Impeachment trial of President Trump continues | USA TODAY

Closing arguments to begin in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.
House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump's legal team will make their closing arguments Monday as senators prepare to vote on whether to convict or acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Those two articles of impeachment were approved by the Democratic-controlled House on Dec. 18 after a two-month inquiry into allegations that Trump held up military aid to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations for his political benefit – including one involving former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic rival in the 2020 election. Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong and his defense team has argued that even if the allegations were true, they did not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.
Last week, the Senate voted 51-49 against issuing subpoenas for additional witnesses and documents, which would have delayed the trial's conclusion.
A partisan impeachment should not void voting by the people. Let the American people decide in a couple of months. The President is doing a great job, my family is doing good for a change. Everyone I know is doing good.
Will the Republicans take back the House and also keep the Senate? Given their performance at President Trump’s impeachment trial, this is far from certain. Sure, they would get the vote from their base, but the vote from the independents/urban voters is a different story.
Then how did Trump win in 2016?
To some degree, because James Comey announced the FBI’s 11th hour investigation of Hillary Clinton. This has been disputed by Comey, but the one who believes it wholeheartedly is Trump himself — and his sidekick Rudy Giuliani.
How so?
Because they wanted to run the same play against Joe Biden. They had to taint him with wrongdoing from the outset and having Ukraine merely announce an investigation would do the trick. But they knew Ukraine would not do it without some serious prompting. Remember, Comey announced that the FBI is reopening the Clinton email investigation only after Giuliani had gone all over TV claiming an FBI agent had told him this.
Michigan hates criminal demoncrats
roy rogers
“If a kingdom is divided [split into factions and rebelling] against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.”
Mark 3:24 AMP 🙏
Wow, how can you make this up bold faced? So much hate, amazing, she can read but she can’t speak just incredible
With rule of law obsolete, how soon before the syndicates take over?
milfordmkt I think it’s done.
Most every law democrats have pushed on the people is against the law… Democrats need to go…
The only thing democrats do is waist our tax money and hurt Americans. Republicans are really stepping up to the plate. America has been doing great thanks to President Trump.
Funny how Adam Schiff pushed Jerry Nadler out of this hearing and didn’t let him speak. He’s not even sitting in the same seat he’s been sitting in this whole impeachment trial.
https://youtu.be/8ieZT6lvJrA
Schiff is such a snake.
WITH SUCH A LITTLE NECK,HIS BITE IS BIGGER THAN ANY HUGE SNAKE IN THE WILDERNESS TODAY,LET GET HIM IN FRONT OF A COURT WERE HE IS THE ACCUSED AND SEE HOW HE WILL DEFEND HIMSELF,LIAR LIAR LIAR,SPEAK THE TRUTH NOW
Living history — now we see how people can actually clamor for Fascism. History books lied. Historians had said Fascism was something imposed upon a helpless population by hostile mass murderers from the outside. But we see here that Fascists, naziImmigrants and certain nazi-escapees were only laying in wait for a return to their comfort zone.
we are in the wilderness with the democrats today,they are not in power and are plain and simple jealous of our Great duly elected President
Trump who is doing a great job for us and it get those opposed to him,reeling with hatred never seen in the past ,vote for our great President in 2020 ,our best revenge on those very dangerous democrats ,remember they are not in POWER,VOTE FOR 202O our great President
the money was sent at a later date after the President made sure the new President of Ukraine was a good guy nothing else,end of the story.Adam Schiff the biggest liar in the world,i hope he get a prison term for treason,PERIOD.
ADAM SCHIFF IS PURE EVIL
THIS IDEA THAT THERE is no truth,the truth matter enough he will do it again,because the truth matter to you,he will not change, he speak of President Trump, but the one lying thru his teeth is Schiff.
the democrats people are not watching they are ashamed of the whole process,it is so transparent,they are not watching the trial,and they already know President Trump is going to be exonerated of this very partisan hoax,and they are not winning WE ARE 2020 REELECTION
More4 yearsfortrump