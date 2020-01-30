Kashmiris breach India’s internet firewall through VPNs

Kashmir continues to face internet restrictions. They have been in place since India revoked the disputed region’s nominal autonomy in August 2019.
But after a Supreme Court directive, internet has returned in the form of a 2G network. Social media remains blocked. But Kashmiris are using VPNs to access social media and telling their own stories.
#Kashmir #KashmirInternet #KashmirVPNs
