During his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House, President Trump took a moment to with send well wishes to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. There has been speculation around Kim’s health after he didn’t show up at his late grandfather’s birthday celebration on April 15. Aired on 4/21/2020.
'I Wish Him Well': Trump Responds To Kim Jong Un Health Concerns | MSNBC
From one wanna be dictator to another.
@Jeroen That’s not a political answer… it’s just a freaking fact. He doesn’t know more than we do about it. Just say that! Why wish a dictator well and spend the time (and waste breath) to flaunt your relationship with a murderer like Kim Jong Un? Why? It just doesn’t make any sense. He likes to listen to himself talk and he likes to compliment himself… that’s why he gives such long-winded and stupid answers to topics that don’t deserve the time of day – like this one.
naivety being displayed at its finest here I see.
@Elite Gamegerous wdym
@Pi Day Rocks but what’s wrong with wishing kim well as a president? Except for the moral code I cannot think of a reason why it’s bad
@Jeroen Just the morality, really. I mean imagine if some of the victims of Kim’s abuse/violence are watching the president of the free world wish him well and essentially call him a good friend. It’s also just generally not a smart thing to tout your relationship with bad people…. who brags about having a great relationship with a killer? It just doesn’t make sense and doesn’t put forth a good image, nor a good message.
Traitor Trump having a good relationship with a brutal dictator Kim Jong un.
Oba **** man And do you know how to run a country?
@BS HUNTER what did he lie about? Actually name at least 5 things he liked about, considering ur so confident abt our country’s president rn
@Spicy SaderSandwich Work on your spelling then maybe we can start looking at your reading and then your integrity.
BS HUNTER what do you expect trump to do. “I hope he dies”. Because if he did I’m sure we’d start a war, not just with North Korea, but if we were to take action we’d have China and Russia on our backs. Trump didn’t do this because he wanted to, he did it because he had to, or NK would feel disrespected and take action against the USA and possibly one of allies
@legit I and other reasonable people expect him to behave like a man, not an imbecilic petulant child.
I’m glad he cares about somebody. About Kim. Nope about 45. Always somehow finds a way to make it about himself. Praise for himself.
Come on, Kim sent djt that beautiful letter, they fell in love with each other, this is all serious concern about a dear friend!
Seriously, he was discussing it as fact, then rotated (he’s too fat to pivot) that he only heard it from CNN, all they do is lie.
Christine King rotated! 😂😂😂🤣🤣
You’re right. Everything is about him…..Sickening.
When it comes to news that isn’t nice to me, i don’t place much credence on it, is that the right word? My publicist said to use that word.
If lost count of all the lies of CNN…
Kim Jong un fired some ballistic missiles couple weeks ago, Trump didn’t say a word.
@david white FUCKWIT! You’re just like Trump, who is Projection Man (Projecto), the super-villain America does not need. He is a Crooked, Low Energy, Shifty, Lying, Failing, Angry, Crazy Little Man.
@Chris;is You’re a nincompoop! https://www.forbes.com/sites/quora/2016/07/21/a-rigorous-scientific-look-into-the-fox-news-effect/
https://www.businessinsider.com/study-watching-fox-news-makes-you-less-informed-than-watching-no-news-at-all-2012-5?r=US&IR=T
https://www.thedailybeast.com/cheats/2010/12/17/study-fox-news-viewers-most-misinformed
@kingda117 I watch no news, jokes on you.
@kingda117 Stop Stealing my insult names FUCKWIT now go away & bother someone else FUCKWIT
What a bunch of idiots..
The U.S …and the rest of the world….don’t put much credence in ANYTHING you say, Trump.
I don’t wish him well, meet your karma, Kim..
@Robert First link: The video tells us that Trump followed the advice of Navarro by implementing the travel ban. Do you drink a lot of booze? You’re flat out backwards. And to believe anything from the NY Times . . . nothing I can say about that.
@Robert The second link: Now it seems clear that you’re a drunk. That second video has no evidence of anything in it. Later dude, this has been a waste of my time, just like every . . . single . . . conversations . . . with . . . a Democrat. Non-sensical and as fragile as a man immediately before he jumps.
David Erdman There’s nothing for me to prove here. 1 million cases and 58K dead; the numbers speak for themselves. Worst handling of a crisis in history, it’s pathetic to witness for an outsider.
Stick to your own bubble, and time will tell the truth. I’m not drunk, not a democrat nor an american citizen. Basically I am only here to practice my english during lockdown. Thank you for your time.
I hope Putin, MSB of Saudi Arabia, trump and every other dictator in the world soon join him.
If he dies, god knows who will come in power next, maybe a jingoist
Trump: “We fell in Love”. That was the scariest moment in US history, cheered by hundreds,
You’re seriously taking this seriously? No, he doesn’t love him. It’s just his way of saying they are having good diplomatic relations in his rallies lol.
And they call Republicans xenophobes🙄
Peter Jones he has a wife
So I suppose you wanna get in uniform and march into war with them? You may not like his words, but at least we aren’t going to another endless war with NK.
Alpha 01 the war would last at least a month before NK collapses and their citizens take the chance to rebel against them
Psychopaths love each other. They speak the same language and have the same brain damage.
tRUMP knows he is next….
Ok yeah, what if Donald said, “I hope he dies,” yep! NK would be set off by this, they would retaliate by bombing one of our allies, starting possibly a war. He HAS to seem friendly to not set off NK. Everyone wants him dead anyways.
Alright, get in uniform because morons like you will get us into war with NK just because you don’t agree with Trump.
And if Trump said he hopes Kim jong-Un dies you’d call him a warmonger wanting to start a war with North Korea.
@Prins van Oranje That is sadly true
“And then we fell in love. No really. He wrote me beautiful letters. They were great letters. And then we fell in love.”
– 🍊
How beautiful were the letters
@budz
Was Obama a bad president?
Jonathan Locke
Bad? I mean are we not going to talk about
Obamacare
The H1N1 crisis
Donating to terrorist
D Who? Then vote him out, until then quit drooling over fake news and political hacks with slander as a profession. You hate him because they told you to…PERIOD
@Lincoln Strickland _”you hate him because they told you to…PERIOD”_
That makes as much sense as saying you only support him because Fox News tells you to.
But no, honestly, you’re probably right, through no fault of his own, the majority of the country and most of the world, woke up one day and just decided to hate him. It’s so unfair.
He said they exchanged love letters. In the spirit of Romeo and Juliet….
Like Epstein and the Billy Clinton.
@stephen7072 I didn’t think they exchanged love letters, and didn’t Trump attend a party with Epstein where the ratio was 14 to 1.
But anyway, have it your way.
Remember when he called him Rocket man all those years ago in 2017.
I STILL CALL HIM “ROCKET MAN” TO THIS DAY… LOL APRIL 23 2020
@COUNTRY GIRL The Movie was great
@D Who?Thanks, but idk bc I didn’t see it..Lol heard it was as well.👍😊
@Gary hair
He may change his position, but then he acts like his new position was _always_ his position. He never takes accountability or admits he was wrong, not even over the simplest things. A little humility would do Donald some good.
Didn’t he also said he was a strong leader? LoL
I’m not a trump supporter but you all do realize saying, “I wish him well” is a matter of keeping good foreighn relations. So if Kim does survive he would respect trump more thus improving foreighn relations. Idk, from the perspective of a dictator with nuclear power i would be less likely to attack someone who is wishing me to get well.
Nobody respects trump.
@Gerrold Mayfield Just so you’re fully aware, nobody supports anyone named Gerrold. Grow up.
Sure but you realize that the relationship they have right now is stable. The replacement of Kim may cause chaos, so maybe he actually does wish him well.
@domenic This is exactly what mature people do; they keep their enemies close and North Korea was a true, hardcore enemy. Once they broke through the barrier, Trump chose kindness. How is that a bad model to follow? The only people who do not approve of peace are simply Pure Evil. No question about it.
domenic lmao
Thank you Donald.
I’m looking forward to meet you
Lol. Kim Jong Un is on your feet…😅
Lol. Kim Joon Un is on your feet…😅😂😅
i want him to writhe in pain for a month and have his heart stop.
Apparently Kim Jong Un’s greatest fear was to be beheaded. Pretty friggin bizarre when most dictators fear being shot or worse….being arrested, tried and hanged.
If Kim dies McDonald’s will go out of business near his home.
@jsp tv TMZ는 쓰레기 타블로이드입니다, 당신은 문어입니다! 가라!
@Kim Jong Un tf that mean lol
He officially died
KodyKaneMark C. Oh, thanks for confirming he’s still alive and well.
@KodyKaneMark C.엉터리!!! KodyKaneMark C.너무 현명합니까? 당신은 당신이 나를 본 것 같아 McDonald’s 괴롭히다 Chicken McNuggets 과 Big Mac Hamburgers 당신은 바보?!?!
KodyKaneMark C. 에 종사 sexual deviance 와 The Hamburglar 입는 동안 lipstick 그리고 관통 Mayor McCheese 없이 prophylactic!!!
Idiots in the comment section don’t realize if Kim dies, it could destabilize NK. Kim has some self control, his replacement might not.
ExtraordinaryLiving So he had nothing good to say about John McCain but he wishes good luck to murders power hungry dictator who starved his people?
North korea is better destabilized than it currently is. Everyone is either starving or getting murderd…. can’t get worse than that
Allen Baerry Of course there is. There’s always worse.
@Jonathan Locke
I really don’t care who Trump wishes well and who he doesn’t wish well; this is NOT my point.
*My point was: No matter what Trump does, he is wrong in these idiots’ eyes.*
He is wishing the N. Korean dictator well, he gets criticized and ridiculed (as shown here in the comment section.) Yet if he had wished the N. Korean dictator unwell, I am sure the same people would’ve criticized him also (as you are criticizing him for NOT wishing McCain well.)
The opinion of these idiots are not guided by facts and logic and objective thinking; instead, their opinion comes from their hatred [of which is irrational to me] of him.
Why do they hate Trump so much?!? What did Trump do to them? They don’t even personally know Trump or have any personal contact with him, why do they hate him so much?!? Is it just from watching some clips on TV or the newspaper or on YouTube?
With me, I would harbor so much hatred for someone ONLY if this person ACTUALLY did something very very bad to me … so I could never understand where have all this hatred for Trump coming from … other than from simply being idiotic.
@white america’s worst nightmare
So, you are just piggybacking your opinion on the previous commenter’s post (Jonathan Locke) … where is your *original* thought?!? Stop being a sheep and read my response to Jonathan Locke’s comment.
If Kim Jong Un is in a veggitated state, then the statement “you are what you eat” is a false statement.
this yaoi love story is coming to a tragic end lol
Trump: “we’ve HAD a very good relationship”
Me: “ok…..he’s dead…..