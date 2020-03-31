Jeh Johnson Weighs In On Coronavirus Response | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 31, 2020

 

Fmr. VA Secy. David Shulkin and fmr. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson join Morning Joe to discuss organized response to the spread of the coronavirus. Aired on 3/18/2020.
95 Comments on "Jeh Johnson Weighs In On Coronavirus Response | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Dittzx | March 18, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Let’s begin by having Stable Genius going back to his Executive Time, or as in Kindergarten was called “Nap Time and no more tweeting!🤔😁

  2. Mainely | March 18, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Magafilth are still taking a defiant, obstinate and scoffing view; they’d rather get CV-19 and spread it than to acknowledge that Trump, Fox and the right wing hate America crowd were wrong about this being no big deal.

    • shkspr78 s | March 18, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      How many people have died from the Wuhan virus?
      So far this year 12,000 Americans have died from flu.
      Just a thought…

    • Mainely | March 18, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      ​@shkspr78 s​When I was in Iraq and we didn’t have adequate body armor, right wing chickenhawk scum were telling us the same “it could be worse” false narrative as a pathetic excuse for their failures, i.e. “look at all the people killed in WW1, how dare you complain about a few thousand wounded and killed”.

    • bud fudlacker sucks putins cock fudlacker | March 18, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

      Mainely
      ☠️put maga to death☠️

    • shkspr78 s | March 18, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

      @Mainely I feel sorry for you, brandishing ignorance like righteous armor.

  3. Biggus Dickus | March 18, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Closing the much praised pandemic unit established under Obama and then lying about it was certainly helpful. Nice work, dotard.

    • thewanderandhiscomp | March 19, 2020 at 6:12 AM | Reply

      @hej la4 multiple sources, yet your are trump deluded, you flat earth idiots still live in denial, trump also admitted he knew this was going to be a pandemic
      He lied about having millions of tests ready two weeks ago
      Pathetic

    • hej la4 | March 19, 2020 at 7:16 AM | Reply

      @thewanderandhiscomp As Mike Cash says here, you are using Trump-hating MSM as your sources… laughable. If Trump lied about ‘millions of tests’ please either give me the tweet he said this in or an unedited video link…otherwise your words are like “endless rain into a paper cup.”

    • Vera von Weltin | March 19, 2020 at 7:42 AM | Reply

      @hej la4 DELUSIONAL! Here is your ‘dear leader’ himself promising “anybody right now (and yesterday) that needs a test, can get a test. They are there…” . That was on the 6th of March! LIAR!

    • Vera von Weltin | March 19, 2020 at 7:56 AM | Reply

      FACT: UNAVAILABILITY of TESTS: trump LYING on 6 March: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_XwC9IQKBc and REALITY: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHbnm0nfuQA

    • hej la4 | March 19, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

      @Vera von Weltin The operative word being “needs” – in other words people who meet the criteria set by the CDC. Could Trump have been more precise? Sure, but to go apoplectic about it indicates to me that you have been watching far too much MSM . I recommend a giant Red Pill for your worrying TDS.

  4. Barbara murray | March 18, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    I’m wondering how the NBA and athletes were able to get tested a month ago and I’m a nurse and can’t get tested

    • Alex Correa | March 18, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      NBA is big buisness

    • brenda triplett | March 19, 2020 at 12:00 AM | Reply

      I’m so sorry. Thank you for your life of service to the public, you are appreciated and thought of by most of the people in this country❤️❤️

    • Adventure54 | March 19, 2020 at 12:38 AM | Reply

      @ice wolf There is no SOP, Einstein. The state Governors are no longer waiting for the government to act. The NBA is a multi billion dollar industry & their players are the bread & butter of the industry coming in contact with thousands of fans daily….more than the average human. They need to be virus free to not infect others or quarantined immediately….this is happening with all professional sports, not just the NBA.

    • Razvan Zamfir | March 19, 2020 at 9:42 AM | Reply

      To quote others: “Have you tried being rich?”

    • JEAN EVANS | March 19, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      Baby, because we don’t make the money they do. And we don’t have friends in very high places that have empty pockets and no hearts. We are everyday people that will surely be blessed by God.

  5. kare more | March 18, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    tRUmp’s live again, lying and saying stupid crap 🤦

  6. awakeamericanow | March 18, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Whoa: please: did I hear the president say he always knew this would be a pandemic? if the prime minister of my country the U.K. Boris Johnson has said that, in a country ill prepared for the tsunami of very sick people about to overwhelm the health services, he would have been fired on the spot.https://youtu.be/HOneVW5gA3U

    • D W | March 18, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

      @thewanderandhiscomp If Trump decided to take sides with the dems his base would applaud him.LMAO

    • Christopher Spanos | March 18, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      @awakeamericanow You don’t understand there’s been another virus that already spread across the US around 4 years ago. It affects the brain, especially the area with memory, the ears and the eyes. Trump supports honestly believe this virus only started last week. Their memories have been so damaged they don’t recall anything Trump has said from January until last week, except of course the travel ban on China. He’s acutely aware of their memory problems which explains why he keep repeating that every press briefing!

    • Sue Burgess | March 18, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      awakeamericanow Johnson is incompetent and has handled this in his usual shambolic way, but too many idiots still think he’s great.

    • D W | March 18, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      @Christopher Spanos At what age did your parents start teaching you to hate Black American Citizens?

    • D W | March 18, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      @thewanderandhiscomp If Trump said he was switching to the Democrat party, his base would join him.LMAO

  7. Ro G | March 18, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    “I knew this was a pandemic before it was called a pandemic.”
    Dude, you didn’t even know pandemic was a word until late Feb! You don’t even know how vaccines work! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • andreas pedersen | March 19, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

      @Galen H. Yeah… u seem like a graduate of “Trump University” (which was a hoax and left him With a 25 million settlement), so i think i leave this discussion since you’re obviously totally out of Reach and is just dumbing my brain.
      Nope… I dont know about anybody who got sick. There probably are some. I live in a small Place of 550 and i’ve heard 3 persons are on quarantine. My Brother took a year of to work in italy, but With the Whole country on lockdown and 2500 dead, he deicided to Return. https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/18/europe/italy-coronavirus-lockdown-intl/index.html

    • Robert Soneberg | March 19, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

      yup Bill Gates has got the vaccine, you take it SHEEP

    • Charles Styron | March 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Dude   if you had been watching the news other than CNN. You would have know what 70 million already know.  you hate Trump and cant stand what he has done, so we will be taking names so we make sure you don’t get a check. We would not want to upset you any more

    • ICE H2O | March 19, 2020 at 11:15 PM | Reply

      @Galen H., yet he lies about it. Get a grip.

    • Robert Soneberg | March 20, 2020 at 8:26 AM | Reply

      @Charles Styron TRUMP 2024

  8. Pepper Grinder | March 18, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    History will note that Trump tweeted while America burned.

    • brian gardner | March 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

      History will note that president Trump was a very good president and the most wrongly vilified president in history, well until the next Democrat president.

    • ladygator 7283 | March 18, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

      brian gardner Trump is absolutely the worst president this country has had to endure. He’s clearly a liar, “I knew it was a pandemic before they were calling it a pandemic”. Either that’s a lie or “it’s a hoax” is a lie. Which is it???

    • brian gardner | March 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      @ladygator 7283 your hatred is showing, your brain is twisted and you senses blind from hate. What is more you know it.

  9. adscri | March 18, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    This time ‘We’ll see what happens” will have dire consequences.

  10. Fiona Cutler | March 18, 2020 at 12:46 PM | Reply

    I love this show and I am in australia and have watched trumps responses from the beginning. I not familiar with you governments but know enough that I am surprised and I am sorry if I offend but this person is running your country, if I lived there I would be getting to the most remote place because he does not care about the American people as well as the puppets that stand behind him I feel your embarrassment and frustration

    • ArizonaWillful | March 18, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

      It is funny how everyone on the entire planet shares your opinion of Donald Trump. But we have a major network (Fox News) that worships and congratulates Trump 24 hours per day and 7 days a week. So we have a base of idiots who believe that Trump is the greatest President in history. This situation shows that there is always a class of people who are immune to reality and very easily manipulated. These people would welcome fascism. We have 2 political parties: The Democrats and the Republicans. The Republicans are like UK Tories. They are reactionary, vicious and have become a criminal organization.

    • Tim Kaldahl | March 18, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

      ArizonaWillful, we have a third party that is bigger than the Democrats or the Republicans. It is the unaffiliated, unengaged party. People don’t change until it is too painful to not change. I grieve that many may die before our third party wakes up and engages. And hopefully they will not be single issue voters like so many in the other two parties.

    • Brandon Bodwell | March 18, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      @Tim Kaldahl independents aren’t a party and majority of them are t really independent. They just aren’t registered as a Democrat or Republican. Me for example am independent but I will not vote red anytime soon.

    • Christopher Spanos | March 18, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @Brandon Bodwell I don’t think he’s referring to Independents, I believe he’s talking about the 45% or higher of Americans who don’t even bother to vote.

    • Brandon Bodwell | March 18, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Christopher Spanos I was wondering that too but he kept saying party. Can’t be a political party if you never vote.

  11. bobmatzke | March 18, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    “I knew this was a pandemic before it was called a pandemic.” = Treason

  12. eileen BOURKE | March 18, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    Notice that the Physicians are respectfully addressed as “doctor” by the hosts. Donald Trump always addresses or refers to Dr Fauci as “Tony.”

    • U S | March 18, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

      @janeen harris Tony is DR ANTHONY FAUCI. donald tDUMP thought that he and the doctor is very close.donald tDUMP has no respect to professionals who worked hard to earn the title of DOCTOR. donald tDUMP is a graduate of FAKE UNIVERSITY the trump university.

    • DAVID GOERTZ | March 18, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      I noticed how triggered you are. But that’s about it. Get a brain and give back that dumb FAKE NEWS implant in ya head.

    • TheLastWalenta | March 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @Cynthia Kōhler Who cares about respect for the guy in charge of fixing this pandemic and, thus, your economy and way of life?

    • Nancy Lauten | March 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM | Reply

      he said to the press, “maybe Tony DID IT” !!! Ask Mikey!! He’ll EAT ANYTHING!

    • David Goldman | March 19, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

      really, people dying and this is your problem

  13. Roxane Reddy | March 18, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Just remember it’s relection year, guess who running again, the pathological liar . For facts go to CDC

  14. Brian Charles | March 18, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    the person you are going to have to rely on in a time of an unimaginable health crisis is……….donald trump……just let that sink in for a few seconds…….

  15. Ronald McDaniel | March 18, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    All I hear and see let’s Take care of the rich get richer, this is ashame. God is taking note. Amen

  16. Gwen30 | March 18, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    Where are the test that Pence promised the American people??????

  17. Cary Sorensen | March 18, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    Really, how can we know where we stand when so few have been tested?

    • dominique barrau | March 18, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

      tests are usefull at the begining of the desease with a total conteinment ,watch the japan : it is the best way to reduce the covid : epidemic culture desease , a lot af beds with breathe machine in hospitals , mask habits , respect between citizens , financial politic health care ,…….

    • Christopher Spanos | March 18, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      That’s the whole point. For Trump it’s all about the numbers, limited testing keeps the number of infected people down. Also, only the people who die that have been tested positive for the virus will be officially counted. Trump doesn’t miss a trick.

  18. wim V | March 18, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    So when will Trumb be arrested, he failed on all fronts, and broke the law…. lock him up before he uses this virus as an excuse to grab power..

  19. chimpakawanzelu | March 18, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    “the u.s. has fewer hospital beds than italy.” let that sink in…
    m4a now please.

  20. Dan and Silas | March 18, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    please vote in November and get rid of this embarrassment.

