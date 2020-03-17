Joe Biden Wins In Mississippi, NBC News Projects | MSNBC

Joe Biden has won the Mississippi Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. Aired on 3/10/2020.
(FULL VIDEO TITLE)"(OPTIMIZED VIDEO SPECIFIC DESCRIPTION)
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Bravo. !!!
“Bernie has the lead on the next state, better not mention that”
The fact is, more Democrats want Biden than want Sanders. You don’t have to like it, but it’s reality.
Swindle, LOL! Communism failed dementia is now the democrat party!
not anymore
Swindle Bernie has the lead on the race to the grave over Biden!
I don’t understand Biden has no message. and is weak if compared to Sanders.
Yeah, me neither. I am increasingly starting to suspect the *TDMS RESEARCH* reports might be onto something. What if the so-called primary elections are nothing more than a dog and pony show?
You don’t understand. Exactly.
@my2cents Good Lord. No.
You both live in a bubble and that’s why you don’t understand that not everyone wants a revolution.
Biden is savvy and ran on electability in a year where a majority of Democrats rank electability as their chief concern. It doesn’t mean he has no vision. Check out his page. $640 billion to combat redlining, build new homes for the homeless, increase rent subsidies, etcetera. His healthcare plan, while maybe not what you want and some people will slip through the cracks, will give healthcare to more people than ever, including a significant Medicaid expansion (single payer for the poor who can’t afford insurance!). And on and on and on.
If you want to know about his policies, go to his page. Most people don’t vote based on policy and that’s why he didn’t campaign on that. Sanders took a different route, as did Warren, and look at them now.
If he had a message, he forgot it.
Jennifer, That is bad! Bernie can not even stand up straight! Trump! 2020! DUH!
Even though I’m a Social Democrat and a Bernie Sanders fan, congratulations to Joe Biden for his win in Mississsippi and Michigan cause anybody is better than tRump!
Michigan isn’t releasing results till tomorrow wtf are you talking about?
Andrea chainsaw Greenspan is the unsung hero tonight .. Chainsawing to pieces anyone who oppose the rigging of the election for Biden *Andrea’s chainsaw dripping with the blood of Bernie supporters* #StopMSNBCannibalHolocaust
#timeforyoutodie
BERNIE SANDERS 2020
Don’t matter, I will still vote for Bernie Sanders 👍
I won’t vote like you, but I salute you. Bernie is a stand-up guy. Grateful for him.
Bernie a good guy but his ideas are crazy I’m all for healthcare but I don’t want to pay for someone’s liberal art degree
Joe thinks it’s 1980 all over again.
Biden or Bernie. Either one is way more competent than t’rump. Heck, even a ham sandwich knows that you can’t use the flu vaccine to fight the coronavirus. 😄😆
@Arithia At least they weren’t trust fund babies like Trump.
@Arithia Bernie Sanders was a carpenter 😂😂😂
Ro, Your top guy is running for the senate! LOL! He could not win a debate against a ham sandwich! LOL! KAG!
@n smith Well he will have plenty of time to do that again! LOL!
Ro G Biden and the rest of the neoliberals are one and the same with the republicans. They’re all members of the corporate party and the people are not invited. Here’s your lying, dogface pony soldier https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaF9NjQ83B4_mz5riqrFTF62Mu087Ee2l
Joe “I grope in a grandfatherly way” Biden. He shot himself down even before he entered the race. Joe is a joke and so is the whole corrupt process.
when did he say that?
This gotta be the worst democrat nomination in my lifetime, I can’t believe people actually stand in line to vote for this guy
JOE2020
Bernie bros feeling the burn? 🥴😂🤨🤯
Walking In Truth & Knowledge feeling the burn ? More like feeling concerned that the guy that talks about god in rallies says “ you know the thing “
@War Hawk none of you demons know the Most High. I don’t care about Bernie Trump or Biden. I can’t wait to see all of their destructions
@Walking In Truth & Knowledge you the person that is “Most High “in this comment section
Trump winning again
Trump * whining* over & over again…🤮👎
Mississippi 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄Trump doesn’t even have to campaign in Mississippi they’re still waiting on the wall😄😄😄😄😄😄
WOW… Yikes!!!
#ADOS SC
I really hope Biden doesn’t have any Senior moments when he’s up against rump dump. Cus I don’t believe he can handle it!
Ur talking about taking on a bloated orange blob who can’t even speak in full sentences… ‘senior’ moments indeed…
2 days later and Trump’s incompetence has been fully exposed…
Mississippi looses ground everytime Biden wins. He don’t care about your poor or downtrodden. As long as he gets paid, he don’t mind that you die from a lack of healthcare.
Biden wins the people lose.
Even if he cared, what’s the solution anyway? I’d love for everyone to get proper healthcare. To do that, we’d have to need many more doctors than we have for sure because more healthcare means more inspections, more surgeries, so we need more people going to that profession. So I guess we should create an incentive for people to study for many many years to be a doctor? Because just declaring healthcare ‘free’ isn’t going to make young people dedicate their life to be a doctor to examine your health for ‘free’.
Go Bernie
Joe Biden reminds me of this famous Roman guy, Claudius…..heard of him
He’s old he’s creepy and now we see signs that he is mean”
on top of that add in his forgetfulness and inaccurate memories.
all signs of senile dementia, in other words, his rubber band has snapped
Just Nominate Hillary Clinton instead there is no point for her being vp Joes Lost his mind this is actauly becoming sad to watch this man is not fit his sick he needs help no 1 will vote for him this is bulying an old man this is the way its going every 1 can see it get it over and done with pull the plug Dnc wake up no 1 cares Clinton will do better anyway regardless of the situation!