Internet opens its heart to 9yr old

– A boy born with dwarfism is being bullied at school. His mum films him distraught, saying he does not want to live. It goes viral on Facebook, the internet comes to the rescue

– Trump makes a fool of himself with some, a hero with others by questioning why Parasite won best picture

– BTS come back with ON

– Whiskey the dog is the smartest dog on the internet

#WeStandWithQuaden #Parasite #BTSComeback2020

Subscribe:

Livestream:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Visit our website: