Facebook recently released a trove of raw data to a group of independent academics studying the way users share information. MSNBC's Ali Velshi discusses the privacy implications with NBC News Technology Correspondent Jacob Ward and 'Zucked' author Roger McNamee.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Jacob Ward On Facebook Data Release: ‘A Historic Moment’ | MSNBC