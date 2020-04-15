Senator Amy Klobuchar talks with Rachel Maddow about dealing with her husband's COVID-19 diagnosis. Aired on 3/23/20.
Klobuchar On Husband's COVID-19: 'It's Going To Happen To Every Family' | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Be safe, Senator. My thoughts are with you and your family.🙏
I wish Al Franken was still Minnesota’s other senator
Condolences to her for her brother passing away.
Stay informed.
elroy the great did her brother pass away?
@Reuben Walton no
elroy the great then who’s brother was it? And why did you say “stay informed”?
@Reuben Walton the lt. Governor of MN’s brother. The info was in the clip.
So sorry, keep safe from Australia🇦🇺
Thank you so much☺💙
Wishing the Best Health for you and your family.
I wish I could give that lady a hug. Hope your fam is doing ok!
Stay safe Senator Kloburchar….and blessings and prayers that your husband gets well soon.
Senator Klobuchar working for the ordinary people while Moscow Mitch and the GOP work to get billions for the corporations, Wall Street and the ONE-PERCENTERS.
Imagine the consequences of giving these hundreds of billions to Trump, Mnuchen and the GOP to hand out as they please.
The GOP don’t even care about those living in poverty who helped elect Liar-In-Chief Trump.
@William H On the Democrats support of abortion and homosexuality, so what, I don’t think most normal people are worried about that they just may be more worried about their lives and the lives of their families and friends. Other than teaching you that racism is okay, give us the sources of Trump’s superb leadership, and I don’t mean Fox News. What has he done? Did he let you stay at one of his resorts for free? Resources like you were so willing to provide against the Democrats.
Howard Patrick, grow a pair already sally boy.
I would empathize with her – except for her not being for M4A. So what if a person does not have corona virus complications – which may be treated for free (“free at the point of service” is the term used in single payer) – not even that is certain. But cancer, a stroke, a heart attack, an elective surgery to deal with pain – that is often not in reach for patients in need, and then it is O.K. for them to die, to go bankrupt, to be worried shitless about the costs.
I heard a story of a man taking his life (after a diagnosis) so that his wife could keep the house.(it was in a townhall of Senator Sanders).
ACA is such a mess and did NOTHING for cost control (was like that even before corona) and she – like many, many other politicians – is immune to the evidence of all other countries having single payer (usually for 70 years) and the overwhelming majority of WEALTHY countries spend 49 – 54 % of what the U.S. spends per person.
Kaiser 2017, the U.S. then spent 10,260 USD per person, that would be on average 41,000 per year for a family. Now the private insurers already have a cherrypicked pool, the most costly group over 65 is covered by Medicare. I have heard that the average U.S. family pays 28,000 for good if completely overpriced coverage, not sure if that means 4 persons.
Anyway: the cost efficient average (their share of the spending) for other countries is around 22,000 for a family of four (all the population is in one pool). That is still too much for low income families.
So they have mandatory modest payroll taxes for company and employer, the rest comes from general tax revenue.
Like the U.S. these governments must give generous subsidies – but not THAT much per person in the country as the U.S. already spends – it is another way of saying that all can save when it costs only HALF: government some, and companies and citizens a LOT.
That way everyone CAN afford it, the mandated payroll is a percentage (usually with a cap, where I live in Austria the cap is USD 2,400 for the employee and the same for the company – per YEAR – it the person has 60,000 per year) and it gives also the right to FULL coverage and includes dependent family members (also full coverage for them, and no extra costs). Nor do preexisting conditions play a role. people show up at the first day in a job, give their data and that of family members (SS number, name, birth date), takes 5 minutes.
there are provisions for persons w/o job (students over 26, disabled, unemployed, retired, single mum in maternity leave – so she is not covered by a husband or partner, …)
Hospitals, doctors hardly see a person w/o coverage – and if patients have the insurance card it is always FULL coverage for all that is medically warranted. So that is very easy (= cost efficient) the doctors can go right to the diagnosis and treatment part. Billing is also easy, and they WILL get the money and on time. By the public non-profit insurance agency.
_That is what Klobuchar does not bother to know.
Gee, I wonder where she gets donations from ?_
There has been some criticism in the past that Austria affords to many ICU beds, that it is not cost efficient …
Frankly as long as no one lies in them, they / the underused equipment only take up some space (plus cost for investing).
Usually they do not have to crowd the normal patients in the rooms, 2 patients per room, or 3 at most for regular hospital beds (but more often 2, from what I have seen visiting).
So it is the equipment being underused and it takes up more space if they have more ICU beds per 1000 residents than other wealthy nations (and almost all developed nations have MORE hospital and ICU beds than the U.S.).
Well those beds (the criticized cost factor) may turn out to be a blessing now.
My how soon we forget.
Stop making this political. Someone died! Have some humanity!
Sen our prayers and thoughts are with you and your husband. Hopefully, your husband will get a quick recovery 🙏
Hopefully slip n fall down a flight of stairs and crush his neck for helping perpetuate this global lie .
“The unforgiveable sin of Hitler’s Germany was to develop a new economic system by which the international bankers were deprived of their profits.”—Winston Churchill
@Firecat Crone
@Firecat Crone Don’t worry this is their Kool aid moment.
HOw are all those prayers working out?
There’s no room for error with Covid-19 because of its highly contagious nature…. strict social isolation presently seems to be the only solution
@Ol’ Bug Eyes Do what you gotta do… I have a son and grandchildren to take care of and keep safe… Good luck !! 💯😎👌
@That’s my boy I’m the man with the plan… that’s who I am …. Take it or leave it !! 💯🇵🇷💯😎👌
@Thao Nguyen 💯😍❤️😋😎👌
@Lesh4537 FYI….If it looks like a duck and it quacks like a duck then it’s a….DDD DucK
poor KLOBUCHAR.
Praying for Sen Klobuchar’s husband and for all of us 🕊
I sincerely hope Senator Klobuchar’s husband recovers soon and come home safe . Lots of best wishes .
@Kathy Weis Every study shows Medicare for all would save money be more efficient and save lives.. When she lies about Medicare for all she is not being pragmatic unless you mean pragmatic in the sense of appeasing her corporate donors.. Beyond even the studies you can just look at every developed nation in the entire world that has Medicare for all and pays half per captia.. She and the other corporate shills are disgusting for lying about it and not supporting it..
@hpqz Get off your high horse Franky.. Her voting record wishes death upon 10s of thousands of Americans each year so that she can appease her corporate overlords.. BTW if you try enter public service the democrats and the hack news networks will diminish you at every turn even to the point of propping up Joe Biden who has clear Dementia and they are not allowed to mention and say a Dementia ridden candidate is the most electable when clearly he is not.. Where is Joe even in this crisis they are hiding him because he has dementia.. How come the hack media never asks Amy hey Amy how can we afford to keep this Medical system that costs double that of what every other developed nation pays and lets 10’s of thousands of people die each year and 100s of thousands to go bankrupt? As studies show Medicare for all would save 100s of billions of dollars for the American people not to mention the fact that a case study of every developed nation shows thats true as well..
@KOD :
Why do you assume I support her voting record ? I typed nothing to indicate that is my position. Rather, I am acknowledging that that is the political reality we must accept and apart from a leader like Bernie being nominated and having majority support it is unlikely to change.
I am an advocate for universal health care and am currently visiting my daughter in a country that will provide whatever health care I need 24 / 7.
I agree that the cost analysis and benefits of government provided health care and education is a no brainer.
The rant in the mid section of your post fringes on silly conspiracy nonsense.
I think you might be the one galloping around on your high horse.
@hpqz Ahh no there are clear studies that show Bernie positive coverage versus negative coverage is ridiculous.. As is their support for Biden who has clear cognitive decline you would have to bury your head in the sand not see it.. And why don’t they support Medicare for all when facts prove it works? It is because of their corporate donors that not a conspiracy its a fact they give them money and power.. If the elections were publicly funded you would have a public health care system by now as many previous presidents have advocated for.. It is not pragmatic to continue with the current system it is disgusting.. Your lucky you can get out and go somewhere where your daughter is..
@KOD : Again, I am not disagreeing with you. You pose questions to me so that you can answer them for yourself.
I am not going to argue against the fact that there are clearly vested interests and corruption. Also, you are going to find less clearly motivated entrenched bias no matter which way you turn. Dyed in the wool political tribalism for example that often tends to be single issue stuff like abortion, the wall, or gun ownership, which doesn’t make any effort to be informed or look at the larger long term picture.
I consider it a given therefore that in the current circumstances we all must take a pragmatic approach and work with what we have for ourselves and our neighbours.
Perhaps, … when we come out of the other side of all this the lesson will be taken and acted upon by both voters and the representatives they elect and demand for change acted upon.
I have my doubts, so I keep a watching brief and where possible, participate constructively in effecting change where I am able.
Sad for this couple, angry with Rand Paul. Show some grace and dignity and don’t let this thing spread.
Yo fascist:
I’ve reported all the xenophobic comments in this thread.
We should start calling Stupidity and Arrogance THE AMERICAN DISEASE.
Shame on you.
Alannah Allfrey nobody knew in mid December. Virus is identified in December 30th. And China notified WHO on 31st. So best case was early January.
Hahahaha hahahaha look at you sheep 🐑 in here . I hate you all .
Chuck Schumer is a true fascist no one has said that
@HMSBlackPrince we knew December 18th, in Australia. I know the date, because my daughter wanted to go visit her friend in Sydney and we were tossing up on whether to fly her. By the 9th January Wuhan was shut down.
Dear Sen. Klobuchar,
We feel for you. Stay strong.
Love from Australia.
@Band Scores Galore not in Australia. Generally, we’re not arseholes.
@Alannah Allfrey whose side are you condemning? I honestly can’t tell.
@Tim Anderson your side😉
@Alannah Allfrey I thought so!! 🙂🙏 Not much need for wishing someone unwell really. Take care and stay safe.
@Tim Anderson thank you. You too!
Best wishes Amy for your husband’s recovery. And condolences for your friend’s loss of her brother.
i had this crazy dream that everyone was dying and our President was incompetent
Well, neither one is true so get on with your life…….
Incontinent, more likely…
@Suzy Qualcast …..don’t quit your day job that you’re home from
Just pay your taxes like a good little American John Mutch ✔️
Welcome to your dream–real life
Prayers to Senator Klobuchar’s husband on recovering soon. Senator Klobuchar is brave and admirable. It must be so hard to not be able to see her husband.
her husband is probably getting state funded healthcare that she herself doesnt want for everyone else
America be strong and dont give up 🙏
Hope your husband will recover.
-Prayers from the Philippines
Some of us will not go quietly .. either I’ll go out kicking and screaming or lauding at how foolish we as a species really are.. either w ay There’s going to be a lot of noise when i go.
I don’t want to imagine being in Amy’s shoes. It must be so hard, worrying & being separated. I hope he has a full recovery. Scary.
Worrying that she is Asymptomatic……She was in Washington with her husband the day before he started feeling sick. I’m surprised nobody has put this together yet? Some people are so irresponsible , especially the virtue signaling types.
@Khabib Nurmagomedov She is outside of the 14 day window. her doctor knows the details and did not advise her to get a test.
@Xyz Same You might need help. 😳 That long rant gave no reason for you to lack empathy for a woman worried about her husband. If possible, take a look in the mirror & chill tf out.
Stay safe.
@Xyz Same Maybe you should look up Asymptomatic, she was in direct PHYSICAL contact with the virus. I’m from Canada we have free healthcare, thankfully we have free healthcare for all. I get that Drs are saying 14 days….. they and everyone else have a testing issue (not enough tests) the best way to know if you have/had the covid 19 is to get tested. There aren’t enough tests for people so they just tell you to self isolate for 14 days , what a joke that is. Sadly your country is going to be chaos in a week or two, people that should have been tested are most likely spreading the virus unbeknownst. 6ft rule ……so animals don’t dig up the corpses .
Imagine her shock when she found out that Rand Paul came back to work in the Senate while waiting for the results from his Covid-19 test, instead of self-isolating at home…then got a POSITIVE result, so could have infected half the Senate. Wishing your husband a full recovery, Ms. Klobuchar.
Canuckmom1958: Indeed, indeed.
This is Sad! USA failed big time on testing. We can’t fight what we don’t see. Testing only the sick is not helpful. 5 1/2 days is too long to wait for results.