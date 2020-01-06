John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Adviser, is now “prepared to testify” at Trump’s impeachment trial, after many efforts to stonewall. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on how Bolton’s testimony has “single-handedly reignited the witness debate” by joining the “ranks of people” who argue a “serious trial should include fact witness.” Aired on 01/06/20.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Impeachment 'Drug Deal' Witness John Bolton Agrees To Testify At Trump Trial, Defying WH | MSNBC
Gepetto Bolton is prepared to testify about how the Whale Monstro swallowed Pinocchio? 😂🤣
This should be interesting.
I would rather hear from Lev Parnas
Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!
Uh, did his book deal fall through or something? 🤔😄
“Drug-Deal”? Well, that does explain his Adolph-like “SNIFFLES”, when-ever Mafia Don Trump puts his “bigly” liar’s wig on…
Projectheureka So you’re saying that his liar’s comes off? And here I always thought his liar’s wig was surgically installed. Live and learn.
The BEST EVER…was when Obama made fun of Trump at the correspondents dinner…he new Trump was a JOKE!
Moscow Mitch learn english, sergei
Trump has carried a grudge ever since then; determined to overturn all of his predecessor’s accomplishments: environmental laws, banking regulation, and the Iran nuclear deal. Now he attacks Iran, and who know what the fallout will be.
Moscow Mitch won’t call anybody … so Schiff should call him to Congress and add him to the prosecution file for the Senate presentation.
I just hope he tells the truth. Because everything that has been accomplished seems to be coming undone
The clock in Alice’s wonderland just went cookoo…Bolton…next patriot stand up please. America may yet gain respect back by obeying the laws the sitting government seem reluctant to enforce…truth be told.
The only thing scary about Bolton, testifying now is his mustache!
What is he going to say? Truth or lies?
Depends on your side of the aisle
Let’s hope he doesn’t commit suicide prior to giving his testimony.
@Dana Johnson Much like the many people who mysteriously died around the JFK assassination.
Obilon Kenobi slip off an 8th floor balcony like Putin’s opponents.
Or get taken out by a drone strike.
Trumpski. Doesn’t have the balls..but someone else does..hope bolt puts some ins away like rudy said he did..
They have to protect him, before
the hitman find him. or he will end
like epstein with a broken neck.
The House needs to hear Bolton out because senate won’t.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Dictator Trump goes down, God Bless America
It’s about time.
I love a good drug deal story.
If he does right his book will sell because people will be looking for more
The value of the speech (or testimony) is in the hearing.
Trump just placed a ban on White House mustaches.😄
Moscow Mitch already stated that he’s coordinating with the orange wannabe conman . Where’s the justice there?
Doubt he’d say anything meaningful, now that his Iran dream came true
Bolton bring it on and sing like a hummingbird America’s counting on you