Roseau, Dominica – September 1, 2008……… A major component of the Government’s Public Sector Reform Strategy- the Public Administration Modernisation component- has entered a critical phase with the launching last Friday of the first ever government website- www.dominica.gov.dm.

” The Establishment, Personnel and Training Department/Reform Management Unit is very elated today, and considers this launching a significant achievement,” said Miss. Cecillia Carr, Senior Administrative Officer(Acting) at the Reform Management Unit

