‘It’s too premature’: Dr. Tam on immunity passport for recovered COVID-19 patients

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says it's premature to issue immunity passports or certificates.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
No way No way No way. Forget it.
It’s racist to ask valid questions in Canada, so says CCP.
so what if your what they call a racist can you eat pc when your starving in 2 months let me know how being nice goes for you , pathetic
China gave the world two months to get ready. Tam has been telling Canadians low risk for over 2 months. Tam, what were you doing in Jan and February
Mr. Keyman BC Alberta didn’t listen to her
Leiming Gu it’s not her job looking for medical supplies. She was not doing her job
Lol she is clueless
louis Kwaku definitely a “Him”…
Peanut Butter or CWD chick with dxck
She has lost all creditability
comrade Dr. Wuhan Gates Tedrose Tam
It’s racist to have a pass port like that.
Tristan Franklin how….
EYEoftheneedle it was suggested by the Wuhan Health organization.
Theresa Tam:
January: “Risk to Canadians is low, no need to be alerted”
February: “Border controls and travel bans are unnecessary and racist. China has contained the virus. We follow WHO recommendations and trust Chinese information”
March: “There is no need for public to wear masks unless they feel sick, because asymptomatic transmission is unheard of”
Look where we are in April.
South Korea and Taiwan are the two countries that opposed every single step she took from the advice of WHO & CCP and they have successfully contained the virus without sacrificing their economy.
She should be heading behind bars.
Trudeau should be driving the bus for most of the liberal party straight to the penitentiary
Those are all facts… but according to Trudeau those facts are “intolerant racism”
There is no better and quicker way to get the Virus , then lessoning to the Health Minister !
MrMistrEnigma he’s an expert . Dressed up as blackface !
For some reason, I do not trust what she says
Mohamed Saleh its a He !! Ccp implant.
A passport. Toss that in the garbage!!! Tam and Trudeau need to resign.
Brian J They should both b exterminated fir crimes against humanity
Looks at all those thumbs down!!!
I guess that happens when you lie and are incompetent.
PROLONGING THE SHUTDOWN UNNECESSARILY!!!
A reminder that coronavirus antibodies only last for MONTHS. As such, this has NOTHING to do with public safety and everything to do with tracking you like an animal.
Nobody wants to track you, you are not that interesting
@VikingBiker that’s what they’re getting to. Just wait and see. It’s a matter of time like in China where they can track anybody at any time
@tessa roma its a vaccine to stop the pandemic ffs, stop reading conspiracy theories websites and join the real world.
A food passport, the government has decided you can’t eat.
The virus is in the vaccine
Well duuuuuh thats how vaccines works! They contain a weak version of the virus so your body learn how to kill it. This is why those biology classes in school that you never paid attention to are so important for everybody.
And holding the hand of a “immunity passport” is the mandatory vaccine certficate. Wait for it…
Dustin Cote 1984
Immunizations???? For this fake scamdemic plandemic? Can these medical “professionals “ not make an immunization without aluminum or metal or DNA in it?
Tam, Taiwan’s population 23 millions, only 6 deaths. Care to explain their science?
Medical tyranny.
Using the fear of a virus, this is how they will push for a police state and mandatory tracking and vaccinations.
If they don’t even know whether there’s immunity after contracting it there can be no vaccine. So why are they going full steam on looking for a vaccine?
Its obviously smoke and mirrors
$$$$ what bio companies are listed on stock exchange and getting money? Maybe jump on the pump and dump phase of the epidemic is the plan.