During his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House, President Trump took a moment to with send well wishes to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. There has been speculation around Kim’s health after he didn’t show up at his late grandfather’s birthday celebration on April 15. Aired on 4/21/2020.

'I Wish Him Well': Trump Responds To Kim Jong Un Health Concerns | MSNBC