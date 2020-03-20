How to cope with anxiety and stress linked to coronavirus pandemic

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta speak with psychologist Gretchen Schmelzer during a CNN town hall about how to cope with stress induced by the coronavirus outbreak. #CNN #News
Robert. D Campbell junior high. Clark county Kentucky. Go big blue🔵⚪️
I feel like I’m going mad in my room 💔😰👏
@Annette Melnychuk all is well, they will keep everyone off of the streets for safety. They will let you know when you can be “free” again.
@88Gibson LesPaul so you are a Christian and stand with the party who kicked God and prayer out of school, turned the IRS in conservative and Christian groups, advocates for Drag Queen story time for children in public libraries and promotes abortions? Huh? Maybe you should see what the bible says about killing babies and hypocrisy.
@Mijemu mijemu at least you stand with “Satanists against Trump.” How’s the view from your moral high horse While you stand with the party who advocates for pedophilia and abortion. https://www.theguardian.com/film/2019/aug/15/hail-satan-are-satanists-now-the-good-guys-in-the-fight-against-the-evangelical-right
@Mijemu mijemu https://www.newsweek.com/satanic-temple-leaderfears-pence-more-trump-1312067
Please check on your mentally ill family and friends, a guy i went to high school will 20 years ago stock piled a ton of stuff then killed himself out of fear.
20 years of psych work experience, you stinking assholes make me sick.
Betty Clark you could careless
DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS Come to Jesus, the Best Psychiatre Ever! For ANY syndrome
@Downright Dutch if I run out of toilet paper I will use a Bible, Koran , book of Mormon
DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS -But as for the cowards and the ignoble and the contemptible and the cravenly lacking in courage and the cowardly submissive, and as for the unbelieving and faithless, and as for the depraved and defiled with abominations, and as for murderers and the lewd and adulterous and the practicers of magic arts and the idolaters (those who give supreme devotion to anyone or anything other than God) and all liars (those who knowingly convey untruth by word or deed)–[all of these shall have] their part in the lake that blazes with fire and brimstone. This is the second death. [Isa. 30:33.]
Revelation 21:9 Then one of the seven angels who had the seven bowls filled with the seven final plagues (afflictions, calamities) came and spoke to me. He said, Come with me! I will show you the bride, the Lamb’s wife.
I watched Hobbs & Shaw a few hours ago. Good guys chasing bad guys who are trying to destroy humanity through a virul disease. I feel like I’m stuck in a sci-fi movie.
I can’t wait for this to be over, I’m sick of it
You should go get screened for the virus
In my country they are only testing the severe cases that need hospitalization… i think the cases world wide are way higher then we think.
@ウチハShisui dude same my anxiety doesn’t help at all…im trying to be strong
The prediction is that it will peak in the UK sometime in May… I think you really have to brace yourself. We all must. I’m really not trying to bring anyone down, it’s just not going to be over in a week or two.
@LyleDeYounges we can’t assume anything, what if it mutates? This is going to be a long year..
My MMJ is all gone and I can’t get any for a few days. I have Generalized anxiety disorder, severe panic and anxiety seizures. I’m absolutely fucking climbing the walls
Well you can thank the IDIOT demonRATS 🐀💭🐀💭🐀💭
Liberals ruin everything they touch
@Uncle Ed YES THEY DO!!!!!!
What’s mmj?
darlings.. throw “DART’S”.. get a picture of an especially vile creature ..
Dana Ray Art I would but a picture of t.rump and the like would release evil spirits in my house, I’d rather take a shot of gin and I don’t drink
A creature with an orange face and anus lips comes to mind.
I’m always amazed how you people can make comments about someone’s skin color and features. If I made a comment about obamas skin tone or features, or even his policies, I’d be called racist. The double standards you people say you hate yet you project them. You’re all idiots. When you all get your stimulus checks to help you through this time don’t cash them because they were given to you by a “vile creature”. You all will though cuz you’re all hypocritical pieces of sh*t.
@fah q Last time I checked Orange wasn’t a racial slur. Drumpf is a criminally incompetent narcissistic delusional buffoon. And the overuse of mascara makes him look like a Batman villain. Race has nothing to do with it. But oh by the way, he is a racist.
OBUMMER ***** is the perfect
CRETIN 👈🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ol BATHHOUSE Barry the BUTT fucking LOSER 👈🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I have agoraphobia severe depression and anxiety and ptsd it’s taking a real toll on me
sharon hill Good morning Sharon, I woke up with you on my mind. It’s 7:30 a.m. here in North Pole, Alaska. I know we are complete strangers. I hope you are feeling better today. Stay strong. 😊
You are better off than most people in this way: everyday you have been used to fighting your own battles. The rest of the population- who have little to no familiarity with extreme stress- will unfortunately feel this crisis in the most extreme way. Good luck- stay in touch with your doctors and therapists if you can. Reach out if you feel you are overloaded.
watching cnn or any other globalist propaganda bs wont help
DOUGLAS HOTCHKINS disease << the answer is no.
If people were to walk into a store with PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) on is that gonna become the new hoodies?
Nah, the GAFL (get a fucking life) is what’s up.
Testing and quarantine will be the only solution.
Read, exercise, have s*x, eat well, have stimulating conversation, indulge in domestic hobbies…not necessarily in that order.
@shaka laka boom boom , Hasn’t been a week. File for unemployment.
Hunter Biden dated his dead brothers wife
@Uncle Ed trump would date his own daughter
Godspeed! I love you all! 📖🕰❤️
I’m watching this at 4am so yeah sleep is crap right now. I’m a stay at home parent of 3 kids and home schooling+ chores+ managing the dwindling food supply has been tough. We’re all going stir crazy.
The richest most powerful country in the world and we are worrying about having enough food. I think this is one area the national guard could help. Roll through neighborhoods handing out supplies and food. That would help take away some stress.
Well I have a lot more common sense than most so I am not stir crazy I find some things strange like idiots thinking billionaire welfare will fix anything or buying a years supply of toilet paper will do anything for you, I take things in reality and look at it and to be honest i see very little common sense among people, bottom line is testing and quarantine will be the only solution to this.
Clifford Brown – Try Calestinics !
Try playing with your kids
Clifford Rowan: May God bless you and your family.
Will this effect my trump derangement syndrome?
Begin writing every thought on a journal. See what happens.
It works! Use the 5 Minute Journal
@Hildebeast Clinton 🙂 Thank you!
Ativan and Wild Turkey works too.
wishing everybody safe and protecting themself good
Quit watching all these news channels..they promote panic..Stay home as much as possible.and spend quality time with your family..
No
They promote awareness to others remember fear run off the unknown so ignoring the situation isn’t a good coping measure embrace the situations and follow the guidelines they implemented for us to go by
Yes, revel in your ignorance
It’s only your life that depends on being knowledgeable
@Tim Dog To bad you’ve already done that in the other comment and got owed!
Best way: Turn off the TV.
In the time of crisis, there such a thing as a new normal .. invent something creative for yourself. This too shall pass .. really.
So hows everyone enjoying the marshal law so far oh i mean lock downs
Exercise and meditating is helping me deal with the stress.