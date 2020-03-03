International Olympic Committee holds a briefing amid concerns over coronavirus | USA TODAY

The IOC discusses preparation for the Tokyo Olympics as questions loom about how coronavirus may impact the Summer Games.

As the International Olympic Committee continues to express confidence that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will go on as scheduled, a Japanese official on Tuesday raised the possibility that the event could be postponed to later in the year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto told the country's upper house of parliament that the contract for the Tokyo Games stipulates only that the event be held at some point during the calendar year, leaving open the possibility that it could be postponed to later in 2020. The Olympics are scheduled to run from July 24 through Aug. 9.

