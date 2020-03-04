Joe Biden speaks after further Super Tuesday votes revealed (LIVE) | USA TODAY

March 4, 2020

 

On Super Tuesday, the largest number of voters made their presidential choices, with a large number of delegates up for grabs.

On March 3rd, 14 states and one territory from across the country have primary elections: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and American Samoa.

Voters in all Super Tuesday states will participate in a primary, while Democrats in American Samoa will have a caucus. Democrats abroad also start voting on Tuesday and can vote through March 10th.

17 Comments on "Joe Biden speaks after further Super Tuesday votes revealed (LIVE) | USA TODAY"

  1. sesus6 | March 4, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    LOL! Embarrassing bad.

  2. Usagiynami | March 4, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    45

  3. Danny Sullivan Music | March 4, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    I’m all for pranking confused old people, but making them President? That’s too far…

  4. James Sisk | March 4, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Y’all got editors?

  5. Bo Rood | March 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    So he’s just going to.. Bide time until he gets.. Trumped by the Don?

  6. Ape Gone Mad | March 4, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    President Trump will have no problem beating him in the main election!

  7. hhhh9579 | March 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    Not only is he slow so is his editor Jesus Christ man can you do anything right?

  8. ZEN TANGO Oscar Wright | March 4, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    If Biden were to select Michel Obama as VP the country would EXPLODE enthusiasm !!!!!

  9. B Rose | March 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    TRUMP2020

    • K Hafo | March 4, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      Wohoo! More tax cuts to to 1%, less money to the rest of America and even more corruption, let’s make it happen, Trump 2020!

  10. Ellis Conner | March 4, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Lets go Joe! BIDEN2020

    • K Hafo | March 4, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      Yes! Let’s elect the same kind of good old corruption again!
      It’s incredible. For one time Americans really have a chance to elect a president who actually cares about the little people and isn’t bought by the rich. And yet you go for the same garbage again. You love corruption. Plain and simple. You deserve Trump. Someone who votes for Biden over Sanders deserves to be ruled by Trump. America is beyond hope. How sad.

