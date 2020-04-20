Hundreds of US oil companies could go bankrupt

The American oil industry is facing a doomsday scenario.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused oil demand to drop so rapidly that the world is running out of room to store barrels. At the same time, Russia and Saudi Arabia flooded the world with excess supply.

That double black swan has caused oil prices to collapse to levels that make it impossible for US shale oil companies to make money. US crude for May delivery turned negative — something that has never happened since NYMEX oil futures began trading in 1983. It was easily the oil market's worst day on record.

