‘It’s too premature’: Dr. Tam on immunity passport for recovered COVID-19 patients

April 26, 2020

 

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says it's premature to issue immunity passports or certificates.

41 Comments on "‘It’s too premature’: Dr. Tam on immunity passport for recovered COVID-19 patients"

  1. GeoGeo- 1234 | April 25, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    No way No way No way. Forget it.

  2. FryBagInc | April 25, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    It’s racist to ask valid questions in Canada, so says CCP.

    • sock account | April 26, 2020 at 1:16 AM | Reply

      so what if your what they call a racist can you eat pc when your starving in 2 months let me know how being nice goes for you , pathetic

  3. Masahiro Go | April 25, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    China gave the world two months to get ready. Tam has been telling Canadians low risk for over 2 months. Tam, what were you doing in Jan and February

  4. Lloyd Joslin | April 25, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    She has lost all creditability

  5. MrsBarbaraSinclair | April 25, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    comrade Dr. Wuhan Gates Tedrose Tam

  6. Tristan Franklin | April 25, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    It’s racist to have a pass port like that.

  7. 0oMadeleine0o | April 25, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    Theresa Tam:

    January: “Risk to Canadians is low, no need to be alerted”
    February: “Border controls and travel bans are unnecessary and racist. China has contained the virus. We follow WHO recommendations and trust Chinese information”
    March: “There is no need for public to wear masks unless they feel sick, because asymptomatic transmission is unheard of”

    Look where we are in April.

    South Korea and Taiwan are the two countries that opposed every single step she took from the advice of WHO & CCP and they have successfully contained the virus without sacrificing their economy.

  8. Mohamed Saleh | April 25, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    For some reason, I do not trust what she says

  9. Brian J | April 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    A passport. Toss that in the garbage!!! Tam and Trudeau need to resign.

  10. Tamatik Canada | April 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Looks at all those thumbs down!!!
    I guess that happens when you lie and are incompetent.

  11. Andre Van Graan | April 25, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    PROLONGING THE SHUTDOWN UNNECESSARILY!!!

  12. James Hoover | April 25, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    A reminder that coronavirus antibodies only last for MONTHS. As such, this has NOTHING to do with public safety and everything to do with tracking you like an animal.

    • VikingBiker | April 25, 2020 at 11:53 PM | Reply

      Nobody wants to track you, you are not that interesting

    • tessa roma | April 26, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @VikingBiker that’s what they’re getting to. Just wait and see. It’s a matter of time like in China where they can track anybody at any time

    • VikingBiker | April 26, 2020 at 2:10 PM | Reply

      @tessa roma its a vaccine to stop the pandemic ffs, stop reading conspiracy theories websites and join the real world.

  13. Eric S | April 25, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    A food passport, the government has decided you can’t eat.

  14. James | April 25, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    The virus is in the vaccine

    • VikingBiker | April 26, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Well duuuuuh thats how vaccines works! They contain a weak version of the virus so your body learn how to kill it. This is why those biology classes in school that you never paid attention to are so important for everybody.

  15. Dustin Cote | April 25, 2020 at 11:31 PM | Reply

    And holding the hand of a “immunity passport” is the mandatory vaccine certficate. Wait for it…

  16. sceptre73 | April 26, 2020 at 8:59 AM | Reply

    Immunizations???? For this fake scamdemic plandemic? Can these medical “professionals “ not make an immunization without aluminum or metal or DNA in it?

  17. Masahiro Go | April 26, 2020 at 9:15 AM | Reply

    Tam, Taiwan’s population 23 millions, only 6 deaths. Care to explain their science?

  18. MR MAGOO | April 26, 2020 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    Medical tyranny.
    Using the fear of a virus, this is how they will push for a police state and mandatory tracking and vaccinations.

  19. char west | April 26, 2020 at 10:34 AM | Reply

    If they don’t even know whether there’s immunity after contracting it there can be no vaccine. So why are they going full steam on looking for a vaccine?

