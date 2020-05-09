‘I Wish Him Well’: Trump Responds To Kim Jong Un Health Concerns | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 9, 2020

 

During his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House, President Trump took a moment to with send well wishes to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. There has been speculation around Kim’s health after he didn’t show up at his late grandfather’s birthday celebration on April 15. Aired on 4/21/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

'I Wish Him Well': Trump Responds To Kim Jong Un Health Concerns | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

84 Comments on "‘I Wish Him Well’: Trump Responds To Kim Jong Un Health Concerns | MSNBC"

  1. M Safrons | April 21, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    From one wanna be dictator to another.

    • Pi Day Rocks | April 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

      @Jeroen That’s not a political answer… it’s just a freaking fact. He doesn’t know more than we do about it. Just say that! Why wish a dictator well and spend the time (and waste breath) to flaunt your relationship with a murderer like Kim Jong Un? Why? It just doesn’t make any sense. He likes to listen to himself talk and he likes to compliment himself… that’s why he gives such long-winded and stupid answers to topics that don’t deserve the time of day – like this one.

    • Elite Gamegerous | April 23, 2020 at 1:20 AM | Reply

      naivety being displayed at its finest here I see.

    • Jeroen | April 23, 2020 at 4:27 AM | Reply

      @Elite Gamegerous wdym

    • Jeroen | April 23, 2020 at 4:29 AM | Reply

      @Pi Day Rocks but what’s wrong with wishing kim well as a president? Except for the moral code I cannot think of a reason why it’s bad

    • Pi Day Rocks | April 23, 2020 at 4:37 AM | Reply

      @Jeroen Just the morality, really. I mean imagine if some of the victims of Kim’s abuse/violence are watching the president of the free world wish him well and essentially call him a good friend. It’s also just generally not a smart thing to tout your relationship with bad people…. who brags about having a great relationship with a killer? It just doesn’t make sense and doesn’t put forth a good image, nor a good message.

  2. Oba*** Man | April 21, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    Traitor Trump having a good relationship with a brutal dictator Kim Jong un.

    • Dan Mar | April 23, 2020 at 1:03 AM | Reply

      Oba **** man And do you know how to run a country?

    • Spicy SaderSandwich | April 23, 2020 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      @BS HUNTER what did he lie about? Actually name at least 5 things he liked about, considering ur so confident abt our country’s president rn

    • BS HUNTER | April 23, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @Spicy SaderSandwich Work on your spelling then maybe we can start looking at your reading and then your integrity.

    • legit | April 26, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      BS HUNTER what do you expect trump to do. “I hope he dies”. Because if he did I’m sure we’d start a war, not just with North Korea, but if we were to take action we’d have China and Russia on our backs. Trump didn’t do this because he wanted to, he did it because he had to, or NK would feel disrespected and take action against the USA and possibly one of allies

    • BS HUNTER | April 27, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      @legit I and other reasonable people expect him to behave like a man, not an imbecilic petulant child.

  3. agreen0401 | April 21, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    I’m glad he cares about somebody. About Kim. Nope about 45. Always somehow finds a way to make it about himself. Praise for himself.

    • Christine King | April 22, 2020 at 12:21 AM | Reply

      Come on, Kim sent djt that beautiful letter, they fell in love with each other, this is all serious concern about a dear friend! Seriously, he was discussing it as fact, then rotated (he’s too fat to pivot) that he only heard it from CNN, all they do is lie.

    • agreen0401 | April 22, 2020 at 12:51 AM | Reply

      Christine King rotated! 😂😂😂🤣🤣

    • mark ponn | April 22, 2020 at 1:32 AM | Reply

      You’re right. Everything is about him…..Sickening.

  4. Sarah Mahoney | April 21, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    When it comes to news that isn’t nice to me, i don’t place much credence on it, is that the right word? My publicist said to use that word.

  5. Oba*** Man | April 21, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    Kim Jong un fired some ballistic missiles couple weeks ago, Trump didn’t say a word.

  6. Ron Frank | April 21, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    The U.S …and the rest of the world….don’t put much credence in ANYTHING you say, Trump.

  7. Robert | April 21, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    I don’t wish him well, meet your karma, Kim..

    • David Erdman | April 29, 2020 at 12:55 AM | Reply

      @Robert First link: The video tells us that Trump followed the advice of Navarro by implementing the travel ban. Do you drink a lot of booze? You’re flat out backwards. And to believe anything from the NY Times . . . nothing I can say about that.

    • David Erdman | April 29, 2020 at 12:59 AM | Reply

      @Robert The second link: Now it seems clear that you’re a drunk. That second video has no evidence of anything in it. Later dude, this has been a waste of my time, just like every . . . single . . . conversations . . . with . . . a Democrat. Non-sensical and as fragile as a man immediately before he jumps.

    • Robert | April 29, 2020 at 5:42 AM | Reply

      David Erdman There’s nothing for me to prove here. 1 million cases and 58K dead; the numbers speak for themselves. Worst handling of a crisis in history, it’s pathetic to witness for an outsider.
      Stick to your own bubble, and time will tell the truth. I’m not drunk, not a democrat nor an american citizen. Basically I am only here to practice my english during lockdown. Thank you for your time.

    • casadekarlito | May 2, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

      I hope Putin, MSB of Saudi Arabia, trump and every other dictator in the world soon join him.

    • Lizzy regis | May 4, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      If he dies, god knows who will come in power next, maybe a jingoist

  8. Zed Dead | April 21, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Trump: “We fell in Love”. That was the scariest moment in US history, cheered by hundreds,

    • AKzebraMiner | April 22, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

      You’re seriously taking this seriously? No, he doesn’t love him. It’s just his way of saying they are having good diplomatic relations in his rallies lol.

    • Spicy SaderSandwich | April 23, 2020 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      And they call Republicans xenophobes🙄

    • Aheago Chalice | April 25, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

      Peter Jones he has a wife

    • Alpha 01 | April 25, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      So I suppose you wanna get in uniform and march into war with them? You may not like his words, but at least we aren’t going to another endless war with NK.

    • Aheago Chalice | April 25, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      Alpha 01 the war would last at least a month before NK collapses and their citizens take the chance to rebel against them

  9. Annamaria Iannacito | April 21, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Psychopaths love each other. They speak the same language and have the same brain damage.

    • Master Blaster | April 22, 2020 at 11:23 PM | Reply

      tRUMP knows he is next….

    • Caydon Coleman | April 25, 2020 at 3:21 AM | Reply

      Ok yeah, what if Donald said, “I hope he dies,” yep! NK would be set off by this, they would retaliate by bombing one of our allies, starting possibly a war. He HAS to seem friendly to not set off NK. Everyone wants him dead anyways.

    • Alpha 01 | April 25, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      Alright, get in uniform because morons like you will get us into war with NK just because you don’t agree with Trump.

    • Prins van Oranje | April 26, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

      And if Trump said he hopes Kim jong-Un dies you’d call him a warmonger wanting to start a war with North Korea.

    • Alpha 01 | April 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

      @Prins van Oranje That is sadly true

  10. Biggus Dickus | April 21, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    “And then we fell in love. No really. He wrote me beautiful letters. They were great letters. And then we fell in love.”

    – 🍊

    • 213. hussle | April 25, 2020 at 7:17 AM | Reply

      How beautiful were the letters

    • Jonathan Locke | April 25, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      @budz
      Was Obama a bad president?

    • budz | April 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

      Jonathan Locke
      Bad? I mean are we not going to talk about
      Obamacare
      The H1N1 crisis
      Donating to terrorist

    • Lincoln Strickland | April 27, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      D Who? Then vote him out, until then quit drooling over fake news and political hacks with slander as a profession. You hate him because they told you to…PERIOD

    • Jonathan Locke | April 27, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @Lincoln Strickland _”you hate him because they told you to…PERIOD”_

      That makes as much sense as saying you only support him because Fox News tells you to.

      But no, honestly, you’re probably right, through no fault of his own, the majority of the country and most of the world, woke up one day and just decided to hate him. It’s so unfair.

  11. tigers456 | April 21, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    He said they exchanged love letters. In the spirit of Romeo and Juliet….

  12. Mark Godleman | April 21, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Remember when he called him Rocket man all those years ago in 2017.

  13. Jacob Kessler | April 22, 2020 at 12:05 AM | Reply

    I’m not a trump supporter but you all do realize saying, “I wish him well” is a matter of keeping good foreighn relations. So if Kim does survive he would respect trump more thus improving foreighn relations. Idk, from the perspective of a dictator with nuclear power i would be less likely to attack someone who is wishing me to get well.

    • Gerrold Mayfield | April 26, 2020 at 3:50 AM | Reply

      Nobody respects trump.

    • David Erdman | April 26, 2020 at 4:27 AM | Reply

      @Gerrold Mayfield Just so you’re fully aware, nobody supports anyone named Gerrold. Grow up.

    • domenic | April 26, 2020 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Sure but you realize that the relationship they have right now is stable. The replacement of Kim may cause chaos, so maybe he actually does wish him well.

    • David Erdman | April 26, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @domenic This is exactly what mature people do; they keep their enemies close and North Korea was a true, hardcore enemy. Once they broke through the barrier, Trump chose kindness. How is that a bad model to follow? The only people who do not approve of peace are simply Pure Evil. No question about it.

    • Elite Gamegerous | April 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

      domenic lmao

  14. Kim Jong Un | April 22, 2020 at 5:42 AM | Reply

    Thank you Donald.
    I’m looking forward to meet you

  15. ted kaczynski | April 22, 2020 at 7:23 AM | Reply

    i want him to writhe in pain for a month and have his heart stop.

    • casadekarlito | May 2, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

      Apparently Kim Jong Un’s greatest fear was to be beheaded. Pretty friggin bizarre when most dictators fear being shot or worse….being arrested, tried and hanged.

  16. KodyKaneMark C. | April 22, 2020 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    If Kim dies McDonald’s will go out of business near his home.

    • Kim Jong Un | April 25, 2020 at 11:36 PM | Reply

      @jsp tv TMZ는 쓰레기 타블로이드입니다, 당신은 문어입니다! 가라!

    • jsp tv | April 25, 2020 at 11:49 PM | Reply

      @Kim Jong Un tf that mean lol

    • Dygon | April 26, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

      He officially died

    • Dygon | April 29, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      KodyKaneMark C. Oh, thanks for confirming he’s still alive and well.

    • Kim Jong Un | April 29, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

      @KodyKaneMark C.엉터리!!! KodyKaneMark C.너무 현명합니까? 당신은 당신이 나를 본 것 같아 McDonald’s 괴롭히다 Chicken McNuggets 과 Big Mac Hamburgers 당신은 바보?!?!
      KodyKaneMark C. 에 종사 sexual deviance 와 The Hamburglar 입는 동안 lipstick 그리고 관통 Mayor McCheese 없이 prophylactic!!!

  17. Don't ask about my explosive diarrhea | April 22, 2020 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    Idiots in the comment section don’t realize if Kim dies, it could destabilize NK. Kim has some self control, his replacement might not.

    • white america's worst nightmare | April 25, 2020 at 4:05 PM | Reply

      ExtraordinaryLiving So he had nothing good to say about John McCain but he wishes good luck to murders power hungry dictator who starved his people?

    • Allen Baerry | April 25, 2020 at 5:32 PM | Reply

      North korea is better destabilized than it currently is. Everyone is either starving or getting murderd…. can’t get worse than that

    • Laurence Lookmyr | April 25, 2020 at 11:56 PM | Reply

      Allen Baerry Of course there is. There’s always worse.

    • ExtraordinaryLiving | April 27, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      @Jonathan Locke
      I really don’t care who Trump wishes well and who he doesn’t wish well; this is NOT my point.

      *My point was: No matter what Trump does, he is wrong in these idiots’ eyes.*
      He is wishing the N. Korean dictator well, he gets criticized and ridiculed (as shown here in the comment section.) Yet if he had wished the N. Korean dictator unwell, I am sure the same people would’ve criticized him also (as you are criticizing him for NOT wishing McCain well.)

      The opinion of these idiots are not guided by facts and logic and objective thinking; instead, their opinion comes from their hatred [of which is irrational to me] of him.
      Why do they hate Trump so much?!? What did Trump do to them? They don’t even personally know Trump or have any personal contact with him, why do they hate him so much?!? Is it just from watching some clips on TV or the newspaper or on YouTube?
      With me, I would harbor so much hatred for someone ONLY if this person ACTUALLY did something very very bad to me … so I could never understand where have all this hatred for Trump coming from … other than from simply being idiotic.

    • ExtraordinaryLiving | April 27, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @white america’s worst nightmare
      So, you are just piggybacking your opinion on the previous commenter’s post (Jonathan Locke) … where is your *original* thought?!? Stop being a sheep and read my response to Jonathan Locke’s comment.

  18. Fall Out | April 25, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    If Kim Jong Un is in a veggitated state, then the statement “you are what you eat” is a false statement.

  19. Nolt Potato | April 25, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    this yaoi love story is coming to a tragic end lol

  20. Victoria Temnoff | April 29, 2020 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Trump: “we’ve HAD a very good relationship”
    Me: “ok…..he’s dead…..

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.