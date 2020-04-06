Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in the Democratic primary in Florida, which has the fourth most delegates of any state, NBC News projects. The victory in a state with 219 delegates up for grabs helps Biden increase his delegate lead over Sanders, which stood at 871 to 719 at the start of the night, according to NBC News. Illinois and Arizona also were voting, and Biden had polling leads in both states. Aired on 03/17/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Joe Biden Wins Florida, NBC News projects | MSNBC
Wow..I can’t believe what a year this week has been!!!!
For real. I think we’re bombing people in Iraq right now too. That’s not even news!
IMAGINE MY SHOCK
Is Williams sure? Did he do his math or someone elses?
🤣 everyone gets a million dollars 🤣
Thanks Obama
First and last blk prez
Obama wasn’t even black. He was half black, and acted white af.
Of course he does congratulations to our brother ☮️
_”The race is too early to kaa?”_ Yeah sure. Everything is always too early to kaa.
Dem’s had 3 1/2 years to come up with a competent candidate to run against Trump and the best they can do is Biden! How pathetic is that.
He was just campaigning for Republicans three years ago, lol!!
They(the dnc and the corrupt media) coalesced against the one viable candidate because Trump is better to them than Bernie after all that talk about him being the one issue they were going to tackle and they just willingly got him reelected by pushing out this turd that’s getting slaughtered.
@Kim Whiteduck You are more delusional than any Trump voter.
@N Vannote Joe Biden will be the next President of the US, clearly the voters have made that clear, so, delusion here is you! Be well.
@Kim Whiteduck wow the trolls are really going after you. 😂 I agree with you, Biden will most likely win in November.
Joe Biden: Memory loss
Also Biden: *”Pushups!”, “We didn’t put kids in cages!”, “Lying Dogfaced Pony soldier!”, “I was arrested for meeting Mandela!”, and “You are full of sh*t!”*
he met kids sniffing his victims I bet vrius is dem made to hault elections
Val Mid “poor kids are just as smart as white kids”— biden
Yeah Val, but he should have been arrested for what he did in the Ukraine ! He will be Malarkey Joe come the November to remember ! TRUMP 2020 !
Does Sleepy Joe remember this night?
I knew trump was going to get re-elected before he was even elected the first time
Right, Presidents usually always win their second terms.
Yeah he will, and that’s why the New World Order released Covid 19 ! The impeachment fraud didn’t work, and they are that desperate for power !
Alex Tourigny Settle down.
I will settle down when they drag this crook away in handcuffs Eddie !
WE DO NOT SUPORT HIM LOL !
YES WE DO!!!!!
@John Adamsct FL does not and will not. Trump will win FL….and there’s nothing you and your caps lock can do about it.
is there anyone under the age of 40 who enthusiastically supports Biden?
No
Hard to find.
He’s WON NOTHING! It’s been given to him!”
He’s vanishing just like Hillary did in the end.
WHERE’S BIDEN??
What Kind Of Morons Are Voting For This Disgusting Piece Of 💩!!!
@Esmeralda Orcutt they are rigged elections
@Esmeralda Orcutt since the Democrats control everything in their own party, they can absolutely rig the system.
Nobody it’s voting for Biden, however the Democrats can’t have a Socialist as their leader.
WHERE’S HUNTER?
Some dam truth would be great in times like this-mother truckers!!
Biden: “I would like to thank corn pop, and you know that thing”
Well there goes any chance for improvement.
🤢
Where has Joe been the past week?
How can we trust him to run the country when he goes MIA during a national emergency?
Dems are worried over this, and rightfully so. What’s he doing? Hiding out in a bunker with women and children?
lol!