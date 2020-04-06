Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in the Democratic primary in Florida, which has the fourth most delegates of any state, NBC News projects. The victory in a state with 219 delegates up for grabs helps Biden increase his delegate lead over Sanders, which stood at 871 to 719 at the start of the night, according to NBC News. Illinois and Arizona also were voting, and Biden had polling leads in both states. Aired on 03/17/2020.

Joe Biden Wins Florida, NBC News projects | MSNBC