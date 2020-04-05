SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

79 Comments on "Jake Tapper to Trump: This requires a plan. Do you have one?"

  1. Swag Ali | April 5, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    Oh Jake don’t you know, it’s going away in April, with the heat lmao

    • Shirron Reed | April 5, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      @burnt panncake and it very well may not. What is it about trump that makes u supporters not see how incompetent he is? Please enlighten me.

    • Marcell Cole | April 5, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      As much as I would love to believe that but that’s a complete myth I actually did research.

    • Vexed Nation | April 5, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      Swag Ali 2. *Did Trump say the virus would definitely disappear in April?*
      No, he did not.

      The president first referenced the weather potentially helping with the outbreak in an early morning tweet on Feb. 7, when he said he had just spoken on the phone with President Xi Jinping of China. 
      “Nothing is easy,” Trump said, but Xi “will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone.”

      Several days later, in a White House meeting with state governors, he repeated the idea and was more specific on the outbreak’s possible timeline.
      Trump, Feb. 10: “Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do — you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April.”

      ……..and again mentioned his call with the Chinese leader. 
      “I had a long talk with President Xi — for the people in this room — two nights ago, and he feels very confident,” Trump said. “He feels very confident. And he feels that, again, as I mentioned, by April or during the month of April, the heat, generally speaking, kills this kind of virus.”
      Trump also said similar things at his rally in New Hampshire that evening.

      Trump, Feb. 10: “And by the way, the virus. … It looks like by April, you know in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away — I hope that’s true……But we’re doing great in our country. China, I spoke with President Xi, and they’re working very, very hard. And I think it’s going to all work out fine. Rough stuff, I tell you, rough, rough stuff.
      But I think it’s going to work out good. We only have 11 cases, and they’re all getting better.”

      There is a scientific basis for some of Trump’s comments, as many respiratory viruses ebb in spring and summer, possibly because the warmer, wetter conditions hamper viral spread. But it’s unknown if that applies to the new coronavirus.

      https://www.factcheck.org/2020/02/will-the-new-coronavirus-go-away-in-april/

    • Thirty-two Count | April 5, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @burnt panncake Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and six deaths from COVID-19 and today reported 120 new cases. Singapore is on the equator and today the temperature was 82 degrees F (temperatures normally range from 77 to 95 degrees F) and the humidity 85%. So what was that about warm weather again?

    • The Jackel / | April 5, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @Thirty-two Count dumb people

  2. Rich Delgado | April 5, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    Jake: “President Trump, do you have a plan?”
    Trump: “Yes. I have some of our best people developing a 24-point plan on how we can blame Obama for all of this.”

    • ChantYip | April 5, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      Rich Delgado, The fact is Trump has no need to mention Obuma in associate with the virus. You have no fact to support what you said. It is your imagination. CNN is bad enough for fake news, you learn quick from CNN.

    • Dylan Batchelor | April 5, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      @ChantYip tRump does and has deflected questions by bringing up President Obama. Maybe you haven’t seen it, but it’s happened and recently. So if you want to defend Trump then go ahead but just know is equivalent to you eating Tide Pods. You can do it but you look stupid as hell.

    • Rich Delgado | April 5, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      @ChantYip Wow, you don’t get what I said at all, do you?

    • Lynette Scribner | April 5, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      Next he’ll blame Obama for his phony hair piece. Then he’ll blame Obama because the glue he uses to hide his bald, orange head doesn’t work.
      According to Drumpf EVERYTHING is someone else’s fault.
      He is such an embarrassment to our. beautiful America.
      VOTE NOVEMBER!!!!
      DUMP TRUMP 2020!
      DUMP TRUMP 2020!
      DUMP TRUMP 2020!
      TRAITOR TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO!
      VOTE NOVEMBER!!!!!🇺🇸🗽
      TRAITOR TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO!
      VOTE NOVEMBER!!!!!🇺🇸🗽
      TRAITOR TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO!
      VOTE NOVEMBER!!!!!🇺🇸🗽

    • Joanna Karlsson | April 5, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @ChantYip And yet he do that all the time. So whatever you say .

  3. Zokizzy Foshizzy | April 5, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Trump’s plan is to blame, Tweet and bully the virus away. Too bad these tactics don’t work on a non-human enemy.

  4. Mdebacle | April 5, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    As Trump has already stated, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”

    • jokerswildio | April 5, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @Jamey Williams well said. Was going to respond to this idiot but you did it for me 1st.

    • Jamey Williams | April 5, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      jokerswildio thanks. It’s too bad that it will fall on deaf ears. Those people will be the ones that bring about a dictatorship. Trump hasn’t done anything for the middle class. Everything he has done has been to enrich himself and real billionaires.

    • jokerswildio | April 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @Jamey Williams absolutely! And I love the way you say….”real billionaires.”😆

    • Jamey Williams | April 5, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      jokerswildio yes for sure because Trump isn’t a real billionaire. That was just a character he played on TV. These sheep voted for a fictional character that doesn’t care about anyone but himself.
      You know what else I love is when “christians” tell Trump “God Bless”. Atheists are more godly than trump, and if there is a god, I can’t wait to see the look on his/her face when these joker get to judgement!

  5. Just Call Me Kim | April 5, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Straight up, just like that! “Do you have one?” 💯😂

    • ItsStillRealToMe DamnIt | April 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      I’m pretty sure the plan is for us to sit at home watching Netflix and YouTube except when we have to go to the grocery store, the gas station, gun shops, the drive throughs and take out restaurants and go to church, of course. The government will provide money periodically. This is now the American lifestyle, indefinitely.

  6. Jianni Scott | April 5, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Trump is going to say “You’re a terrible reporter.” “You’re sensationalism is not working.” He will say “We’re doing a great job.”
    He will not take accountability for anything!! Smdh

    • Lynette Scribner | April 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      That’s the best he can do when he’s cornered. That says it all.
      Maybe his sheep aught to be as soft when their women answer reasonable questions with verbal attacks.

      Trumpster: “Hi, honey! How’d that dent get in my car?”

      Trumpster’s spouse:
      “No one likes you. Everyone’s says you’re trash.”

      Trumpster:
      “Who wrecked my car? What happened to all my money you had access to? I can’t find it.”

      Trumpster’s spouse:
      “You really are a horrible person. You are a nasty failure of a man. I heard from some people you rape children.”

      Trumpster:
      “I..I..I can I t.. Can I talk I”

      Trumpster’s spouse:
      “I heard you are despicable. You are nothing but a..”

      Trumpster:
      “Wait, I just wa..”

      Trumpster’s spouse:
      “You really suck. You are useless in bed.”

      Trumpster:
      “Did you cheat on m..”

      Trumpster’s spouse:
      “You know, it’s unbelievable. You are really nasty and horrendous. You are an ugly p.o.s and you dare ask where your money went? How dare you ask about the dent in your car!” You are terrible. You are really ,really terrible. You are a terrible person. People told me…”

    • Guy Lemieux | April 5, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Myron Helton If you’re nota troll, keep up the bullshit. You will be dead in a few weeks. Believing blindly this moronic demented senile will get you killed. But since that’s what you want. Covid-19 will take care of natural selection.

    • Lynette Scribner | April 5, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Myron Helton 🤣😂
      DUMP👺 TRUMP 2020
      TRAITOR 👺 TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO!
      DUMP 👺TRUMP 2020
      TRAITOR 👺 TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO!

    • Guy Lemieux | April 5, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Major Smith Right. Getting you right in the grave. You should.d follow the 6 ft. safe distance. Although on the vertical plane.

    • James Ryan | April 5, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      ​@Myron Helton Sorry that you’ve suffered brain damage. That was quite a hit on the ‘ol noggin. Get well soon.

  7. Colin Courtney | April 5, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Trump: “I may have a plan, I may not. We’ll just have to wait and see”. 🤨

    • Joanna Karlsson | April 5, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @Layton I guess mommy drunk too much moonshine while being pregnant with you.

    • Squeek Tate | April 5, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      We all wait for the Doctors, Pharmaceutical experts and everyone smarter than us to find a solution…. We all rely on these people.

    • Juan Rodriguez | April 5, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Mo Barragan good boy good boy come on boy come bark for your owner let me hear you bark come on boy let me hear you speak or bark 🤣😂😅fucking mutt

    • Juan Rodriguez | April 5, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Mo Barragan good boy good boy maybe I won’t feed you to the Chinese come on bark boy bark come let me hear you speak 🐕🐕🐕who’s the good boy who’s the good boy

    • Squeek Tate | April 5, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      @Juan Rodriguez English isn’t your first language is it.

  8. qwem ya | April 5, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    WHAT HE PUTS HIS SON-IN-LAW IN THE FRONT LINE, WE ALL KNOW THAT HE HAVE NO PLAN AT ALL !!!!!!!

  9. Joyce Stone | April 5, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    The president has NOT once expressed sympathy to the families who have lost loved ones. He cares not at all.

  10. Eazy Street | April 5, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    Trumps plan is not admit he’s ever wrong and to blame everyone else when he is.

  11. Sld | April 5, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Trump: “Those are nasty questions. Be nice.”

    • Lynette Scribner | April 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Ender Wiggin But here YOU are, mastermind! Driving up ratings with your each and every click and comment! Thanks!

    • Lynette Scribner | April 5, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @Tylorian Well, genius, you’re here at CNN just lapping it up, aren’t ya? Driving up ratings with each click and comment!

      DUMP TRUMP 2020!
      DUMP TRUMP 2020!
      DUMP TRUMP 2020!

      TRAITOR TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO!
      TRAITOR TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO!
      TRAITOR TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO!

    • K F | April 5, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @JSVKK yet he’s the president here, with the power to change it all, as he minimizing this terror pandemic, as all his visitors get temp taken. I don’t! Takes NO responsibility! Who should??? Me?… you?…

    • Ender Wiggin | April 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @Lynette Scribner Soooo.. not ever watch them and let them get away with every piece of click bait? Me no understand

    • Julian Bluefeather | April 5, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Lynette Scribner I’m not a trump supporter and I wouldn’t vote for him. I’m just letting you know because CNN is never going to cover it. If you want to defeat Trump. I suggest that Biden gets substituted with someone who is relatively competent and doesn’t have allegations against them.

  12. Mark Johnson | April 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    I always thought there was going be a price of some sort for this idiot being elected. I always thought it would have been a war. This is worse.

    • Nancy Prevost | April 5, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      And the repub party will continue this with or without him. The “Long Term Plan of the GOP” I’ve been calling it that since 2008. Please help stop this.

    • Mr. Marcus | April 5, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @620racingjw fastlane Idiot is blaming an idoit for blaming a president for a virus. stfu!

    • Kyle Anderson | April 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      Just google how many car wrecks kill people yearly in the world, then google the predicted death toll from the corona virus. That’ll put things in perspective.

    • Thyalwaysseek | April 5, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      What makes you think they’re won’t be a war, any good military strategist knows you always hit your enemy when they’re at their weakest.

    • ItsStillRealToMe DamnIt | April 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @Thyalwaysseek So we could have that to look forward to still. There is still time. For some, who aren’t already dead.

  13. Saul Dean | April 5, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    I remember when trump said, this virus is a hoax, is it still a hoax ladies and gentle Republican men????

    • TA Gil | April 5, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @Eric Cartman you were at the his when he said it its on tape coming out of that perch mouth 👄 of his. Fox said it also.

    • Hill Billy | April 5, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      Never said that but you idiots believe what you want.just like when trump said we are doing more testing than any body.cnn tries to prove trump wrong.then CNN says trumps wrong because per capitalism we are not testing more than anybody.typical dumbacrats trump never said per capita.always trying to make it look like hes wrong.when they are wrong.je said more test than anybody.just like the bullshit hoax lie.same thing imitates words or add words to make it fit you morons agenda.

    • Tony Brown | April 5, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      Hill Billy Here we go again
      🙄🙄🙄🙄

    • Matthew | April 5, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Eric Cartman He said tye democrats portayal of his response to the virus is a hoax, correct. Which is just as bad.

  14. superhyrulean | April 5, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    Does he look like a guy with a plan? He’s a dog chasing cars,he wouldn’t know what to do with it if he caught it.

    • superhyrulean | April 5, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      @Mary Sunshineit wasn’t a analogy. I was making a joker quote from the batman movie,the dark knight. Please look it up.

    • Mary Sunshine | April 5, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      superhyrulean My response was tongue in cheek!

    • Roxanne Hill | April 5, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @Mary Sunshine Amen!!! Well said. Don’t ever compare a dog to Trump. Dogs are intelligent, loyal, loving and truly care about human beings. Trump? Yeah, umm no

    • Roxanne Hill | April 5, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      @Rita Evangelista He has no evidence. It’s always the same song and dance with Trump supporters. Blame and lie. Never take responsibility. Blah, blah, blah..

    • Roxanne Hill | April 5, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @Mary Sunshine Mine to. lol.

  15. Tech Guy | April 5, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    Three days later.
    Reporter dies and Trump’s answer “Fake coughs”

    • Justin Tackett | April 5, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      Tech Guy Yeah because people have mysteriously died who are connected to Trump, unlike multiple deaths surrounding the clintons. Most recentlyC Elstien. I know I can’t change your mind. But just try to look at the facts instead of hysteria.

    • genet asfaha | April 5, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      Which reporter died?

  16. Ghost Inthemachine | April 5, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    POTUS:
    “Yes I have a plan and it’s a perfect plan , perfect , perfect like the Ukraine phone call transcripts , a big beautiful plan and Mexico is going to pay for it “.

  17. Naimul Haq | April 5, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Jake, don’t ask questions that ‘do nothing’ president can’t answer.

    • Tony Brown | April 5, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      sun dial Your Hilarious 😆😂😂😂

    • William H Music 2020 | April 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      @Emilio Mauleon Like Leg Hair Joe 😆
      tinyurl.com/v7picr3 👀

    • Naimul Haq | April 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      @sun dial So, you are happy like Trump, responsible for 100,000 deaths, far from his agenda 21.

    • sun dial | April 5, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Naimul Haq
      Death rates are because Democrats paralysed Government and Senate during their partisan impeachment in the vital months when virus snuck into America
      Liberals and Trump haters are responsible for the large American Deaths and have blood on their hands ALL because of TDS , even Senate members are saying as much….Trumps actions have been Heroic and if he didn’t close Chinese flights in January (Democrats and Liberals screamed Racist ) it would be a whole lot worse than it is now…Trump SAVED American lives by that action ALONE……….😁🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  18. Mary Sunshine | April 5, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    Any “leader” who claims in one breath that this will be our country’s deadliest weekend and in the next, insists the 2020 NFL Season must go on, has no plan!

  19. huhu | April 5, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    I’m not convinced he could spell PLAN. All he knows he has a tremendous PLANE a Boeing 757, which he purchased from Microsoft co founder Paul Allen.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.