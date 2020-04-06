Joe Biden Wins Florida, NBC News projects | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 6, 2020

 

Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in the Democratic primary in Florida, which has the fourth most delegates of any state, NBC News projects. The victory in a state with 219 delegates up for grabs helps Biden increase his delegate lead over Sanders, which stood at 871 to 719 at the start of the night, according to NBC News. Illinois and Arizona also were voting, and Biden had polling leads in both states. Aired on 03/17/2020.
45 Comments on "Joe Biden Wins Florida, NBC News projects | MSNBC"

  1. david zero | March 17, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    Wow..I can’t believe what a year this week has been!!!!

  2. David Sherbondy | March 17, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    IMAGINE MY SHOCK

  3. bill bixby | March 17, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

    Is Williams sure? Did he do his math or someone elses?

  4. orenshin10 | March 17, 2020 at 11:18 PM | Reply

    Thanks Obama

  5. Michael Dennis Tooley | March 18, 2020 at 6:03 AM | Reply

    Of course he does congratulations to our brother ☮️

  6. Rursus | March 18, 2020 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    _”The race is too early to kaa?”_ Yeah sure. Everything is always too early to kaa.

  7. Jean Jones | March 18, 2020 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    Dem’s had 3 1/2 years to come up with a competent candidate to run against Trump and the best they can do is Biden! How pathetic is that.

    • Daniea3 | March 23, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      He was just campaigning for Republicans three years ago, lol!!

    • N Vannote | March 23, 2020 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      They(the dnc and the corrupt media) coalesced against the one viable candidate because Trump is better to them than Bernie after all that talk about him being the one issue they were going to tackle and they just willingly got him reelected by pushing out this turd that’s getting slaughtered.

    • N Vannote | March 23, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @Kim Whiteduck You are more delusional than any Trump voter.

    • Kim Whiteduck | March 23, 2020 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @N Vannote Joe Biden will be the next President of the US, clearly the voters have made that clear, so, delusion here is you! Be well.

    • Francis Slagley | April 5, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      @Kim Whiteduck wow the trolls are really going after you. 😂 I agree with you, Biden will most likely win in November.

  8. Val Mid | March 19, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Joe Biden: Memory loss
    Also Biden: *”Pushups!”, “We didn’t put kids in cages!”, “Lying Dogfaced Pony soldier!”, “I was arrested for meeting Mandela!”, and “You are full of sh*t!”*

  9. Hona Wikeepa | March 20, 2020 at 3:21 AM | Reply

    Does Sleepy Joe remember this night?

  10. EddieMachetti | March 23, 2020 at 7:02 AM | Reply

    I knew trump was going to get re-elected before he was even elected the first time

  11. rich | March 23, 2020 at 7:07 AM | Reply

    WE DO NOT SUPORT HIM LOL !

  12. Justin Webster | March 23, 2020 at 7:16 AM | Reply

    is there anyone under the age of 40 who enthusiastically supports Biden?

  13. James Butterson | March 23, 2020 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    He’s WON NOTHING! It’s been given to him!”

  14. kydrythm | March 23, 2020 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    He’s vanishing just like Hillary did in the end.

    WHERE’S BIDEN??

  15. SneekySmurf | March 23, 2020 at 8:38 AM | Reply

    Some dam truth would be great in times like this-mother truckers!!

  16. Trumpet Music | March 23, 2020 at 9:40 AM | Reply

    Biden: “I would like to thank corn pop, and you know that thing”

  17. Kelly Krause | March 23, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    Well there goes any chance for improvement.

  18. Carlos Perdomo | March 23, 2020 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    🤢

  19. Sakumi | March 23, 2020 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Where has Joe been the past week?

    How can we trust him to run the country when he goes MIA during a national emergency?

    • Charles Warren | March 23, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

      Dems are worried over this, and rightfully so. What’s he doing? Hiding out in a bunker with women and children?

  20. anon678 | March 23, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    lol!

