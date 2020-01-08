Inside Classified Briefing: Trump Admin Calls Checks On War Powers ‘Disrespecting Our Troops’

Trump’s administration conducted a military briefing on the crisis in Iran that was met with criticism from both parties, and “multiple moments of grumbling in the room” as reported by the Washington Post. Senator Merkley joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the Iran briefing, arguing it “was incredibly patronizing,” adding Trump’s administration pushed back against any questions, and any “debate” about “intervention in Iran” brought to the “floor of Congress” would be “disrespecting our troops.” Aired on 01/08/20.
