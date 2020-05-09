During a coronavirus press briefing, President Trump was pressed by reporters on a study showing higher death rates in patients taking hydroxychloroquine hyped by Trump in multiple press conferences. In a new interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, veteran strategist and former Republican Steve Schmidt argues it is “outrageous” of Trump to give out “opinions on medication to take with regard to a virus that's a novel coronavirus.” Schmidt compares Trump’s behavior to Jude Law’s character on the movie “Contagion,” likening him to a “huckster,” trying to sell a medicine “to people who are dealing with the disease in the fictionalized movie.” (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 4/21/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

'Huckster': Trump Demolished For Pushing Virus Drug Linked To Spike In Deaths | MSNBC