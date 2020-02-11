Joaquin Phoenix gives emotional speech at the 2020 Oscars | USA TODAY

Joaquin Phoenix gives emotional tribute to brother during Oscar speech.
RELATED: Top moments from the 2020 Oscars
Joaquin Phoenix gave an emotional tribute to his brother after accepting the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in "Joker."
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#2020oscars #joker #joaquinphoenix
First
Best speech of the year
Phenomenal. #perfection
“I can’t wait to hear all your inspirational speeches about equality, and it’s great that the 3 hours you’re here tonight is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week.” —Ricky Gervais about the Oscars Speeches
Several minutes later, Gervais added, “It’s great to see such diversity in the room tonight. Rich sex pests of all shapes and sizes.”
Bravo very nice speech.. so tired of all the others fake false speeches..
Coming from pedo’s! Wake up stupids
Fascination
I can’t wait for C’mon C’mon
Well said
Emotional yes coherent no.
Hi Friend Mari chenal Nilesh pargi Dj chenal 👍 🔔 Subscribe Karo tik tok pagal Kari diniya git che
His speech reminds me the show “The Good Place”. And it’s amazing 👌 We should help each other to be a better version of ourselves.