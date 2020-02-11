Joaquin Phoenix gives emotional speech at the 2020 Oscars | USA TODAY

February 11, 2020

 

Joaquin Phoenix gives emotional tribute to brother during Oscar speech.
Joaquin Phoenix gave an emotional tribute to his brother after accepting the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in "Joker."

12 Comments on "Joaquin Phoenix gives emotional speech at the 2020 Oscars | USA TODAY"

  1. Tiffany Wolfie | February 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    First

  2. The Proclaimer | February 11, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Best speech of the year

  3. Tina Ellen | February 11, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Phenomenal. #perfection

  4. Jetstom Jetstom | February 11, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    “I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week.” —Ricky Gervais about the Oscars Speeches

    Several minutes later, Gervais added, “It’s great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes.”

  5. KIMS ANGEL | February 11, 2020 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    Bravo very nice speech.. so tired of all the others fake false speeches..

  6. Mr. Raazi | February 11, 2020 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    Fascination

  7. Diego Pisfil | February 11, 2020 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    I can’t wait for C’mon C’mon

  8. Nancy Wood | February 11, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Well said

  9. Jezballz | February 11, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Emotional yes coherent no.

  10. Nilesh pargi DJ | February 11, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

  11. 呂姿敏 | February 11, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    His speech reminds me the show “The Good Place”. And it’s amazing 👌 We should help each other to be a better version of ourselves.

