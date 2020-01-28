Impeachment trial: Trump defense team wraps arguments | USA TODAY

President Trump's legal defense team uses its final day of arguments to summarize their case.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#Impeachment #Senate #Trump
I can’t imagine America’s founders wanting the president’s friends or foes conducting his impeachment trial. Perhaps the Supreme Court should do it.
with most of his appointees on it? I doubt it
You have three views on extinction the first one is the intellectual view coming from Steve Hawkins. The second one is the biophysical view coming from Greta Thunberg. The last one is the spiritual view coming from yours truly. Why is my view important? Because I have walked in homeless footsteps seeing reality from the bottom up not from the top down. Also, it has been said by a college professor and graduate in library science that I write literature not short stories. The proof is in the pudding, I have pushed more buttons than I can count since I have been posting on YouTube. To make it short and sweet… People of this world, the human race is going extinct.
Eye for an eye