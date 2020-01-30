Kashmiris breach India’s internet firewall through VPNs

TOPICS:

January 30, 2020

 

Kashmir continues to face internet restrictions. They have been in place since India revoked the disputed region’s nominal autonomy in August 2019.

But after a Supreme Court directive, internet has returned in the form of a 2G network. Social media remains blocked. But Kashmiris are using VPNs to access social media and telling their own stories.

#Kashmir #KashmirInternet #KashmirVPNs

Subscribe:
Livestream:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
Visit our website:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Kashmiris breach India’s internet firewall through VPNs"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.