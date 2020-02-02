Joe Biden On Iowa: ‘My Gut Tells Me Things Are Going Well’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 2, 2020

 

NBC News' Mike Memoli is on the bus with Joe Biden and has a one-on-one interview on how he feels about the Iowa Caucus this coming week.

71 Comments on "Joe Biden On Iowa: ‘My Gut Tells Me Things Are Going Well’ | MSNBC"

  1. Supernautiloid | February 2, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    Look, fat. Your gut should vote for someone else.

  2. Soroush Darvish | February 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    My gut tells me Biden is another neocon corrupt gangster that will lose to trump.

    • Fernando Valdes | February 2, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      But the him around very young girls and then tell me if he looks like a gangster but a pedophile and corrupt

    • Grim Reefer | February 2, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      Switch the names around and you are correct! Fk traitor Trump, Biden has my vote! Anybody will do other than Trump the Russian asset!

    • Fernando Valdes | February 2, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @Grim Reefer just wait and see who will win, it’s a matter of time so you can wake up to see what the majority of the Americans like as the president, just wait and see,

    • Grim Reefer | February 2, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @Fernando Valdes Your opinion is irrelevant, due to the fact you aren’t even American. MORON!

  3. Zogca | February 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    His gut? How about his brain? Still working properly? It looks like dementia, all the signs are there.

  4. raul belinschi | February 2, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    Why wont you endorse him and throw away ANY pretense of objectivity and journalism. This is propaganda, not news!

  5. BeachBum | February 2, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    A vote for Biden = No change, Corporations will keep owning U.S. Politics. He said he’d change nothing.

  6. MASTER BLASTER | February 2, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    This guy doesn’t remember his name total joke

  7. luckyluc25 | February 2, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    I’m Joe Biden, and I forgot this message, lol.

  8. Random Person | February 2, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    That’s just indigestion, Joe. Things are not going well for you at all.

    • Sushi Wolf | February 2, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      Random Person why did you just copy and paste the same response hahahah? Did your mom take the keyboard for a second, now this is how it’s done Danny.

    • Random Person | February 2, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      @Sushi Wolf Who’s mad, good sir? Not I, lol. I’m amused.

      I guess I should thank you for that.

    • Sushi Wolf | February 2, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      Random Person I guess the good thing about being home schooled is the lessons never end until you move out, we all know that’s never happening hahahah!

    • Random Person | February 2, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @Sushi Wolf Another weak argument from a very mad individual. Keep ’em coming; we’re all having a good chuckle.

  9. Larry Davis | February 2, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    What he is saying is the ‘fix’ is in.

  10. Vincent Bugalia | February 2, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Now I know why Bernie is always throwing his arms around. He is trying to wake up Joe.

  11. Jamie Craighead | February 2, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    He’s a few years younger than Bernie, but looks several years older than him.

  12. skeppleYT | February 2, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Why does he seem so condescending when he interviews, literally every time.

    • skeppleYT | February 2, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

      @david paglia sad! I don’t think I’ve ever met a Biden supporter

    • david paglia | February 2, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      @skeppleYT did I say that? Im a blue dog that voted for The president.

    • skeppleYT | February 2, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      @david paglia nah not at all lol I just just saying I haven’t. Like anyone in person. It’s jsut crazy that he so easily is a front runner, but I literally know zero humans that would vote for him. It’s always yang, Bernie or Trump, sometimes Warren , sometimes even a bootychug, but never a biden

    • Jim Hower | February 2, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      Because he’s above the law, nobody can touch a Biden.

  13. Jamie Hood | February 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    He’s like the kid that his parents said could sing….their lying to you

  14. Roc | February 2, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    “Vote for someone else.” – Biden.

  15. Dustin Stevens | February 2, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    “Joe loves kids jumping on his lap.”

  16. Damnit Bobby | February 2, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    When you’re too old to realize you’re too old.

  17. Ty Nation | February 2, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    “I GOT HAIRY LEGS, THAT TURN BLONDE IN THE SUN” -Joe Biden 2019
    “WE CHOOSE TRUTH OVER FACTS” -Joe Biden 2019

  18. DiscoFalcon | February 2, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    The votes on this video should give a pretty solid idea of how the internet feels about things

  19. john basterson | February 2, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    By his “gut” he means the nomination stealing DNC.

  20. Elliemae Clampett | February 2, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    biden is nothing more than corporate, war mongering, drug czar. swamp rat for sure. and trump would mop the floor up with him.

