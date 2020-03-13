Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Concerns | MTP Daily | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 13, 2020

 

2020 Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancel primary night rallies amid growing coronavirus concerns. Aired on 3/10/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Concerns | MTP Daily | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

76 Comments on "Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Concerns | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. OffPH.wnr | March 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Not like anyone was showing up to Biden rally’s anyways.

  2. Kevin Griffin | March 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Joe Biden promised if elected he’ll put an end to the Spanish Flu

  3. Brian Lohse | March 10, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    Let’s have Justice for CrackPipe Hunter!!!

  4. Mark W. | March 10, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Hair sniffing can spread the virus.

  5. John Escobedo | March 10, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    00:12 DON’T TOUCH YOUR FACE!

  6. The End Begins | March 10, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    Nooooo, I wont get to hear Biden stumble over his words for 7 minutes, How will I decide how to vote?

  7. Jesus Christ | March 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Another excuse to hide Joe Biden. His staff will only wheel him in front of the camera for a few minutes. Hiden Biden.

  8. BC Bob | March 10, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    If either one of those dinosaurs catch Corona they are done as the virus loves the weak and feebled.

    • NDFOOTBALL | March 10, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      Trump 2020

    • Jay K | March 10, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      @BC Bob Hmm, if it’s ‘ Best of Health care ‘ then it must be Obamacare.

    • Pam Schobelock | March 10, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      @Jay K I’ve worked in medical administration for over 20 years. Obamacare was a disaster and Medicare 4 all would be catastrophic to our economy.

    • Jay K | March 10, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

      @Pam Schobelock A very good friend of mine passed away about four years ago from brain tumor. She was a staunch Trump supporter and avid Obama hater. However, as her time was nearing to end, she and her husband admitted, if it was not for Obama care they would’ve been in $250,000.00 debt. BTW, I am a Democrat.

    • JP Richardson | March 10, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      BC Bob and also the feeble minded, don’t forget about Trump!

  9. Mike Collins | March 10, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    biden got sent to the corner for losing his temper

  10. Mike Laing | March 10, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Yeah… since the DNC candidates are 100 year old rich white guys.. pretty good idea to keep them out of large crowds

  11. Last Free Apache | March 10, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    Hide Joe from having to speak.

    • Enoch Chow | March 10, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      Your mind tricks don’t work on me

    • Amier Solomon | March 10, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

      So they’re hiding Bernie from having to speak as well right? Cuz didn’t he cancel his rally too?

    • Jake Roberts | March 10, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      That’s what his handlers want, they’ve gotta cringe every time JoJo runs the old gob hole. But the rest of us, well, its humorous, sad funny. Watching the democrat party implode, these two are the best they’ve got, and the might bring Hillary or Big Mike in, or Heels up Harris, for VP. Oh yeah, more genius, shear genius.

  12. RXSTAR | March 10, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    Why y’all always got Biden as ur thumbnail.. biased!!!

  13. dnort4343 | March 10, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    “I love the smell of strange childrens hair in the morning”

    – Joe Biden

  14. Afro Mamba | March 10, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Wonder how long they’re gonna hide him

    • Monkey Wrenching | March 10, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      Afro Mamba – especially after how he acted in Michigan.

    • Donald Kasper | March 10, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

      Through to the election. If elected, handlers in the part will set policy, for a fee to their kids.

    • scarletbee | March 10, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      They probably have him muzzled and hogtied in a padded room somewhere while trying to figure out what to do with him after his latest “gaffe” at the auto plant.

  15. Tim Fuller | March 10, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    Biden cancelled his rally, but then forgot and showed up anyway.

  16. blue_pearl_22 | March 10, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    What a perfect excuse for Biden to not open his mouth in public.

  17. johnny rotten | March 10, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Poor joe what a way to end a career of stealing and lying . The great white dope

  18. MR. BLueITAChi | March 10, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    literally trump is out of his mind
    the flu killed that much ppl in a *YEAR* not 2 weeks
    also look at how carzy & fast the coronavirus is spreading and then compare it to the flu. this is insanity

  19. Danny Boy Jango | March 10, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    Yeah, THAT’S why they aren’t having their rallies.

  20. Michael Minugh | March 11, 2020 at 3:36 AM | Reply

    “We’re taking this unbelievably seriously” = Trump can’t believe people are still going on about this, he’s tired of listening to experts damnit!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.