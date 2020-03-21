Kevin Bacon encourages social distancing with ‘Six Degrees’ campaign

Actor Kevin Bacon is leading the pack of celebrities participating in the #IStayHomeFor challenge, designed to get people to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by self-isolating and maintaining social distance.
#CNN #News
Actor Kevin Bacon is leading the pack of celebrities participating in the #IStayHomeFor challenge, designed to get people to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by self-isolating and maintaining social distance.
#CNN #News
I love Kevin bacon☺️
Bacon goes well with everything! 😉😁❤
@Tyrade Shift
Even liberal tears?
@Whitey McPrivileged they go great with a McDonalds burger, those republicans love pumping their hearts with grease.
@الله يكره الجمهوريين
Yup only republicans eat burgers lol moron.
Nobody cares that nobody cares that nobody cares that youre first.
I care. I’m the first to care!
*_”The first shall be last and the last shall be first”_* 😁
Love Kevin always , awesomeness!!!
Seeing Kevin makes me want some bacon LOL 🥓😂
And I bet seeing me makes you want a corona and lime… so lame
@Covid 19 ok 🤪
Excellent, its the only way to control this virus
Stay home, stay safe, and stay praying my friends. Something huge is coming. I love you all! 📖🕰👑
Yes…pray. Pray to the God that sent the virus in the first place.
@Tycondaroga100 Um yeah, I don’t think God did that. 🙄
Yes, we are all connected.
Stay safe everyone!
The ultra rich telling people to have “courage” while they sit in the lap of luxury with the best of care. Can you hear them laughing?
I know people without money staying home!
I don’t see them laughing at all.
My daughter is a student and a nanny for a well-heeled producer in LA and she now has my daughter going to the grocery store for the whole family. Her (the boss) biggest complaint is that the owner of the yoga studio has to come to her house now instead of her going to the studio. Hollywood problems.
Bernie laughs really hard when he counts his millions while flying around on private jets cooking the planet. Those poor polar bears.
Crispy Bacon with Nuts…CNN
🖕
Kevin Bacon is such a wonderful person.
Lol
Sheeple
Its not going to kill you guys to socially distance. You have phones and the internet to talk to your friends. Go home
I dunno about that. If I can’t go out and go to the gym sometime soon, I might start getting into the alcohol at home. Then I might kill you guys. Stay safe.
But it’s more fun for us all to be on our phones around a table….cause who needs manners….
Hi, Kevin, let’s take care of ourselves. I love your movies: footloose and hollow man. Greetings from Lima, Peru
If u like Hollow Man u gonna love The Invisible Man, stay safe!
Because we’re all millionaires and we can stay home as long as we want no stress
The rich telling the poor and less fortunate to stay inside. As they sit in their mansions with people wading on them. While some can barely afford 5 days of food let alone 2 to 4 weeks.
Thank you!
Ikr?? Pisses me off
It’s going to be hard, no kidding! But it will save lives, maybe the future of the country, if we can just buck up and do what’s needed. And what’s needed is that we stay away from others!
If I had the money (millions) I would stay home everyday.corona virus or not.
So true!!
He sucks and always has! Washed up before first movie.
#IStayHomeFor my mom and dad who have cancer and my son who has asthma.
“Coronavirus is a witch hunt, and the whole wide world is in on it”
-Donald Trump
I’m socially distancing myself from the opinions and hypocrisy of Hollywood celebrities.
New International Version
He sent out his word and healed them; he rescued them from the grave. Psalms 107:20