie won. Just get over it. He won.
I for one am very worried about Steve Kornacki’s job security.
He’s get his own show
Steve will be OK with it in the long run.
He seems to have that journalistic streak so rare in the infotainment business.
all these numbers on the board presented here are FAKE. You can see live results elsewhere, totally different. Here, Butti number DOUBLED, Bernie’s 10% less..msnbc will not swallow this one, but they do it anyway, never cease being sleaze bags.
😂😂😂😂
@Vic Bernie will get close to 24 delegates in NV… out of 36. About 2/3 of delegates goto Sanders if only Sanders and Biden are viable across the state, 40% from vote + 20% in re-allocation + 5 for each CD… crushing it.
*IF, IF*, If it stays like this… 40% Bernie, 20% one other, there will be large reallocations. Aaaand, Bernie will get 2/3 of those delegates plus more for winning Congressional districts and Sanders will be the first ballot nominee.
Feelin’ the Bern? Volunteer!
It’s not nearly as “complicated” as remembering if you were under fire in a military chopper, Brian.
Bernie is dominating in Nevada. Deal with it.
Jason Collins LOL Nice
HAHAHA
Brian Williams is right. This voting system should be MUCH easier. How hard is counting the votes? What they have is this bizarre caucus, that is somehow a miss-mash of plurality voting, with a little rank-choice voting…wth? If they only used Approval voting…it would be MUCH, MUCH more clear, AND SIMPLE. https://youtu.be/db6Syys2fmE
There’s a reason Biden’s name is on top, cnn obviously wants Biden ,but Bernie is the leader.
And Butitgieg is on the bottom and is currently in second, so what does that mean?
@3LD Doesn’t Buttigieg like being on the bottom?
go bernie
Jechill I don’t think CNN cares…
@Kobe’s Helicopter Mechanic zing!
The only time they can fake or give the appearance of Biden on top is at 0% reported.
thesinaclwon I didn’t vote for Trump and I’ve never voted for a Republican. Being honest about Biden’s blatant corruption doesn’t mean you support anyone else. It means you’re not lying to yourself because your guy turned out to be a crook.
Mike Cree – Yup! Can’t concede that the people want someone who will fight for them!
Notice MSNBC is actually watering down their anti-Bernie rhetoric? If they had a magic wand they’d get rid of him in a second but there’s a clear shift lately.
Will Power > I know right! I mean the Bern derangement syndrome has made MSNBC worse than Fox.
Yes, I’ve noticed it too just over the past week. Yes MSNBC staff are clearly expected to tow the corporatist party line I suspect so many of them are privately ecstatic about Bernie. Yes I think Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell and Chris Hayes still have hearts. This is so huge friends!
@Sue Krayer The realisation is sinking in that even casual voters are not falling for the “soviet style” smears and actually the policies are actually common in the developed world.
These are the same people that you listened to for the last three years,don’t criticize them now.I hope that you have opened your eyes to the fact that these are not journalists,they are paid for activists.
Will Power
I think they’re finally realizing it was backfiring.
Wow, he is going so far out of his way to avoid saying “Bernie is currently in the lead”
It’s in the title.
@Dawn it’s not in their hearts !!
The Bernie Paradox: How can a blue wave cause this much bern?
🌊🔥🌊🔥🌊🔥🌊🔥🔥🌊🔥🔥🌊🔥🔥🔥🌊🔥🔥🔥🔥
“Who won? Why isn’t it simpler to answer that question?”
*Steve Kornacki looks back in disbelief at what he was just asked*
Suffer the little billionaires, Bernies coming!
👍 good one.
Feel the BERN 🔥🔥🔥
I’m just here to see Chris Matthews Cry
That made me lol, literally. 😉
Sander’s Latina and Latino grass roots organisers are gold! Saw them in action in Iowa now seeing them in the numbers. 👏⭐️
seriously, I am not a latino person, but I am a bernie person and I feel so grateful to the Latinx community right now, their support will help bring a better future for us all and we genuinely could not have done it without them. <3
And you just KNOW this is making Trump furious. The same ethnic group that he viciously persecutes is helping Bernie to kick Trump out of the White House.
@Tessmage Tessera i so hope that is true.
@Tessmage Tessera oh yeah, nothing is gonna get under his bronzer tan fake face sharper than that. It’s gonna be fun to watch it drive him crazy. He really lets stress like that get to him like before the GOP Senate let him off the hook you could tell it was driving him crazy even though he knew he has going to get thru. The constant tweets, the sniffing cuz he was sniffing lots of Adderall (allegedly) etc every one saw it.
Bernie won!! Just stop MSNBC your bias is helping Bernie.You are doing the same thing as 2016 your hate of Trump got him elected
We will vote for Bernie 100℅
You can “just stop.” Steve Kornacki is simply reporting the facts in this video. He does a great job of it.
Bernie vs The DNC !!! Bernie vs big pharma ,Bernie vs military industrial complex !!! Bernie 2020
BERNIE SANDERS WASN’T MY 1ST OR 2ND CHOICE EITHER BUT LOOKIN’ AT HOW THINGS ARE TURNING OUT HE’LL BE THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE REGARDLESS SO I GUESS HE’S MY CHOICE NOW=ANYONE BUT TRUMP!!🇺🇸💯💪✊😎✌😂😂😂
@Ryuji Tzu THEY’RE SHOWING BERNIE BERN RIGHT NOW ON 📺 T.V. ON MSNBC!! AT FIRST HE WAS IN EL PASO & NOW HE’S IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS MAKIN’ HIS ACCEPTANCE SPEECH ABOUT WINNING IN NEVADA TODAY BY A HUUUGE MARGIN & TAKING THE LEADING IN THE NATIONAL POLLS & DELEGATE VOTES TOO!!🗽🌉🌉🗽💯💪✊😎✌😂😂😂😂😂
EVEN CNN & MSNBC ARE ACCEPTING THE TRUTH THAT BERNIE 🔥🔥🔥BERN IS ON FIRE!!
@Ester Adams AND YOU KNOW THIS MAAAN!!💯💯✊😎✌😂😂😂😂
I second that motion.aaaah a descent man .how soothing. Aaaaw
@Ester Adams lol real people talk no fake votes fake president or fake base. DECENT TO THE MAX
@Maria Brown I’M FROM MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY SO I’VE NEVER HATED BERNIE BERN WHOSE FROM BROOKLYN BUT I JUST SEEN HOW THE MEDIA DID HIM THE LAST TIME & WERE TRYIN’ TO DO HIM THIS TIME WITH JOE BIDEN & THEN BETO O’ROURKE & THEN KAMALA HARRIS & THEN ELIZABETH WARREN & THEN MAYOR BOO💩BOO💩=EVERYBODY ELSE EXCEPT BERNIE SANDERS BUT SINCE THE MAJORITY OF US AMERICANS DON’T LISTEN TO WHAT THE MEDIA SAYS THEY LEARN TODAY THAT TRUTH TOO!! OOOPS!! NOW MSNBC ARE TALKIN’ ABOUT IT’S ALREADY OVER & HAVE ACCEPTED THAT BERNIE BERN HAS THIS RACE ON LOCK & THEY’VE BEEN TALKIN’ ABOUT HIM ON MSNBC NONSTOP!!🇺🇸💯💪✊😎✌😂😂😂