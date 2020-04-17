How this 99-year-old war vet raised millions to help fight coronavirus

April 17, 2020

 

CNN's Hala Gorani speaks with Tom Moore, the 99-year-old war veteran who raised millions of pounds for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) by walking 100 lengths of his garden.

72 Comments on "How this 99-year-old war vet raised millions to help fight coronavirus"

  1. Gordy N | April 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Now THIS guy is a HERO!!

  2. MissEAG | April 17, 2020 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    My Gran is 99 years old – she’s got some walking to do lol!

  3. Wendy Carney-Hatch | April 17, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    He is adorable! In our country we have a bunch of idiots protesting because of our Dotard president. Britain has this guy! He is a national treasure.

    • Crystal Giddens | April 17, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

      Exploited!

    • NPC Sixfivefivethreesix | April 17, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      @Neotoxism Not Fredo

    • Marc Hughes | April 17, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      Rock Watson…. a fine hillbilly republican you are. Wake up and smell the coffee ! The world is laughing at the orange fool who only loves himself and the dollar in his pocket.Period. If you cannot see that Trump is a dictator and the opposite of democracy, then the USA is doomed. We Brits have our problems but we have a unity as a nation in a time of global crisis and a public health service that we all love and support. Trump has destroyed American unity . People like Captain Moore put draft dodger Donald and brainwashed Fox News hillbillies like you to shame. All you sane Americans out there… get rid of the lunatic in November

    • Sean Sparks | April 17, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Denis Lehane OFFCOM the regulatory board that covers TV broadcasting rights and licensing here in the United Kingdom pulled the broadcasting license from Fox News after two court cases that found Fox News in breach of it’s contract. It had absolutely nothing to do with the ratings. Not sure where you live but it doesn’t come across as if your from the UK like myself. Even in the majority of European countries such as France and Germany Fox News is no longer broadcasting. We in Europe are not fools, we soon came to realize that Fox News is actually Fake News, something that us honest Europeans won’t tolerate in our media.

      Good riddance to Fox News, they will never be allowed to air there totally one sided fake news here ever again.

    • Jim McLoughlin | April 17, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @Sean Sparks Here in NZ we get Fox via Sky Australia and the Murdoch’s still control that alongside Fox Australia which is pro Trump and churn out garbage suitable for Trump inspired articles. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cmWxH1S5A8

  4. Abu Huraira | April 17, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Never underestimate the difference you can make in the lives of others
    Step forward, reach out and help
    Today reach to someone that might need a lift

  5. Tokyoite in Kenilworth to Glencoe to Lake Forest | April 17, 2020 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    I cried as I watched him slowly walking like that.

    • pebbles | April 17, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

      @Austin Reese Dementia? It wasn’t him who forgot about fkin Stormy Daniels,and signing her a check larger than the one he sent you. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Sean Murphy | April 17, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

      @Austin Reese A sign of dementia is when the subject repeats themselves. You seem to be spouting the same crap over and over again.

    • Austin Reese | April 17, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

      Sean Murphy lmfao spreading the word in various places is not the same thing as repeating oneself good try though

    • Utha | April 17, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

      @Austin Reese You’re not “spreading the word”, you’re *spreading lies* . And even if it were true, Biden’s still far more intelligent than dRumpf ever was. I was about to say even you’re smarter than Trump… but maybe not.

    • Sean Murphy | April 17, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      @Austin Reese So you are saying that the only one thing that you have to say is a lie and it is worth repeating??

  6. Taqi Yasir | April 17, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    God bless Captain Tom Moore, he is a hero we should all aspire to.

  7. Peter Solar channel | April 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    The world needs more people like him. Well done.

  8. Georgia Peach | April 17, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Mr Moore actually fought for his country so he understands the importance of truly helping. Trump on the other hand only has interests in milking it dry and making as much money as he possibly can for himself and his billionaire friends.

    • LOOK UP: 21 Quotes by Margaret Sanger | April 17, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

      BREAKING NEWS:
      *Krystal and Saagar: Biden literally INCOMPREHENSIBLE live on CNN*

    • neo molefe | April 17, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

      Nemo Krada just praise the veteran not the 🏃 way 🍖 spurs idiot….. Obama must be living Rent Free in that so called 🧠 of yours that’s why he is a millionaire…

    • Utha | April 17, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

      @Nemo Krada Not at all, they made millions *after* leaving the Presidency, not while being President, there is a distinct difference. For one, what the Obama’s are doing is *completely legal* . There’s a little law called emoluments that Trump is breaching every day, one which I am sure will be fully investigated once he leaves office and he can no longer withhold his taxes.

    • Michigan Wolverine | April 17, 2020 at 3:43 PM | Reply

      Snot nose liberals have been crying about Trump on everything since he took office . LOSERS

    • Not PoliticallyC0rrecto | April 17, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      Ok snowflake

  9. buzzYNWA | April 17, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    “A society becomes great when old people plant trees, the fruits of which they may never eat.” – read somewhere on the internet

    • Richard Slater | April 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

      Chuck Schumer is a true fascist…

      are they not giving it equal coverage to each of the 30+ allegations against Trump? I think for every-time you bring it up you should also bring up trumps rape and sexual assault allegations 30 times just to be consistent and fairly balanced.

    • Chuck Schumer is a true fascist | April 17, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

      @Richard Slater You think you have a point, but you actually do not. And the reason is this: *_I_* believe in due process. This means, that I do not #BelieveAllWomen I believe *_evidence._* This is not the case with democrats, however. Because in the Kavanaugh case they exactly claimed that we should #BelieveAllWomen regardless of any evidence.
      So… What I do here is just making a reuqest to democrats that they are *_consistent._*
      IF Kavanaugh is guilty because he is accused of rape by a woman, THEN logically follows that Joe Biden *_must also be guilty, since he has been accused of rape by a woman._*
      Notice, that this is a problem for YOU, but not for ME.
      Because I do not *_care_* about gender, I care about *_evidence._*
      So… Democrats… can we agree on this hash tag #JoeTheRaper ?

    • Crystal Giddens | April 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

      Exploited!

    • Money Maker | April 17, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

      buzzYNWA GUYS PLEASE DONATE $1/$2 EACH OF YOU AND HELP A PERSON OUT AFFECTED BY COVID19 PLEASE VENMO TO
      @MOHAMMED-ISLAM-77895
      THANKS FOR YOUR HELP

    • Richard Slater | April 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      Chuck Schumer is a true fascist I don’t like Biden (at all) but I’m less likely to believe the words of one woman vs the words of 30+..

      With Biden it’s a case of “he said she said” which should definitely be investigated..

      but with Trump it’s a case of he said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, she said, (deep breath) she said, she said, she said, she said, she said.. ect (yeah that wouldn’t be all of them) one was his ex wife who he beat to a pulp because her plastic surgeon messed up his hair line that’s why his second wife got a divorce.

      Same with Kavanaugh he had multiple rape allegations. False rape claims definitely do happen but not on mass like that.

  10. The M Network | April 17, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    This brings tears to my eyes. My God give him more life God. And here these young folks can not do anything

  11. Fred Stockman | April 17, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    My family has members in the British Army. God bless this guy, I have the most respect for this man! Just like a good british chap still kicking on years after the war. Thank you captain Tom!

  12. Matthew Groves | April 17, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Is a legend keep going it proves in this world there are people good out there🇬🇧🇺🇸

  13. Hector Latorre | April 17, 2020 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Just that slow walk at his age made me realize that warriors, like Captain Tom Moore, are few and far between. I’d be happy if I made it to my 70s and could still do good in this world.

  14. Joanna Payen | April 17, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    He is a true inspiration, hope the queen gives him an honour award to go with his card for his 100th birthday. You go, Captain Tom. You are my new hero!

  15. Juan | April 17, 2020 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    99 years old and still serving the people

  16. Nicholas Persaud | April 17, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    I salute you sir. Men like this are why we call their generation the greatest generation!

    • Bunnies and Roses | April 17, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

      Nicholas Persaud- You are so right, I took care of  a 99 year old veteran and he was my favorite.

    • Money Maker | April 17, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

      Nicholas Persaud GUYS PLEASE DONATE $1/$2 EACH OF YOU AND HELP A PERSON OUT AFFECTED BY COVID19 PLEASE VENMO TO
      @MOHAMMED-ISLAM-77895
      THANKS FOR YOUR HELP

  17. The Truth | April 17, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    Fought in the last real war. Never dogged the draft, and still soldiering on.

  18. Shoeless b | April 17, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    My Dad is 991/2, but unfortunately his lap walking days are over.
    He still has the attitude tho.
    Congratulations on a job well done sir.

  19. Dominic Lovato | April 17, 2020 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    Hopefully when this is virus is gone the Queen will invite him to the palace. Make this man a Knight.

  20. Paula Readman | April 17, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    I’m so proud of our heroes: Our NHS and Cpt Tom!

