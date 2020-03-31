Fmr. VA Secy. David Shulkin and fmr. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson join Morning Joe to discuss organized response to the spread of the coronavirus. Aired on 3/18/2020.
Jeh Johnson Weighs In On Coronavirus Response | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Let’s begin by having Stable Genius going back to his Executive Time, or as in Kindergarten was called “Nap Time and no more tweeting!🤔😁
I also could use a nap.
Magafilth are still taking a defiant, obstinate and scoffing view; they’d rather get CV-19 and spread it than to acknowledge that Trump, Fox and the right wing hate America crowd were wrong about this being no big deal.
How many people have died from the Wuhan virus?
So far this year 12,000 Americans have died from flu.
Just a thought…
@shkspr78 sWhen I was in Iraq and we didn’t have adequate body armor, right wing chickenhawk scum were telling us the same “it could be worse” false narrative as a pathetic excuse for their failures, i.e. “look at all the people killed in WW1, how dare you complain about a few thousand wounded and killed”.
Mainely
☠️put maga to death☠️
@Mainely I feel sorry for you, brandishing ignorance like righteous armor.
Closing the much praised pandemic unit established under Obama and then lying about it was certainly helpful. Nice work, dotard.
@hej la4 multiple sources, yet your are trump deluded, you flat earth idiots still live in denial, trump also admitted he knew this was going to be a pandemic
He lied about having millions of tests ready two weeks ago
Pathetic
@thewanderandhiscomp As Mike Cash says here, you are using Trump-hating MSM as your sources… laughable. If Trump lied about ‘millions of tests’ please either give me the tweet he said this in or an unedited video link…otherwise your words are like “endless rain into a paper cup.”
@hej la4 DELUSIONAL! Here is your ‘dear leader’ himself promising “anybody right now (and yesterday) that needs a test, can get a test. They are there…” . That was on the 6th of March! LIAR!
FACT: UNAVAILABILITY of TESTS: trump LYING on 6 March: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_XwC9IQKBc and REALITY: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHbnm0nfuQA
@Vera von Weltin The operative word being “needs” – in other words people who meet the criteria set by the CDC. Could Trump have been more precise? Sure, but to go apoplectic about it indicates to me that you have been watching far too much MSM . I recommend a giant Red Pill for your worrying TDS.
I’m wondering how the NBA and athletes were able to get tested a month ago and I’m a nurse and can’t get tested
NBA is big buisness
I’m so sorry. Thank you for your life of service to the public, you are appreciated and thought of by most of the people in this country❤️❤️
@ice wolf There is no SOP, Einstein. The state Governors are no longer waiting for the government to act. The NBA is a multi billion dollar industry & their players are the bread & butter of the industry coming in contact with thousands of fans daily….more than the average human. They need to be virus free to not infect others or quarantined immediately….this is happening with all professional sports, not just the NBA.
To quote others: “Have you tried being rich?”
Baby, because we don’t make the money they do. And we don’t have friends in very high places that have empty pockets and no hearts. We are everyday people that will surely be blessed by God.
tRUmp’s live again, lying and saying stupid crap 🤦
No the MSM is lying and always lies to you. #walkaway
ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS
@Robert Soneberg You mean the actions of saving Americans from the virus?
Whoa: please: did I hear the president say he always knew this would be a pandemic? if the prime minister of my country the U.K. Boris Johnson has said that, in a country ill prepared for the tsunami of very sick people about to overwhelm the health services, he would have been fired on the spot.https://youtu.be/HOneVW5gA3U
@thewanderandhiscomp If Trump decided to take sides with the dems his base would applaud him.LMAO
@awakeamericanow You don’t understand there’s been another virus that already spread across the US around 4 years ago. It affects the brain, especially the area with memory, the ears and the eyes. Trump supports honestly believe this virus only started last week. Their memories have been so damaged they don’t recall anything Trump has said from January until last week, except of course the travel ban on China. He’s acutely aware of their memory problems which explains why he keep repeating that every press briefing!
awakeamericanow Johnson is incompetent and has handled this in his usual shambolic way, but too many idiots still think he’s great.
@Christopher Spanos At what age did your parents start teaching you to hate Black American Citizens?
@thewanderandhiscomp If Trump said he was switching to the Democrat party, his base would join him.LMAO
“I knew this was a pandemic before it was called a pandemic.”
Dude, you didn’t even know pandemic was a word until late Feb! You don’t even know how vaccines work! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Galen H. Yeah… u seem like a graduate of “Trump University” (which was a hoax and left him With a 25 million settlement), so i think i leave this discussion since you’re obviously totally out of Reach and is just dumbing my brain.
Nope… I dont know about anybody who got sick. There probably are some. I live in a small Place of 550 and i’ve heard 3 persons are on quarantine. My Brother took a year of to work in italy, but With the Whole country on lockdown and 2500 dead, he deicided to Return. https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/18/europe/italy-coronavirus-lockdown-intl/index.html
yup Bill Gates has got the vaccine, you take it SHEEP
Dude if you had been watching the news other than CNN. You would have know what 70 million already know. you hate Trump and cant stand what he has done, so we will be taking names so we make sure you don’t get a check. We would not want to upset you any more
@Galen H., yet he lies about it. Get a grip.
@Charles Styron TRUMP 2024
History will note that Trump tweeted while America burned.
History will note that president Trump was a very good president and the most wrongly vilified president in history, well until the next Democrat president.
brian gardner Trump is absolutely the worst president this country has had to endure. He’s clearly a liar, “I knew it was a pandemic before they were calling it a pandemic”. Either that’s a lie or “it’s a hoax” is a lie. Which is it???
@ladygator 7283 your hatred is showing, your brain is twisted and you senses blind from hate. What is more you know it.
This time ‘We’ll see what happens” will have dire consequences.
Once Italians said the same. Now they are paing for that.
Well, don’t be too optimistic…just wait and see after couple of weeks.
I love this show and I am in australia and have watched trumps responses from the beginning. I not familiar with you governments but know enough that I am surprised and I am sorry if I offend but this person is running your country, if I lived there I would be getting to the most remote place because he does not care about the American people as well as the puppets that stand behind him I feel your embarrassment and frustration
It is funny how everyone on the entire planet shares your opinion of Donald Trump. But we have a major network (Fox News) that worships and congratulates Trump 24 hours per day and 7 days a week. So we have a base of idiots who believe that Trump is the greatest President in history. This situation shows that there is always a class of people who are immune to reality and very easily manipulated. These people would welcome fascism. We have 2 political parties: The Democrats and the Republicans. The Republicans are like UK Tories. They are reactionary, vicious and have become a criminal organization.
ArizonaWillful, we have a third party that is bigger than the Democrats or the Republicans. It is the unaffiliated, unengaged party. People don’t change until it is too painful to not change. I grieve that many may die before our third party wakes up and engages. And hopefully they will not be single issue voters like so many in the other two parties.
@Tim Kaldahl independents aren’t a party and majority of them are t really independent. They just aren’t registered as a Democrat or Republican. Me for example am independent but I will not vote red anytime soon.
@Brandon Bodwell I don’t think he’s referring to Independents, I believe he’s talking about the 45% or higher of Americans who don’t even bother to vote.
@Christopher Spanos I was wondering that too but he kept saying party. Can’t be a political party if you never vote.
“I knew this was a pandemic before it was called a pandemic.” = Treason
3 18 20 Hey bobmatzke, And, CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE, they’re all complicit. Stay & be well. v
Notice that the Physicians are respectfully addressed as “doctor” by the hosts. Donald Trump always addresses or refers to Dr Fauci as “Tony.”
@janeen harris Tony is DR ANTHONY FAUCI. donald tDUMP thought that he and the doctor is very close.donald tDUMP has no respect to professionals who worked hard to earn the title of DOCTOR. donald tDUMP is a graduate of FAKE UNIVERSITY the trump university.
I noticed how triggered you are. But that’s about it. Get a brain and give back that dumb FAKE NEWS implant in ya head.
@Cynthia Kōhler Who cares about respect for the guy in charge of fixing this pandemic and, thus, your economy and way of life?
he said to the press, “maybe Tony DID IT” !!! Ask Mikey!! He’ll EAT ANYTHING!
really, people dying and this is your problem
Just remember it’s relection year, guess who running again, the pathological liar . For facts go to CDC
Very confident for him and Russia isn’t it
Learn English…PLEASE…
If you don’t like Trump win an election…oh wait….ha ha …ain’t gonna happen
the person you are going to have to rely on in a time of an unimaginable health crisis is……….donald trump……just let that sink in for a few seconds…….
Brian Charles this is the stuff of nightmares 😩
Fox & the right wing noise machine is still encouraging it’s viewers to go out and get the virus. Could be a silver lining there.
Heaven help us!
All I hear and see let’s Take care of the rich get richer, this is ashame. God is taking note. Amen
really sad
All I hear are lazy losers hoping for a free handout from papa big gov. Go get a job dummy
@David Goldman what
@Ronald McDaniel take care of the rich, Bernie bro I assume
DAVID GOERTZ u know a lot of jobs getting closed down right
Where are the test that Pence promised the American people??????
@Gwen30, Surely you know the answer to that, “Their in the mail” with no return address, just in case these don’t work like the first batch of testing kits.
Don’t worry about the tests stupid, if you have symptoms you get tested or self quarantine your sorry butt. Stop watching this BULLS CRAP MSNBC
You need a test alright, you need to see if your brain is functioning on all cylinders. LMFAO
any day now …any day
Are you sick Gwen ?
Really, how can we know where we stand when so few have been tested?
tests are usefull at the begining of the desease with a total conteinment ,watch the japan : it is the best way to reduce the covid : epidemic culture desease , a lot af beds with breathe machine in hospitals , mask habits , respect between citizens , financial politic health care ,…….
That’s the whole point. For Trump it’s all about the numbers, limited testing keeps the number of infected people down. Also, only the people who die that have been tested positive for the virus will be officially counted. Trump doesn’t miss a trick.
So when will Trumb be arrested, he failed on all fronts, and broke the law…. lock him up before he uses this virus as an excuse to grab power..
The Administrations handling of this is his demise for voting him out!
are you like 15 or just stupid
@ wim V I can tell since watching fake liberal networks like MSNBC for the past 3 years turned your brain into mushroom farm
“the u.s. has fewer hospital beds than italy.” let that sink in…
m4a now please.
@DAVID GOERTZ https://medium.com/@harsh.singh.clif/u-s-health-care-ranked-worst-in-the-developed-world-1d397cd291c6
you again? your dipshitery knows no limits, david.
can you prove that
@David Goldman yes…
06:10
and…
https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2020/3/14/21179714/coronavirus-covid-19-hospital-beds-china
“According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the US has 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people. By contrast, other countries with serious coronavirus outbreaks have more on average: China has 4.3, South Korea has 12.3, and Italy has 3.2 per 1,000 people.
there’s this thing called google; please do your own DD.
@David Goldman can you disprove that?
@DAVID GOERTZ yep look it up. they Italy also has the second oldest population in th world, and they don’t shake hands which we should stop they kiss on cheek men and women probably helped it spread faster. they had 1350 hospitals in 2000 down to 1067 now. we have over 2000 plus and the va
please vote in November and get rid of this embarrassment.
@Gwen Lusane It is worst to listen to MSNBC, CNN, and many others,
You people are so far gone it’s unbelievable. The Democrats and the Media trying to sell you Joe Biden who has Dementia. LMFAO , you stupid boy.
dump is a narcissistic moron who is in over his head.
Oh, we will vote for Trump again, and we hope his kids run at some point. I would love a Trump America forever
So you rather vote for the senile Biden