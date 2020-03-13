Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Concerns | MTP Daily | MSNBC

2020 Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancel primary night rallies amid growing coronavirus concerns. Aired on 3/10/2020.
Not like anyone was showing up to Biden rally’s anyways.
I barely see blacks at Bernie rallies. All are just white and probably independents pretending to be Democrats
@Daddying no I’m voting trump. Accelerating change. Nothing will ever change unless we lose rights, that’s how history works unfortunately
@OffPH.wnr I’m definitely voting Trump, no matter who they pick
@Jake Roberts Have you hear Dr. Fauci at the hearing today?
@Irda Etiel No, don’t watch tv, I’ll find the clip.
Joe Biden promised if elected he’ll put an end to the Spanish Flu
Also that he would stop the Chicxulub Meteor from killing the dinosaurs
By getting rid of them?
@ScoringBox well yeah, he doesn’t want the old politions going extinct.
He said he will also invade and exterminate the extraterrestrials who live in a secret UFO base under the ice in Antarctica. We want Biden! We want Biden!
Or did he mean Spanish Fly?. 🤪
Let’s have Justice for CrackPipe Hunter!!!
Hair sniffing can spread the virus.
@Ralph Boyd naw……that was Hillary.
Ralph Boyd cute comebacks, is that all you got you pathetic smooth-brained loser.
@Pam Schobelock👈 MAGAtard goes Benghazi.😏
@WWG1WGA! USA 👈 MAGAtard can’t deal 😏
Lmfao
00:12 DON’T TOUCH YOUR FACE!
And no hair sniffing.
Nooooo, I wont get to hear Biden stumble over his words for 7 minutes, How will I decide how to vote?
Its ironic that berniebros who plot on how to steal from white men are losing as a result of voting for biden by black women
Hamberders.
@NDFOOTBALL 👈 MAGAtard dreaming.😏
@Gianconti Spinocci I’d be happy with either Bernie or Biden. Whoever it is, get Trump out!
@Joseph Swartzentruber Deciding for the good of society that a more equitable distribution of wealth is in the country’s best economic and social interests is most decidedly not stealing from white men.
Another excuse to hide Joe Biden. His staff will only wheel him in front of the camera for a few minutes. Hiden Biden.
All that matters is that you see him, Father.
Hide’n Biden.
AKA: Joe Bama Bin Hiden. He’s doin push ups over a “Bernie for Senate” poster.
If either one of those dinosaurs catch Corona they are done as the virus loves the weak and feebled.
Trump 2020
@BC Bob Hmm, if it’s ‘ Best of Health care ‘ then it must be Obamacare.
@Jay K I’ve worked in medical administration for over 20 years. Obamacare was a disaster and Medicare 4 all would be catastrophic to our economy.
@Pam Schobelock A very good friend of mine passed away about four years ago from brain tumor. She was a staunch Trump supporter and avid Obama hater. However, as her time was nearing to end, she and her husband admitted, if it was not for Obama care they would’ve been in $250,000.00 debt. BTW, I am a Democrat.
BC Bob and also the feeble minded, don’t forget about Trump!
biden got sent to the corner for losing his temper
And he’s wearing a pointed dunce hat while sucking his thumb,
Ralph Boyd tell me what it even means to be a democrat nowadays.
@ScoringBox not licking Putin’s filthy balls.
Ralph Boyd You need Jesus/…no doubt in my mind. Open your heart and open a bible. I’d educate you, but doubt your into real science.
@SCARL O’DONNELL 👈 MAGAtard religious about Putin’s Balls.
Yeah… since the DNC candidates are 100 year old rich white guys.. pretty good idea to keep them out of large crowds
Trump 2020
I don’t understand the significance of them being white.
Danny Boy Jango Because it isn’t significant. Democrats talk about race and gender representation all the time but the 2016 Republican field had more diversity than this year’s democrat primary. That should tell you something.
Joel Davis Trumps actually the youngest one of them.
Haha jews be mad. Kind of ironic that Bernie hates white men so much and now loses because of black women
Hide Joe from having to speak.
Your mind tricks don’t work on me
So they’re hiding Bernie from having to speak as well right? Cuz didn’t he cancel his rally too?
That’s what his handlers want, they’ve gotta cringe every time JoJo runs the old gob hole. But the rest of us, well, its humorous, sad funny. Watching the democrat party implode, these two are the best they’ve got, and the might bring Hillary or Big Mike in, or Heels up Harris, for VP. Oh yeah, more genius, shear genius.
Why y’all always got Biden as ur thumbnail.. biased!!!
@Stephen okay, spam bot
@Mr Gõöd Kat you’re so funny!!
omg stfu bernie bro, you’re all fking kids
@jef ok boomer
@Mason May im not a bot, and relax it was a joke
“I love the smell of strange childrens hair in the morning”
– Joe Biden
dnort4343 And having them feel his leghairs! 😱
Wonder how long they’re gonna hide him
Afro Mamba – especially after how he acted in Michigan.
Through to the election. If elected, handlers in the part will set policy, for a fee to their kids.
They probably have him muzzled and hogtied in a padded room somewhere while trying to figure out what to do with him after his latest “gaffe” at the auto plant.
Biden cancelled his rally, but then forgot and showed up anyway.
Haha
Hilarious
Hes probably gonna be at trump rally.
around 4O thousand….inside & out .DT2O2O ..rallies filled to the rafters …we Americans are coming …& the roar will be head from sea to shining sea !
What a perfect excuse for Biden to not open his mouth in public.
Trump 2020 landslide victory
Poor joe what a way to end a career of stealing and lying . The great white dope
literally trump is out of his mind
the flu killed that much ppl in a *YEAR* not 2 weeks
also look at how carzy & fast the coronavirus is spreading and then compare it to the flu. this is insanity
Yeah, THAT’S why they aren’t having their rallies.
“We’re taking this unbelievably seriously” = Trump can’t believe people are still going on about this, he’s tired of listening to experts damnit!