Kobe Bryant, 41, dies in helicopter crash | USA TODAY

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, has died in a helicopter crash in California.
RELATED:
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#KobeBryant #Kobe #Lakers #NBA
Soy sad
Condolences and prayers for the families from Ireland 😭
😢🌹
Yea Five people Counting his 14 year old daughter 😭 Rip Kobe You are a legion to continue
😭😭😭😭😭😭
I’d rather see Air Force One go down!