Kevin Bacon encourages social distancing with ‘Six Degrees’ campaign

March 21, 2020

 

Actor Kevin Bacon is leading the pack of celebrities participating in the #IStayHomeFor challenge, designed to get people to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by self-isolating and maintaining social distance.

44 Comments on "Kevin Bacon encourages social distancing with ‘Six Degrees’ campaign"

  1. gypsysoloarbabie | March 21, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    I love Kevin bacon☺️

  2. Gargantuan Leviathan | March 21, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Nobody cares that nobody cares that nobody cares that youre first.

  3. Maru telléz | March 21, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Love Kevin always , awesomeness!!!

  4. Batman Pop's | March 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Seeing Kevin makes me want some bacon LOL 🥓😂

  5. The Hidden Truth About Boys In Jamaica | March 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Excellent, its the only way to control this virus

  6. Is God Real? Check This Out! | March 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Stay home, stay safe, and stay praying my friends. Something huge is coming. I love you all! 📖🕰👑

  7. Opus 313 | March 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Yes, we are all connected.
    Stay safe everyone!

  8. Bruce Aitken | March 21, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    The ultra rich telling people to have “courage” while they sit in the lap of luxury with the best of care. Can you hear them laughing?

    • dominique bourjac collier | March 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      I know people without money staying home!

    • Betty Clark | March 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      I don’t see them laughing at all.

    • B Bodziak | March 21, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      My daughter is a student and a nanny for a well-heeled producer in LA and she now has my daughter going to the grocery store for the whole family. Her (the boss) biggest complaint is that the owner of the yoga studio has to come to her house now instead of her going to the studio. Hollywood problems.

    • MrMOLONLABE1776 | March 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Bernie laughs really hard when he counts his millions while flying around on private jets cooking the planet. Those poor polar bears.

  9. JohnAnon | March 21, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Crispy Bacon with Nuts…CNN

  10. Carol Canuso | March 21, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    Kevin Bacon is such a wonderful person.

  11. jfsfrnd | March 21, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Its not going to kill you guys to socially distance. You have phones and the internet to talk to your friends. Go home

    • ItsStillRealToMe DamnIt | March 21, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      I dunno about that. If I can’t go out and go to the gym sometime soon, I might start getting into the alcohol at home. Then I might kill you guys. Stay safe.

    • Roger Wilco | March 21, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      But it’s more fun for us all to be on our phones around a table….cause who needs manners….

  12. Cecilia Anamaria | March 21, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Hi, Kevin, let’s take care of ourselves. I love your movies: footloose and hollow man. Greetings from Lima, Peru

  13. Smith Ed | March 21, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Because we’re all millionaires and we can stay home as long as we want no stress

  14. 4Guess | March 21, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    The rich telling the poor and less fortunate to stay inside. As they sit in their mansions with people wading on them. While some can barely afford 5 days of food let alone 2 to 4 weeks.

  15. ultraaa combo | March 21, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    If I had the money (millions) I would stay home everyday.corona virus or not.

  16. Kirkland Gandy | March 21, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    He sucks and always has! Washed up before first movie.

  17. Dana Maupin | March 21, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    #IStayHomeFor my mom and dad who have cancer and my son who has asthma.

  18. The Prophet Mohdonald Bin Trump | March 21, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    “Coronavirus is a witch hunt, and the whole wide world is in on it”
    -Donald Trump

  19. Slapdat Hugh Jass | March 21, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    I’m socially distancing myself from the opinions and hypocrisy of Hollywood celebrities.

  20. Wholesaler Gal | March 21, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    New International Version
    He sent out his word and healed them; he rescued them from the grave. Psalms 107:20

