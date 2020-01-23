Impeachment: Highlights of Democrats case, first day | USA TODAY

House Democrat impeachment managers began opening arguments on Wednesday, led by Rep, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) . Their opening arguments are expected to span three days.

After a lengthy opening from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the Democrats made their case against the president.

They accused Trump of orchestrating a pressure campaign against Ukraine in order to secure investigations that would be beneficial to his 2020 campaign, leveraging official acts to do so.

