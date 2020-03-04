Joe Biden speaks after further Super Tuesday votes revealed (LIVE) | USA TODAY

On Super Tuesday, the largest number of voters made their presidential choices, with a large number of delegates up for grabs.

On March 3rd, 14 states and one territory from across the country have primary elections: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and American Samoa.

Voters in all Super Tuesday states will participate in a primary, while Democrats in American Samoa will have a caucus. Democrats abroad also start voting on Tuesday and can vote through March 10th.

