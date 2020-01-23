Impeachment: Highlights of Democrats case, first day | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

January 23, 2020

 

House Democrat impeachment managers began opening arguments on Wednesday, led by Rep, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) . Their opening arguments are expected to span three days.

RELATED: House delivers articles of impeachment to Senate

After a lengthy opening from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the Democrats made their case against the president.

They accused Trump of orchestrating a pressure campaign against Ukraine in order to secure investigations that would be beneficial to his 2020 campaign, leveraging official acts to do so.

30 Comments on "Impeachment: Highlights of Democrats case, first day | USA TODAY"

  1. trail mark | January 23, 2020 at 8:15 AM | Reply

    censorship is a state of fact America it’s not! Don’t even pretend the Constitution has anything to do with the way the government operates today.

    • jean-claude schwartz | January 23, 2020 at 8:17 AM | Reply

      Freedom of speech is not freedom of reach

    • trail mark | January 23, 2020 at 8:21 AM | Reply

      @jean-claude schwartz I know I know I live on the planet with the Borg people with feelings but not spirit.

    • reallyAZ nokidding | January 23, 2020 at 8:23 AM | Reply

      @jean-claude schwartz referring to the reach El Trumpo had for personal political gain, absolutely.

    • trail mark | January 23, 2020 at 8:43 AM | Reply

      I saw this video once where a teenage girl had gasoline poured on her and was set afire because she didn’t have the money to pay her cab fare. All I get on the Internet these days is that God sucks or that he doesn’t exist at all. When it comes to God how do people feel living on a planet of the damned? Ever since Isis showed up there has been more and more media on the sickness of the human spirit. I can also remember watching this new world order take root during the change of the century. Maybe watching how sick people can be in their spirit is something you can laugh at on the Jerry Springer show but when these people start making laws you can bet that life is going to get pretty weird.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xhubIqV1CI

  2. jean-claude schwartz | January 23, 2020 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    Get him, Schiff!

  4. Joe Lear | January 23, 2020 at 8:20 AM | Reply

    Lol, shifty shiff

  5. Gothic Dragon warrior Queen | January 23, 2020 at 8:26 AM | Reply

    Trump did not cheat ! He won fair and square in the 2016 election! The Republican better fight hard or there will be a CIVIL WAR again!!This time in BLOODSHED!!!!🇺🇸😡🛡🗡🏹🔫⛏🪓💣💥

  6. VanGiai Do | January 23, 2020 at 8:51 AM | Reply

    Schiff said Democrats don’t believe Ballot box, then Democrats don’t know or honor the democracy by people votes. Democrats don’t understand the election vote then they should go to Venezuela to live.

  7. Drowsy Caffeine | January 23, 2020 at 8:55 AM | Reply

    America is a joke

    • Java House Imports | January 23, 2020 at 8:57 AM | Reply

      You’re on Planet America pal.

    • Drowsy Caffeine | January 23, 2020 at 10:17 AM | Reply

      I assume you’re on the democrat’s side based on your reply on another comment. However bad Trump is as long as he hasn’t been proven guilty he walks as an innocent man, pal.

  8. Joyce Anderson | January 23, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    We need to vote Schiff out. Fire him!!!!

  9. Americano | January 23, 2020 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    democrats case is:  ” we want you to believe our IMAGINARY story”

  10. Boosting | January 23, 2020 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Just follow the facts people, don’t fall for all the lies from this administration. You too will be thrown under the bus if it comes to it. Just look at all those “friends” or business associates that have been arrested!

    • crxdelsolsir | January 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

      Hardly a valid comment as only the Republicans have been investigated thoroughly by the opposition so far. Also the arrest/charges are petty and did not relate or prove to the initial investigation which was Russian collusion.

      If you believe in fairness (which I highly doubt) investigate the Ukraine money trail and see which side actually committed more crimes and the most damning crimes. Then come back and comment again.

      Right now, only one side is acquitted and that is the side that has already been investigated fairly by the other side and no Russian collusion was found.

    • Boosting | January 23, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

      crxdelsolsir Research the business partners, business failures, and motives of the current Chief Commander. Then Read the Mueller report and trace the events of the Ukraine issue at hand. It’s like a puzzle. I will agree however both sides are corrupt. One however lacks the intellect to not be so obvious about it.

  11. Ascension5dEarth | January 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Weak

  12. josh dixon | January 23, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    highlights? wow these guys really have nothing

  13. Charles cruz | January 23, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    the only thing i liked about this video was the background music …..🤷‍♂️

  14. oakgrove1965 _ | January 23, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    Dems had there turn.close it down now.

  15. Kit Richardson | January 23, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    Let’s get Joseph Biden and Hunter Biden out there so we can find out if there was really corruption behind hunters $83,000 a month job at a Ukrainian oil company while his father was in charge of United States policy to Ukraine. Let’s find out if there’s any corruption there that’s the real story if there was and Trump was totally within his rights to go after it!

