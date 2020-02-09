IA Caucus Turmoil Casts Scrutiny On Early Voting States | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 9, 2020

 

MSNBC national security analyst Clint Watts joins Ali Velshi to discuss concerns with the security surrounding the election process.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

IA Caucus Turmoil Casts Scrutiny On Early Voting States | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

44 Comments on "IA Caucus Turmoil Casts Scrutiny On Early Voting States | MSNBC"

  1. JogBird | February 9, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    just host one national primary, on a weekend, easy, peasy

    • EJay Allgood | February 9, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      What? Noooo, no no no, you can’t do that! Do you have any idea how much money people would lose? And the ratings for the media? Pssshhhh

    • EJay Allgood | February 9, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      What? Noooo, no no no, you can’t do that! Do you have any idea how much money people would lose? And the ratings for the media? Pssshhhh

  2. Victoria Davis | February 9, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    PAPER BALLOTS the TRAIL BACK TO DEMOCRACY. It’s not a POPULARITY CONTEST. Every VOTE COUNTED, COUNTS. The ELECTORATE is INACURRATE if it does not REFLECT the PEOPLE’S VOTE. In my opinion. PURE VOTE 2020

    • Mo Fuggar | February 9, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @D J of course you’d condone murdering fellow Americans to get your way. Just one of many screenshots going into a visual representation piece I’m working on.

    • D J | February 9, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Mo Fuggar Oh , by the way….supporters of slavery aren’t AMERICAN, they are Losers…..🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Mo Fuggar | February 9, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @D J that was 155 years ago. No way applicable to today as not one person is advocating for slavery. I’m not surprised by your response though. Conflict seems inevitable at this point.

  3. David Ellis | February 9, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Ballots should be counted by ✋ not by App !

  4. Roman Clay | February 9, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Paper ballots and count by hand. KISS

  5. Elizabeth Ayres | February 9, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    Let’s hope people haven’t so much lost confidence in the system, as they are waiting to see which candidate emerges. Not that this doesn’t erode confidence in the system. So civic action must play its role. I agree that paper ballots are needed, as are the receipts. Maybe a double receipt, in the event a recount becomes necessary, or voter eligibility is questioned. Meanwhile, the electoral college is ripe for corruption, so I hope that if we have any future of good government, we establish national standards for voting in national elections, and eliminate the electoral college

  6. Glynis Joseph | February 9, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    THIS IS Y WE NEED PAPER BALLOTS! PEOPLE R WE ALL LISTENING TO THIS! 😮! PAPER BALLOTS! THAT’S IT! ELIMINATE ALL MACHINES! HAVE PEOPLE COUNT AS VOTES COMES IN, NOT AFTER!

  7. enjay py | February 9, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Elections at every stage must receive publicly funded security support with iron clad nonpartisan legislation with severe penalties for fraud.

    • Mae Gary | February 9, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      PEOPLE with money will only be asked for money they don’t get jail time that will make them think twice before commiting the crime, including murder.white collar crime is no crime at all in this COUNTRY….

  8. Greg Moore | February 9, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    We get 2 weeks to vote from home via US Mail……but then we are liberals….we celebrate democracy…while it seems to terrify conservapuffs…..

  9. Benjamin White | February 9, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    I think it was the cheating that delayed things.

  10. JoAnna S. Diamonds and Pearls | February 9, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    DON’T FORGET CHEATING ON THE VOTES!!!

  11. theldun1 | February 9, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    The DNC brings this on its self!

  12. Philip Berthiaume | February 9, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    This ‘discusion’ is cover for voter suppression and cancelling out Bernie Sanders victory, nothing more. The ap was funded by buttigieg supporters, it ‘failed’ at the exact time before satellite caucuses were tabulated and and Perez needs to resign… Now. The DNC is not trusted to be impartial.

  13. Daniea3 | February 9, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    Breaking- Nevada ‘election protection’ dept is now being staffed by all Buttigieg staff. This is outright rigging.

  14. Kurt Barlow | February 9, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    Dishonest coverage of the IA Rigging against Sanders casts Scrutiny on corrupt DNC. *FIXED*

  15. Rudy Giuliani Freestyle Videos | February 9, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    they need to be more direct. the people of this country, democratic voters, have every reason to feel DNC are tilting the scale for candidates… exactly like they were demonstrably proven to have done last go-round. that they can’t even bring up that this is a concern, miss me with all those vague allusions

  16. toto now | February 9, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    I’m so glad that I’m supporting Bernie Sanders. I just had a great time with a wonderful group of organizing people who just want to make the US work for everyone. Please join us.

  17. antrewt asphar | February 9, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    Sounding like fraud/corruption yet?

  18. Dave G | February 9, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    Tom Perez & his overlords the Clintons will do anything to ensure they steal this election from Bernie, Bernie is always way out front until the rigged system kicks in. Tell the truth you lying talking heads.

  19. michael sloane | February 9, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    It’s the old saying: “To err is human, to really screw things up requires a computer”

  20. Tessmage Tessera | February 9, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Remember, kids: each time Bernie wins, he didn’t really win. It’s all just an illusion, brought to you by the crooked DNC and the equally crooked cable news. _Down with the Establishment!_

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.