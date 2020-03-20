How to cope with anxiety and stress linked to coronavirus pandemic

TOPICS:

March 20, 2020

 

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta speak with psychologist Gretchen Schmelzer during a CNN town hall about how to cope with stress induced by the coronavirus outbreak. #CNN #News

66 Comments on "How to cope with anxiety and stress linked to coronavirus pandemic"

  1. Sam Clements | March 20, 2020 at 3:09 AM | Reply

    Robert. D Campbell junior high. Clark county Kentucky. Go big blue🔵⚪️

  2. Shabana Hardyal | March 20, 2020 at 3:12 AM | Reply

    I feel like I’m going mad in my room 💔😰👏

  3. super00su | March 20, 2020 at 3:14 AM | Reply

    Please check on your mentally ill family and friends, a guy i went to high school will 20 years ago stock piled a ton of stuff then killed himself out of fear.

    • DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS | March 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      20 years of psych work experience, you stinking assholes make me sick.

    • Uncle Ed | March 20, 2020 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      Betty Clark you could careless

    • Downright Dutch | March 20, 2020 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS Come to Jesus, the Best Psychiatre Ever! For ANY syndrome

    • DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS | March 20, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

      @Downright Dutch if I run out of toilet paper I will use a Bible, Koran , book of Mormon

    • Downright Dutch | March 20, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS -But as for the cowards and the ignoble and the contemptible and the cravenly lacking in courage and the cowardly submissive, and as for the unbelieving and faithless, and as for the depraved and defiled with abominations, and as for murderers and the lewd and adulterous and the practicers of magic arts and the idolaters (those who give supreme devotion to anyone or anything other than God) and all liars (those who knowingly convey untruth by word or deed)–[all of these shall have] their part in the lake that blazes with fire and brimstone. This is the second death. [Isa. 30:33.]
      Revelation 21:9 Then one of the seven angels who had the seven bowls filled with the seven final plagues (afflictions, calamities) came and spoke to me. He said, Come with me! I will show you the bride, the Lamb’s wife.

  4. Biggus Dickus | March 20, 2020 at 3:16 AM | Reply

    I watched Hobbs & Shaw a few hours ago. Good guys chasing bad guys who are trying to destroy humanity through a virul disease. I feel like I’m stuck in a sci-fi movie.

  5. Anne HBurn | March 20, 2020 at 3:17 AM | Reply

    I can’t wait for this to be over, I’m sick of it

    • TheHumbleCannaisseur | March 20, 2020 at 8:05 AM | Reply

      You should go get screened for the virus

    • Mentos 93 | March 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM | Reply

      In my country they are only testing the severe cases that need hospitalization… i think the cases world wide are way higher then we think.

    • Adrian Reynoso | March 20, 2020 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @ウチハShisui dude same my anxiety doesn’t help at all…im trying to be strong

    • LyleDeYounges | March 20, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

      The prediction is that it will peak in the UK sometime in May… I think you really have to brace yourself. We all must. I’m really not trying to bring anyone down, it’s just not going to be over in a week or two.

    • Mentos 93 | March 20, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

      @LyleDeYounges we can’t assume anything, what if it mutates? This is going to be a long year..

  6. pika23 | March 20, 2020 at 3:20 AM | Reply

    My MMJ is all gone and I can’t get any for a few days. I have Generalized anxiety disorder, severe panic and anxiety seizures. I’m absolutely fucking climbing the walls

  7. Dana Ray Art | March 20, 2020 at 3:22 AM | Reply

    darlings.. throw “DART’S”.. get a picture of an especially vile creature ..

    • Mojo Jaye | March 20, 2020 at 3:50 AM | Reply

      Dana Ray Art I would but a picture of t.rump and the like would release evil spirits in my house, I’d rather take a shot of gin and I don’t drink

    • Douglas Lowe | March 20, 2020 at 3:50 AM | Reply

      A creature with an orange face and anus lips comes to mind.

    • fah q | March 20, 2020 at 7:01 AM | Reply

      I’m always amazed how you people can make comments about someone’s skin color and features. If I made a comment about obamas skin tone or features, or even his policies, I’d be called racist. The double standards you people say you hate yet you project them. You’re all idiots. When you all get your stimulus checks to help you through this time don’t cash them because they were given to you by a “vile creature”. You all will though cuz you’re all hypocritical pieces of sh*t.

    • Douglas Lowe | March 20, 2020 at 7:12 AM | Reply

      @fah q Last time I checked Orange wasn’t a racial slur. Drumpf is a criminally incompetent narcissistic delusional buffoon. And the overuse of mascara makes him look like a Batman villain. Race has nothing to do with it. But oh by the way, he is a racist.

    • Conky Bubbles | March 20, 2020 at 9:31 AM | Reply

      OBUMMER ***** is the perfect
      CRETIN 👈🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
      Ol BATHHOUSE Barry the BUTT fucking LOSER 👈🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  8. sharon hill | March 20, 2020 at 3:31 AM | Reply

    I have agoraphobia severe depression and anxiety and ptsd it’s taking a real toll on me

    • Joann Edwards | March 20, 2020 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      sharon hill Good morning Sharon, I woke up with you on my mind. It’s 7:30 a.m. here in North Pole, Alaska. I know we are complete strangers. I hope you are feeling better today. Stay strong. 😊

    • brightbite | March 20, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      You are better off than most people in this way: everyday you have been used to fighting your own battles. The rest of the population- who have little to no familiarity with extreme stress- will unfortunately feel this crisis in the most extreme way. Good luck- stay in touch with your doctors and therapists if you can. Reach out if you feel you are overloaded.

    • Renas Dupont | March 20, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

      watching cnn or any other globalist propaganda bs wont help

    • n95 mask | March 20, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

      DOUGLAS HOTCHKINS disease << the answer is no.

  9. Andy Bevill | March 20, 2020 at 3:36 AM | Reply

    If people were to walk into a store with PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) on is that gonna become the new hoodies?

  10. Ivares Kesner | March 20, 2020 at 3:37 AM | Reply

    Read, exercise, have s*x, eat well, have stimulating conversation, indulge in domestic hobbies…not necessarily in that order.

  11. Is God Real? Check This Out! | March 20, 2020 at 3:45 AM | Reply

    Godspeed! I love you all! 📖🕰❤️

  12. Clifford Rowan | March 20, 2020 at 4:15 AM | Reply

    I’m watching this at 4am so yeah sleep is crap right now. I’m a stay at home parent of 3 kids and home schooling+ chores+ managing the dwindling food supply has been tough. We’re all going stir crazy.

    • David Digital | March 20, 2020 at 6:36 AM | Reply

      The richest most powerful country in the world and we are worrying about having enough food. I think this is one area the national guard could help. Roll through neighborhoods handing out supplies and food. That would help take away some stress.

    • Mijemu mijemu | March 20, 2020 at 7:06 AM | Reply

      Well I have a lot more common sense than most so I am not stir crazy I find some things strange like idiots thinking billionaire welfare will fix anything or buying a years supply of toilet paper will do anything for you, I take things in reality and look at it and to be honest i see very little common sense among people, bottom line is testing and quarantine will be the only solution to this.

    • Jonathan Still | March 20, 2020 at 7:35 AM | Reply

      Clifford Brown – Try Calestinics !

    • Conky Bubbles | March 20, 2020 at 9:23 AM | Reply

      Try playing with your kids

    • 0221serendipity | March 20, 2020 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      Clifford Rowan: May God bless you and your family.

  13. Tommy Ohlrich | March 20, 2020 at 5:45 AM | Reply

    Will this effect my trump derangement syndrome?

  14. Negrea Florian | March 20, 2020 at 5:45 AM | Reply

    Begin writing every thought on a journal. See what happens.

  15. Man Man | March 20, 2020 at 6:06 AM | Reply

    wishing everybody safe and protecting themself good

  16. sharon b | March 20, 2020 at 6:10 AM | Reply

    Quit watching all these news channels..they promote panic..Stay home as much as possible.and spend quality time with your family..

  17. David Foster | March 20, 2020 at 7:41 AM | Reply

    Best way: Turn off the TV.

  18. Linda Casey | March 20, 2020 at 8:01 AM | Reply

    In the time of crisis, there such a thing as a new normal .. invent something creative for yourself. This too shall pass .. really.

  19. Patrick Dolan | March 20, 2020 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    So hows everyone enjoying the marshal law so far oh i mean lock downs

  20. Teresa Kelton | March 20, 2020 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Exercise and meditating is helping me deal with the stress.

