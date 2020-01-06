Impeachment ‘Drug Deal’ Witness John Bolton Agrees To Testify At Trump Trial, Defying WH | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 6, 2020

 

John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Adviser, is now “prepared to testify” at Trump’s impeachment trial, after many efforts to stonewall. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on how Bolton’s testimony has “single-handedly reignited the witness debate” by joining the “ranks of people” who argue a “serious trial should include fact witness.” Aired on 01/06/20.
31 Comments on "Impeachment 'Drug Deal' Witness John Bolton Agrees To Testify At Trump Trial, Defying WH | MSNBC"

  1. Dittzx | January 6, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Gepetto Bolton is prepared to testify about how the Whale Monstro swallowed Pinocchio? 😂🤣

  2. Ruby Studio | January 6, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    This should be interesting.

  3. Cole B | January 6, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    I would rather hear from Lev Parnas

  4. Ro G | January 6, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Uh, did his book deal fall through or something? 🤔😄

  5. Projectheureka | January 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    “Drug-Deal”? Well, that does explain his Adolph-like “SNIFFLES”, when-ever Mafia Don Trump puts his “bigly” liar’s wig on…

    • Simon Sobo | January 6, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      Projectheureka So you’re saying that his liar’s comes off? And here I always thought his liar’s wig was surgically installed. Live and learn.

  6. Moscow Mitch | January 6, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    The BEST EVER…was when Obama made fun of Trump at the correspondents dinner…he new Trump was a JOKE!

    • red drib | January 6, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      Moscow Mitch learn english, sergei

    • Tim Countis | January 6, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      Trump has carried a grudge ever since then; determined to overturn all of his predecessor’s accomplishments: environmental laws, banking regulation, and the Iran nuclear deal. Now he attacks Iran, and who know what the fallout will be.

  7. Radwulf Eboraci | January 6, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch won’t call anybody … so Schiff should call him to Congress and add him to the prosecution file for the Senate presentation.

  8. cat nerp | January 6, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    I just hope he tells the truth. Because everything that has been accomplished seems to be coming undone

  9. life long | January 6, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    The clock in Alice’s wonderland just went cookoo…Bolton…next patriot stand up please. America may yet gain respect back by obeying the laws the sitting government seem reluctant to enforce…truth be told.

  10. John Borges | January 6, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    The only thing scary about Bolton, testifying now is his mustache!

  11. Kathleen Dunlap | January 6, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    What is he going to say? Truth or lies?

  12. Obilon Kenobi | January 6, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Let’s hope he doesn’t commit suicide prior to giving his testimony.

  13. VladI | January 6, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    The House needs to hear Bolton out because senate won’t.

  14. real station | January 6, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Dictator Trump goes down, God Bless America

  15. David J | January 6, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    It’s about time.
    I love a good drug deal story.

  16. Angry Bushnell | January 6, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    The value of the speech (or testimony) is in the hearing.

  17. David J | January 6, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Trump just placed a ban on White House mustaches.😄

  18. MsLansones | January 6, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch already stated that he’s coordinating with the orange wannabe conman . Where’s the justice there?

  19. red drib | January 6, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Doubt he’d say anything meaningful, now that his Iran dream came true

  20. Elvia Yribe | January 6, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    Bolton bring it on and sing like a hummingbird America’s counting on you

