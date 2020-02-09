MSNBC national security analyst Clint Watts joins Ali Velshi to discuss concerns with the security surrounding the election process.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
IA Caucus Turmoil Casts Scrutiny On Early Voting States | MSNBC
just host one national primary, on a weekend, easy, peasy
What? Noooo, no no no, you can’t do that! Do you have any idea how much money people would lose? And the ratings for the media? Pssshhhh
What? Noooo, no no no, you can’t do that! Do you have any idea how much money people would lose? And the ratings for the media? Pssshhhh
PAPER BALLOTS the TRAIL BACK TO DEMOCRACY. It’s not a POPULARITY CONTEST. Every VOTE COUNTED, COUNTS. The ELECTORATE is INACURRATE if it does not REFLECT the PEOPLE’S VOTE. In my opinion. PURE VOTE 2020
@D J of course you’d condone murdering fellow Americans to get your way. Just one of many screenshots going into a visual representation piece I’m working on.
@Mo Fuggar Oh , by the way….supporters of slavery aren’t AMERICAN, they are Losers…..🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
@D J that was 155 years ago. No way applicable to today as not one person is advocating for slavery. I’m not surprised by your response though. Conflict seems inevitable at this point.
Ballots should be counted by ✋ not by App !
They are, the hand vote was supposed to be logged on to the app.
Especially not by ACRONYM who is financially linked to ONE candidate.
The app is not the problem. Here is the problem. 1) delegates (aka, electors, as in, electoral college), 2) plurality voting.
No hacking required. THE F**K UP is already BAKED IN THE CAKE.
The rigged is in
Paper ballots and count by hand. KISS
KISS means Rock N Roll babe.
That sounds good but there’s more to it, you also have to tabulate aggregate and redistribute the votes to the appropriate candidate.
@Whistleblower That too!
What????? What are talking about! We’ll never be able to frame Trump again if that happens…..crikey. No the plan is use Pete and Hillary’s app but set it at every 3rd Bernie vote goes to Hill….eeerrrr I mean Pete. Hillary will ride in a bit later…
@Glynis Joseph will you be using ‘Assistance Search Scanning’ too?
Let’s hope people haven’t so much lost confidence in the system, as they are waiting to see which candidate emerges. Not that this doesn’t erode confidence in the system. So civic action must play its role. I agree that paper ballots are needed, as are the receipts. Maybe a double receipt, in the event a recount becomes necessary, or voter eligibility is questioned. Meanwhile, the electoral college is ripe for corruption, so I hope that if we have any future of good government, we establish national standards for voting in national elections, and eliminate the electoral college
the system is broken and no one is interested in fixing it and until repairs are done it’s fail this COUNTRY
THIS IS Y WE NEED PAPER BALLOTS! PEOPLE R WE ALL LISTENING TO THIS! 😮! PAPER BALLOTS! THAT’S IT! ELIMINATE ALL MACHINES! HAVE PEOPLE COUNT AS VOTES COMES IN, NOT AFTER!
Elections at every stage must receive publicly funded security support with iron clad nonpartisan legislation with severe penalties for fraud.
PEOPLE with money will only be asked for money they don’t get jail time that will make them think twice before commiting the crime, including murder.white collar crime is no crime at all in this COUNTRY….
We get 2 weeks to vote from home via US Mail……but then we are liberals….we celebrate democracy…while it seems to terrify conservapuffs…..
I think it was the cheating that delayed things.
Lol
DON’T FORGET CHEATING ON THE VOTES!!!
The DNC brings this on its self!
theldun1, my money is on political and IT consultants. DNC rely heavily on Martix, IT, consultants.
This ‘discusion’ is cover for voter suppression and cancelling out Bernie Sanders victory, nothing more. The ap was funded by buttigieg supporters, it ‘failed’ at the exact time before satellite caucuses were tabulated and and Perez needs to resign… Now. The DNC is not trusted to be impartial.
Lol, DNC is super corrupt. Glad I’m GOP and on the WINNING SIDE!!!
Breaking- Nevada ‘election protection’ dept is now being staffed by all Buttigieg staff. This is outright rigging.
@shadowzach09 https://mobile.twitter.com/CANCEL_SAM/status/1226607764727791621
It’s all a show and you are too stupid to realize what is happening. Do you think people will get arrested this week?
calm down Bernies campaign has asked the questions and they have been answered https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/nevada-democratic-partys-hiring-of-buttigieg-staffer-raises-concerns-1954425/
Dishonest coverage of the IA Rigging against Sanders casts Scrutiny on corrupt DNC. *FIXED*
they need to be more direct. the people of this country, democratic voters, have every reason to feel DNC are tilting the scale for candidates… exactly like they were demonstrably proven to have done last go-round. that they can’t even bring up that this is a concern, miss me with all those vague allusions
I’m so glad that I’m supporting Bernie Sanders. I just had a great time with a wonderful group of organizing people who just want to make the US work for everyone. Please join us.
USSR (Bernie Millionaire Sanders) USSR “Do as I say, not as I do”
Sounding like fraud/corruption yet?
Tom Perez & his overlords the Clintons will do anything to ensure they steal this election from Bernie, Bernie is always way out front until the rigged system kicks in. Tell the truth you lying talking heads.
It’s the old saying: “To err is human, to really screw things up requires a computer”
Remember, kids: each time Bernie wins, he didn’t really win. It’s all just an illusion, brought to you by the crooked DNC and the equally crooked cable news. _Down with the Establishment!_
USSR (Bernie Millionaire Sanders) USSR “Do as I say, not as I do”