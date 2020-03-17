Joe Biden Wins In Mississippi, NBC News Projects | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 17, 2020

 

Joe Biden has won the Mississippi Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. Aired on 3/10/2020.
48 Comments on "Joe Biden Wins In Mississippi, NBC News Projects | MSNBC"

  1. Catherine Ewonkem | March 10, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Bravo. !!!

  2. Swindle Visuals | March 10, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    “Bernie has the lead on the next state, better not mention that”

  3. Jennifer Hall | March 10, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    I don’t understand Biden has no message. and is weak if compared to Sanders.

    • my2cents | March 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Yeah, me neither. I am increasingly starting to suspect the *TDMS RESEARCH* reports might be onto something. What if the so-called primary elections are nothing more than a dog and pony show?

    • Aaron A420 | March 10, 2020 at 11:18 PM | Reply

      You don’t understand. Exactly.

    • herrconstable | March 10, 2020 at 11:37 PM | Reply

      @my2cents Good Lord. No.

      You both live in a bubble and that’s why you don’t understand that not everyone wants a revolution.

      Biden is savvy and ran on electability in a year where a majority of Democrats rank electability as their chief concern. It doesn’t mean he has no vision. Check out his page. $640 billion to combat redlining, build new homes for the homeless, increase rent subsidies, etcetera. His healthcare plan, while maybe not what you want and some people will slip through the cracks, will give healthcare to more people than ever, including a significant Medicaid expansion (single payer for the poor who can’t afford insurance!). And on and on and on.

      If you want to know about his policies, go to his page. Most people don’t vote based on policy and that’s why he didn’t campaign on that. Sanders took a different route, as did Warren, and look at them now.

    • Arithia | March 10, 2020 at 11:43 PM | Reply

      If he had a message, he forgot it.

    • Bud Fudlacker | March 11, 2020 at 12:09 AM | Reply

      Jennifer, That is bad! Bernie can not even stand up straight! Trump! 2020! DUH!

  4. Baby drumphf | March 10, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    Even though I’m a Social Democrat and a Bernie Sanders fan, congratulations to Joe Biden for his win in Mississsippi and Michigan cause anybody is better than tRump!

  5. She's my President | March 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Andrea chainsaw Greenspan is the unsung hero tonight .. Chainsawing to pieces anyone who oppose the rigging of the election for Biden *Andrea’s chainsaw dripping with the blood of Bernie supporters* #StopMSNBCannibalHolocaust

  6. L S | March 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    BERNIE SANDERS 2020
    Don’t matter, I will still vote for Bernie Sanders 👍

    • HDY | March 10, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      I won’t vote like you, but I salute you. Bernie is a stand-up guy. Grateful for him.

    • AnyOne ButTrump2020 | March 11, 2020 at 12:29 AM | Reply

      Bernie a good guy but his ideas are crazy I’m all for healthcare but I don’t want to pay for someone’s liberal art degree

  7. Josh Gates | March 10, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    Joe thinks it’s 1980 all over again.

  8. Ro G | March 10, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Biden or Bernie. Either one is way more competent than t’rump. Heck, even a ham sandwich knows that you can’t use the flu vaccine to fight the coronavirus. 😄😆

  9. Henry Clay | March 10, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    Joe “I grope in a grandfatherly way” Biden. He shot himself down even before he entered the race. Joe is a joke and so is the whole corrupt process.

  10. War Hawk | March 10, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    This gotta be the worst democrat nomination in my lifetime, I can’t believe people actually stand in line to vote for this guy

  11. Trump News | March 10, 2020 at 11:19 PM | Reply

    Trump winning again

  12. Jeffery Shabazz | March 10, 2020 at 11:41 PM | Reply

    Mississippi 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄Trump doesn’t even have to campaign in Mississippi they’re still waiting on the wall😄😄😄😄😄😄

  13. KARAH D. | March 11, 2020 at 12:06 AM | Reply

    WOW… Yikes!!!

  14. KARAH D. | March 11, 2020 at 12:06 AM | Reply

    #ADOS SC

  15. Johnny Sunrocket | March 11, 2020 at 12:21 AM | Reply

    I really hope Biden doesn’t have any Senior moments when he’s up against rump dump. Cus I don’t believe he can handle it!

  16. James Irwin | March 11, 2020 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    Mississippi looses ground everytime Biden wins. He don’t care about your poor or downtrodden. As long as he gets paid, he don’t mind that you die from a lack of healthcare.
    Biden wins the people lose.

    • Alex Shapiro | March 11, 2020 at 7:26 AM | Reply

      Even if he cared, what’s the solution anyway? I’d love for everyone to get proper healthcare. To do that, we’d have to need many more doctors than we have for sure because more healthcare means more inspections, more surgeries, so we need more people going to that profession. So I guess we should create an incentive for people to study for many many years to be a doctor? Because just declaring healthcare ‘free’ isn’t going to make young people dedicate their life to be a doctor to examine your health for ‘free’.

  17. Suemack24 | March 11, 2020 at 10:03 AM | Reply

    Go Bernie

  18. looes74 looes74 | March 11, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Joe Biden reminds me of this famous Roman guy, Claudius…..heard of him

  19. Jean Jones | March 12, 2020 at 4:09 AM | Reply

    He’s old he’s creepy and now we see signs that he is mean”
    on top of that add in his forgetfulness and inaccurate memories.
    all signs of senile dementia, in other words, his rubber band has snapped

  20. flash flash | March 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Just Nominate Hillary Clinton instead there is no point for her being vp Joes Lost his mind this is actauly becoming sad to watch this man is not fit his sick he needs help no 1 will vote for him this is bulying an old man this is the way its going every 1 can see it get it over and done with pull the plug Dnc wake up no 1 cares Clinton will do better anyway regardless of the situation!

